Horse Week: Celebrating equine student graduation at CAFRE

Equine students joined with Agriculture, Food and Horticulture Higher Education students to celebrate their graduation.

The ceremony, hosted at Greenmount Campus, Antrim, marked the culmination of hands-on learning, dedication (especially those early morning yard shifts) and academic excellence. Equine degree programmes delivered at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus are validated by Ulster University. Students and staff were pleased to welcome Professor Victor Gault and Dr Mary McCann from the University to join the celebrations.

Graduates from the BSc Honours, Foundation Degree and Higher Education Certificate programmes in Equine Management and Equine Science were honoured for their achievements. The event highlighted not only academic success but also the practical skills and leadership qualities that students have developed throughout their time at Enniskillen Campus.

Commenting on the day, Jane Elliott, Head of Equine at Enniskillen Campus, praised the graduates: “Our students have shown exceptional commitment to their studies. They leave us not only with an equine qualification but with the experience and confidence to make a real impact in the equine industry; whether in yards, training, sales, marketing or as entrepreneurs.”

Enniskillen Campus, renowned for its equine facilities and strong industry links, continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of the equine sector. Many graduates have already secured roles in prestigious equestrian organisations and a number have been fortunate to secure international internship opportunities.

As the Class of 2025 steps into the next chapter of their careers, they carry with them the knowledge, passion, and professionalism that define Enniskillen’s equine graduate reputation. We wish all our graduates continued success in their future careers.

For information on courses delivered at Enniskillen Campus visit: www.cafre.ac.uk

1 . Celebrating equine student graduation Erin Henderson from Belfast was awarded with a First Class Honours Degree in Equine Management when she graduated at the CAFRE Graduation Ceremony. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Celebrating equine student graduation Relaxing after the Graduation Ceremony, reminiscing on their own time at CAFRE are Enniskillen graduates Danielle McKeever (Contract Administration and Stallion Bookings at Coolmore Stud) and Carrie Townsend (Equine Lecturer, CAFRE). Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Celebrating equine student graduation Emma McNeill from Killinkere, Co Cavan, Catherine O’Connor from Greencastle, Co Tyrone and Charlotte McClure from Johnstown, Co Meath celebrate with their Senior Lecturer Alison Morris. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . Celebrating equine student graduation Lauren Fearon from Kilkeel, Co Down received a Certificate of Higher Education in Equine Management at the Higher Education Awards Day at CAFRE. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales