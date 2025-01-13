Horse Week: Christmas Cracker Show at Laurel View Equestrian Centre

The Christmas Cracker Show on Sunday, December 15 was the last of the festive themed competitions, so there was no shortage of tinsel in manes and tails and the Christmas jumpers got another outing, all adding to the festive fun.

Fantastic to see a large number of our riding school students taking the opportunity to compete and many holding their own among the horse and pony owning competitors.

Warm winter drinks, mince pies and other treats, were enjoyed by competitors and supporters, all adding to the atmosphere and the build up to Christmas.

The Equi-Tog team captured most of the competitors as they tackled the Tinsel Tangle Obstacle Course and jumped around the Jingle Show Jumping. Photos are available at www.equi-tog.com

Read on to see who took claimed the top spots at the Christmas show and then plan ahead to note the Easter Show on Sunday, April 13 onto your calendar.

Who knows, the Easter Bunny might even make an appearance!

Results from the Christmas Cracker Show were as follows.

Tinsel Tangle Obstacle Course

Class 1 - Elf Assisted (Lead Rein):

1st Matilda, Mila Hunter; 2nd Matilda, Abbie Ball; 3rd Hey Look at Mee, Georgia Davey; 4th Matilda, Freya Larmour; 5th Kim, Anna Gilbert; 6th Guinness, Frankie-Rose Canavan.

Class 2 - Junior Elf:

1st Jamie, Mya McKay; 2nd Lily, Adalyn Wallace; 3rd Lily, Maisie Wallace; 4th Guinness, Eva McCall; 5th Marley, Hanna Szymanska; 6th Bobo, Emilia Forbes.

Class 3 - Senior Elf:

1st Copper, Holly Hanvey; 2nd Kim, Flora Campbell.

Jingle Show Jumping

Class 4 - Crackers Caper - X Poles (led):

1st Kennilwood Annabelle, Luisa Langford; 2nd Harry Pony, Harry Johnston; 3rd George, Stanley Mullen; 4th Hey Look at Mee, Georgia Davey; 5th Kim, Anna Gilbert.

Class 5 - Crackers Caper #2 - X Poles (unled):

1st Kennilwood Annabelle, Luisa Langford; 2nd Beauty, Sophie McAteer; 3rd Lady, Grace Jenkins; 4th Lily, Adalyn Wallace; 5th Jamie, Mya McKay; 6th Prince George, Thomas Forbes.

Class 6 - Tinsel Trot - 30cm:

1st Barney, Eva Bennett; 2nd Bobo, Emilia Forbes; 3rd Beauty, Anna McLean; 4th Glitter, Mya McKay; 5th Prince George, Thomas Forbes; 6th Ashvale Dusty Diamond, Caroline McKeown.

Class 7 - Frosty Dash - 45cm:

1st Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock; 2nd George, Dominic Mullen; 3rd Bobo, Emilia Forbes; 4th Casper, Sophie Fulton; 5th Addy, Annabell Kelly; 6th Addy, Gabriella Jones.

Class 8 - Fairy Light Folly - 55cm:

1st Lady, Lena Twardzicka; 2nd George, Dominic Mullen; 3rd Robyn, Flora Campbell; 4th Bella, Libby Healy; 5th Big Eagle, Holly Hamill.

Class 9 - Snowman's Sprint - 60cm:

1st Charmer, Lucy Johnston; 2nd Princess, Sarah Wilson; 3rd Dillon, Ruby Healy; 4th Blake, Maya McCalmont; 5th Ben, Anna Kelly; 6th Basil, Evie McCracken.

Class 10 - Santa's Sleigh Ride - 70cm:

1st Charmer, Lucy Johnston; 2nd Kim, Flora Campbell; 3rd Dillon, Ruby Healy; 4th Stockburn, Ellen Acheson; 5th Just Minty, Aimee Frew; 6th Blake, Maya McCalmont.

1 . Laurel View Charmer and Lucy Johnston win the 70cm class. (Photo: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales

2 . Laurel View Georgia Davey and Hey Look At Mee take third place in the Elf Assisted class. (Photo: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales

3 . Laurel View Third in Class 10 for Ruby Healy and Dillon. (Photo: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales