Horse Week: Charity showjumping event at Errigal Equestrian Centre raises €3,655 for Donegal Hospice

The event, which featured 10 classes, was held in memory of the late Noreen McGarvey, beloved mother of Amy McGarvey, owner of Errigal Equestrian Centre.

Riders of all ages and abilities had their chance to shine, with classes ranging from ground poles, cross poles & starter stakes for the youngest competitors, right up to the 1 metre class for more experienced riders. The first 3 classes of the day saw many of Errigal Equestrian Centre’s pupils take to the stage, showing off their skills learned in their lessons. From the mini marvels aboard Tiny Tim to the budding show jumpers on Dream Maker, the riders truly shone in the ring and showcased a brilliant display of talents! The more seasoned equestrians then took on the remainder of classes, which brought plenty of excitement, speed, and fast-and-furious jumping rounds that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

In Noreen’s honour, two very special memorial prizes were awarded to riders who embody the spirit of kindness, dedication, and joy that she was known for.

The junior memorial prize went to Miss Josie Duffy, a young rider whose resilience and positivity have shone throughout the year. Known for her strong partnership with Errigal Equestrian Centre’s pony Spice, Josie impressed not only with her talent in the saddle but also with her kindness, bravery, and determination.

The senior memorial prize was awarded to Lynne Thompson. Lynne’s hard work, generosity, and unwavering support of fellow riders made her a most deserving recipient. Always the first to offer a helping hand, her warmth and dedication have left a lasting mark on both the local and wider equestrian community.

The day was made possible thanks to the generosity of numerous sponsors, including:

Fleetfoot Animal Physiotherapy, Tom Ham Plant Hire, Ionad Cois Locha, Karl & Geraldine Doherty (An Teach Ceoil), Helen Farrell, Debbie Boyle, Libby Mooney, Erin Fergus (Stracomer Stables), JMP Equestrian, Lynne Thompson, Charlotte & Molly McCauley, Paddy McGowan (CLG An Clochán Liath), Hair by Emma, Susie & Seamus McGarvey, Jenny Bonner, Mickey McHugh, and LK Pets.

Despite the rain, spirits were high as riders, families, and supporters enjoyed a day full of sport, music, and fun. Thanks to entry fees, donation buckets, and online contributions, an impressive €3,655 was raised for Donegal Hospice.

Speaking after the event, organiser Amy McGarvey expressed her gratitude to all who competed, spectated, and supported the day: “It was a wonderful way to remember my mother Noreen and to give back to a charity that means so much to so many in our community. It wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible ground team who helped keep the show on the road! My sincere thanks to Clodagh, Eddie, Noreen & all the McCaffertys, Sharon, Eilish, Emma, Alan, Jenny, Emily, David, Sarah-Jane, Claire, Lynne & Hiudai for all their help on the day and on the lead up to the event.”

Errigal Equestrian Centre has now closed its gates for the 2025 season, but the fun will be back when they reopen Easter 2026! The team can’t wait to see all their much-loved familiar faces return to the yard, as well as welcome plenty of new riders who are ready to start their own adventures in the saddle.

Lynne Thompson, senior winner of the Noreen McGarvey Endeavour Award presented by Amy McGarvey.

Jenny Bonner & Autumn cruise around the 1m class.

Enda MCCarry & Drumacanoo Elsi in the 80cms Class.