Horse Week: Catherine is Baileys Horse Feeds Champion for 2025

The weather may have been cold but it did nothing to detract from the excitement of the competitors who had everything to play for as the league table showed precious little dividing the top fifteen for whom the £1,000 prize money was available.

Nerves played their part as some of the dressage tests reflected tension and there were uncharacteristic faults in both showjumping and cross country for competitors who had previously been consistently clear.

However, when the final tots were tallied and verified, Catherine Cowan and Lady Remarque soared to the top to claim the title of Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing Champion for 2025.

They are the ninth combination to claim this prestigious title since the Baileys Horse Feeds sponsored competition started in 2016, bearing in mind that the 2021 competition was cancelled due to Covid.

Scarvagh House stable jockey, Connor McClory, and the Thoroughbred, Bestman Bryan, who missed the first two weeks of competition, was hot on her heels, picking up two thirds plus five points in the jumping phases to add extra points to their tally, ending up just four points adrift of the winner.

Zara Reid, who had been leading for three weeks with Greylands Diamond Girl had to settle for third place as she was on a family holiday and missed out on competing in the final week.

She completed on the same points as Connor who got priority in the placings due to the application of published criteria to be used in the event of equality of points. It is extremely encouraging to see the number of underage riders who have finished in the top section of the leader board and even more so considering that many of those were making their debut in the League and have attributed the benefits of the league for their tangible progress over the six weeks.

Again, the predominance of entries this week were in the Intro class which required a two-way split.

Topping the 27 starter ‘A’ section, judged by Janet Hall, was twelve-year-old Dromore schoolgirl, Charlie Watson, riding her grandfather, Mervyn Gibson’s, Connemara mare, Leamore Girl, an eight-year-old dun by Classiebawn Hughs Promise.

This combination, which scored 81.5%, has certainly produced some top class results, not only two wins in the Flexi, but also under Eventing Ireland rules where she is the current EI80 Pony Grassroots Champion. Coming in, just over one point behind, was Jackson Laing and Doon Da Vinci. Jackson, a second year QUB student, studying Food Science and Nutrition, works freelance with horses, mainly show jumpers.

Doon Da Vinci is a seven-year-old Connemara gelding by Newgrange Lad, owned by Carol Murdoch, who describes him as her ‘pride and joy’. This partnership finished second in last year’s Balmoral Connemara Working Hunter class and hope to return this year with the title firmly in their sights.

Twenty-nine hopefuls in the ‘B’ section came under the scrutiny of Coreen Abernethy who was most impressed with Sophie Clugston and Spot the Difference who were rewarded with a score of 72.8.

Sophie is a self employed dog groomer but also works on a neighbouring dairy farm. She and her father bred Spot The Difference, a twelve-year-old gelding by Lislap Benedict and she has been competing him since she was 12, mainly hunting, showing and working hunter but she decided to venture into new pastures with dressage which they have both really enjoyed.

The accomplished pairing of Kaiti McCann and Boyher Cookies N Crème were just fractionally adrift on a score of 72.5.

Vanda Stewart was in the judging seat for the Pre Novice class of 21 where two combinations broke the 70% barrier.

Best of those was 16-year-old Ballycastle schoolgirl, Gracie Thompson-Logan, riding Fiddain Dash, her sister, Katie Thompson’s, seven-year-old Connemara mare by Fairyhill Hawk.

Gracie is one of the most dedicated and committed equestrians in the Northern Region and invests heavily in her training, both in classroom situations and in practical work with her pony and horses.

She clocked up three wins last year, the most recent being at Loughanmore in August. Second place was occupied by another very hard working young lady, Freya Kennedy, riding her mother’s Clerkenwell gelding, Kirktown Bob’s Song who gained a score of 70.8.

Vanda also had the pleasure of judging the 25-strong Novice class where the top six reached 70% plus. The class was dominated by Steven Smith who had all four of his rides in the top six.

However, Gillian Beale-King took the win on a score of 73.5 on Bonmahon Triomphant (Harry), a seven-year-old gelding by L’arc De Triomphe, whom Lawrence Patterson bought as a very green four-year-old.

This partnership had four outings with Eventing Ireland last year and are now looking forward to the start of the spring season. Denis Currie was pipped to the win and had to settle for second place, half a point behind, with his Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan gelding, Arodstown Aramis, with whom he finished eleventh overall in the league.

There was an interesting scenario in the Coreen Abernethy judged Intermediate class where there were joint winners – Erin McCrea and Nichola Wray.

Erin was riding Rubane Candy, a 13-year-old mare by OB Active, owned by her father Clinton McCrea. The combination has a number of top six placings at EI events over the past few years.

Amateur rider, Nichola Wray, was clearly putting all her education from the Alain Ponsot training into action with her nine-year-old Irish Draught-sired gelding, Springhill Showman.

This combination are no strangers to success, having picked up a raft of wins at the Northern Region Ball for the past two years and are avidly waiting for the Two Phase at Tyrella next month as a prelude to the eventing season.

Saturday also saw Pony Club Dressage Qualifiers for the Barrier Animal Health Spring Festival being incorporated in the Flexi.

The prize giving for the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing will take place at The Meadows on Saturday at the conclusion of the dressage competitions (approximately 1.30pm).

Full details will be given on Thursday and it would be appreciated if all prize winners were available, on foot, and in proper dress.

Only the Champion, Catherine Cowan, and the Treo Eile Champion, Connor McClory need to be mounted.

Sincere thanks must go to the title sponsor, Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds, for her incredible support and attendance every week throughout the league, as well as to Treo Eile for their class awards.

As ever, a huge thank you goes to every single helper over the past six weeks whose contribution has been significant to the successful running of this amazing league.

FULL RESULTS

Intro ‘A’ (Judge – Janet Hall):

1. Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl

2. Jackson Laing, Doon Da. Vinci

3. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan

4. Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah

5. Sophie Ennis, achadh An Luir Rainbow Mirah

6. Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black

Intro ‘B’ (Judge – Coreen Abernethy):

1. Sophie Clugston, Spot the Difference

2. Kaiti McCann, Cookie

3. Robyn Rice, My Isabella

4. Janice Ireland, Technicolour Dream & Niamh Rooney, Toffee & Molly Goodwin, Otis & Enya McLaughlin, Buddy

Pre Novice (Judge – Vanda Stewart):

1. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash

2. Freya Kennedy, Song

3. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan & Casey Webb, Evie

5. Freya Kennedy, Skye

6. Jo Henry-McCool, Onyx

Novice (Judge – Vanda Stewart):

1. Gillian Beale-King, Harry

2. Denis Currie, Troy

3. Steven Smith, Roller

4. Steven Smith, Matt

5. Steven Smith, Alfie

6. Steven Smith, Jimmy

Intermediate (Judge – Coreen Abernethy):

1. Erin McCrea, Rubane Candy & Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman

3. Anita Doherty, Goldiva

4. Erin McClernon, Seapatrick Beachball & Erin McCrea, Eisfe

6. Alex Houston, Indi

Show Jumping (clear rounds)

70cms:

Perrie Barkley, Coco, Sarah Cowan, Gleann Rua Storm, Yvonne Whiteside, Jack, Niamh Rooney, Toffee

80cms:

Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob, Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Emily Anderson, little Squire, Enya McLaughlin, Buddy, Joanna McCurry, MacD, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic, Abbie Harkness, Ballymullan Dawn, Joanna Taraseqicz, Prince Harry Trotter

90cms:

Ellie Rose Martin, Alfie, Jackson Laing, Gismo, Kaiti McCann, Cookie, Kate Shields, Jimmy, Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby, Rory Lavery, Lola, Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black, Sofie Halcrow, Clonminch Sally, Sophie Cowan,Tempo Quickstep, Taylor Barkley, Martin, Maisie Lynsay, Hallie, Ryan Stewart, Tina, Julie Coombs, Bruno, Gareth Nethercote, Hugo

1m:

Myah McLean, Jazz, Alex Houston, Dinky, Ben Plunkett, Lizzie, Callie Kennedy, Correen Rock N Roller, Denis Currie, Troy, Ellie Rose Martin, Star, Ellie Rose. Martin, Alfie, Ellie Simms, Carnone Diamond Beach, Emma Stewart, Loughnageer Prince, Jess Vaughan, Magic, Lois Thompson, Ollie, Maisie Elliott, Sahara, Maria Carr, Texas, Perrie Barkley, Tayto, Rhonda Hall, Pyper, Robyn McFadden, Johnny, Tegan White-McMorrow, Woody, Zara Keys, Flossie, Zara McAleese, Boris, sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black, Riana Savage, Fred, Johnny Mulligan, Tetris, Johnny Mulligan, Harry

1.10m:

Alex Houston, Indi, Ciarrai Rice, Lady J, Denis Currie, Troy, Ellie McDowell, Roscrib Ladybird, Ellie Rose Martin, Star, Lois Thompson, Prada, Lucy McDowell, Esme, Megan Rourke, Pearl

1.20m:

Ellie McDowell, Vanderbitt, Lesley Jones, Cairnview Redwood Guy, Lucy Gibson, Tara

Cross Country (clear rounds)

70cms:

Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer, Rory Lavery, Dot, Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack

80cms:

Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob, Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan, Isaac McCarthy, Hollywood Pippin, Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Kerry Parkhill, Lola, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby, Orlagh Massey, Norris, Rosie Strain, Angel, Saoirse Riley, Drumbilla Cohen, Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic, Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter, Rachel Hall, Khalessi, Robyn Rice, My Isabella

90cms:

Anne Killen, Alf, Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah, Lesley Coey, Charlie, Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally, Rory Lavery, Lola, Sofie Halcrow, Clonminch Sally, Sophie Clugston, Spot the Difference, Kaiti McCann, Cookie, Ben Plunkett, Lizzie, Jessica Byrne, Carry On Platinums Edition, Lesley Jones, Derrylackey Playboy, Orlaith McCarron, Woodhill Star, Sophie Clugston, Something Similar, Johanna Herron, Tara

1m:

Harriet Pele, Monkey, Amy Smyth, Lisross Irish Knight, Denis Currie, Troy, Ellie Simms, Carnone Diamond Beach, Harriet Pele, Dicksons Gem, Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dreamchaser, Maria Carr, Texas, Natasha Geary, Coolfin Vivendi, Sophie Cowan, Tempo Quickstep, Tegan White-McMorrow, Woody, Abbie Harkness, Melody Sunrise, Michael McCulloch, Cool, Ben Rainey, Guiness, Myah McLean, Milo, Mya McLean, Jazz, Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising, Victoria Mullan, Max

Treo Eile Qualifier:

1. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan

2. Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx

3. Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay

Pony Club Qualifier Preliminary PC 70 (Judge – Janet Hall):

1. Tommy Watfer, carmens Novello

2. Cynthia Jane O’Brien, Drumcaughey Diamond

3. Leah McCord, Rosedale Tilly

Pony Club Qualifier Grassroots PC80 (Judge – Janet Hall):

1. Orlaith McCarron, Woodhill Star

2. Olivia Stewart, RF Oblivion

3. Katie Kilpatrick, Vales Roe Sparrow Gem

4. Izzy Napier, Rocky

5. Orlagh Massey, Norris

6. Kathryn Walker, Tullaheady Blaze

Pony Club Qualifier Novice (Judge – Vanda Stewart):

1. Emma Stewart, Loughnageer Prince

Pony Club Qualifier Intermediate Test (Judge – Coreen Abernethy):

1. Erin McCrea, Eisfee

2. Erin McCrea, Rubane Candy & Hannah Thompson, Sam Mar Riverland Imp

Flexi Eventing Harriet Pele riding Dickson's Gem, clear in the 1m XC. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Flexi Eventing Ben Plunkett riding Lizzie, clear in the 1m Showjumping. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Flexi Eventing Connor McClory riding Bestman Bryan, winner of the Trio Eile Thoroughbred Award. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)