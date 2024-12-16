Horse Week: Christmas cheer at Strule Valley

STRULE Valley Riding Club held their annual Christmas Show last Wednesday night at Ecclesville Centre, Fintona.

The club would like to thank Conor McCabe for course building assisted by Katie Clarke, Helen Badger, Jane Elliott and Alison Donnell.

Thank you to Ann Friel for judging, Emma King and Gillian Hynes for entries and Helen Badger and Alison Donnell for call up.

The club would like to thank those that came along to compete and special mention to the little riders from Seskinore Harriers Branch of the Pony Club, O’Kane’s Stables and Livery, RD Equestrian amd Moorlough Riding Club, as well the competitors that travelled from Fermanagh and Donegal.

Joshua Grayson and Mo. (Pic: Freelance)

Results (Wednesday, December 11)

Father Christmas 40cm double clears:

Sox and Saoirse O’Kane, Sally and CJ O’Kane, Holly and Emily Irwin, Jacko and Nancy Teague, Culmore Princess and Isla Clarke, Oreo and Maisie Mullen, George and Jimmy Donaghy, Eddie Rocket and Anna Armstrong, Oscar and Annie Kelly.

Frosty the Snowman 50cm double clears:

Annie Kelly and Oscar. (Pic: Freelance)

Sampson and Ailish McBride, Sandy and Caroline Wallace, Oscar and Annie Kelly.

Santa Claus 60cm double clears:

Sampson and Ailish McBride, Sox and CJ O’Kane, Culmore Princess and Rosie Clarke, Mo and Joshua Grayson, Sandy and Caroline Wallace.

Sleigh Bells 70cm double clears:

JJ and Conor McGirr, Dakota and Elaine Lynch.

Elf 80cm double clears:

Gucci and Maddison O’Kane, Tornado and Nakita Thompson, Missy and Kyra Loughran, Rosie and Ellie Mae McCrory, Bailey and Emma Bratton.

North Pole 90cm:

No clears.

Mistletoe 1 metre double clears:

Ida and Emma Bratton.

Moving into the new year, the club’s Annual General Meeting is planned for Wednesday, January 15 at 8pm in the RDA, Omagh.

The Dolly Mixture Perpetual Shield will be awarded to the member who has attended the most riding club events during the year.

There will be a bit and bridle fitting talk with Marita O’Loughlin-Doyle from Equi-Bit Ireland on Wednesday, January 22 at 8pm in the RDA, Omagh. Everyone is very welcome to come along.

Members look forward to a horse riding simulator session at the end of January to work on developing their position and technique, helping their performance improve!

February sees Wayne Hamilton return to the club for three weeks, to take members for flatwork training at Ecclesville.

Monthly pleasure rides are also on the schedule at Gortin Glens Forest Park for members.

A horses only working hunter show to include NI Festival Qualifiers is planned for Sunday, March 2 commencing at 11am at Ecclesville Centre Indoor.

Everyone is very welcome and entries will be on the day.

Keep up to date with the club on their Facebook page.