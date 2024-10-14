Horse Week: Champion day for Gareth and Kylestone Highwayman at Hagans Croft

The day started off with the horse classes and the 60cm and four-year-old class.

Grace Harney and ‘Kylestone Diamond Lass’ had a fantastic round of jumping along with high scores in their manners and performance within their ridden show, taking home the win in this class.

Helen Barbour and ‘Sparklings Boom’s Clover’ took the win in the 70cm class, thus giving the pair a chance to take part in the championship show at the end of the 1m class.

Joanna Tarasewicz and ‘Prince Harry Trotter’ have been working hard over the Spring and Summer months, setting themselves goals and achieving those milestones. Saturday was another milestone achieved as the pair took the win in the 80cm class. Well done!

Caroline Chambers and ‘Whitethorn Lane’ had the first place rosette in the bag for the 85cm small hunter class. Onto the 90cm class where the calibre and performance of horse and rider was simply outstanding. Gareth Clingan and ‘Kylestone Highwayman’ took the win in the 90cm horse class and then went onto be awarded overall Champion Horse on the day. What an achievement for this five-year-old horse owned by Susan Scott.

Second place in the 90cm class went to Megan Norton and ‘BT Rock and Roller’ who were also awarded Reserve Champion Horse on the day.

The 1m horse class saw Katie Creegan and ‘Holiday Izzy’ take the win in the 1m class.

The latter part of the day saw the pony classes get underway.

Julia Kerr dominated the 60cm class as she was awarded the first place ribbon on her pony ‘Cheerna’ and second place on her pony ‘Tyssul Quartz’. Violet Campbell and ‘Mourne Maverick’ were the only combination to achieve a clear jumping score and top marks for their manners and performance within their ridden show, the pair had first place in their sights.

Kara Cosgrave and ‘Lee Villa Ben’ jumped a fantastic round in the 80cm class to take the win and securing their place in the championship show.

Phoebe Beaumont took first place in both the 90cm and 1m classes and went onto take Champion Pony on ‘Ardnehue April Joker’ with Julia Kerr and ‘Cheerna’ taking home the Reserve Champion Pony rosette for the second week in a row. Congratulations!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second leg of Hagans Croft’s five-week Working Hunter League and NIF qualifiers.

This league is made possible by the following people’s help – judge Chloe Thompson and scribe Alistair McDonald. Thanks also to John of Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until November 2 and is open to everyone, especially those wanting to qualify for the NI Festival at Cavan. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, prizes and the overall league horse and pony Working Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion.

Placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Results from Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers, Saturday, October 12

Working Hunter Horses

Champion Working Hunter Horse:

Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Horse:

Megan Norton, BT Rock and Roller

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Grace Harney, Kylestone Diamond Lass; 2. Sarah McPolin, Rebel; 3. Sarah Kee, Miss Nonavic Diamond; 4. Holly McCandless, Sir Max.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse:

1. Helen Barbour, Sparklings Boom's Clover; 2. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts; 3. Willie Irvine, Willow.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 2. Caroline Chambers, Whitethorn Lane; 3. Helen Barbour, Sparkling Boom's Clover; 4. Willie Irvine, Willow.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF:

1. Caroline Chambers Whitethorn Lane.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman; 2. Megan Norton, BT Rock and Roller; 3.Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy; 4. Aimee McKeown Russel.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy.

Working Hunter Ponies

Champion Working Hunter Pony:

Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Pony:

Julia Kerr, Cheerna.

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 2. Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz; 3. Katie Annett, Rose; 4. Megan Burns, Missy Rose; 5. Megan Burns, Flash; 6. Katie Annett, Rua.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick; 2. Katie Annett, Rose.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M:

1. Kara Cosgrave, Lee Villa Ben; 2. Annabelle Gill, Lone Ranger.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M:

1. Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker; 2. Laura McMaw, Dunross Ocean Mist.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm:

1. Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker.

