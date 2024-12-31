Horse Week: Christmas showjumping at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre

They had a smashing turn out and each and every competitor gave it their best shot.
The competition was hot yet healthy and organisers hope everyone had as enjoyable a day as the Ardnacashel team did.
Thanks to the photographer on the day, Black Horse Photography NI.
Results
Cross-Poles (Clear Rounds):
Autumn Titterington and Llamni Mia Sanba;
Emma Berry and Murphy;
Meadow Titterington and Diesel;
Zara Galbraith and Abbie;
Casey Lennon and Hunter;
Wynter Titterington and Llamni Mia Sanba.
40cm (Clear Rounds):
Abi Gardner and Murphy;
Wesley Cole and Rhydian;
Daniel Moore and Charlie;
Elizabeth Jennings and Ruby.
50cm (Clear Rounds):
Abi Gardner and Murphy;
Wesley Cole and Rhydian;
Elizabeth Jennings and Ruby;
Abi Gardner and Skyfall;
Penelope Robinson and Dat'll Do;
Emily McClelland and Evie.
60cm (Clear Rounds):
Abi Gardner and Skyfall;
Farrah Davidson and Rummy;
Abi Gardner and Spitfire;
Roseanna Porter and Puzzle Piece;
Caelan Greeves and Sam;
Abi Gardner and Harvey;
Harlow Robinson and Holly;
Jess McCoy and Frank.
70cm:
1. Molly Reid and Bella;
2. Patrick McCready and Buzz;
3. Karina McVeigh and Cococabana;
4. Abi Gardner and Spitfire;
5. Abi Gardner and Harvey;
6. Bree Rutledge and Jewel.
80cm:
1. Zac Hanna and Brooke;
2. Abi Gardner and Henry;
3. Karina McVeigh and Cococabana;
4. Rose Henderson and Colta;
5. Connie Gray and Joker;
6. Jane Bruce and Minnie The Minx.
90cm:
1. Erin Doherty and Consider It Dun;
2. Aoife Davis and Hunter;
3. Zac Hanna and Cameron;
4. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy;
5. Sharon Lappin and Amigo;
6. Emma Lappin and Casper.
1m:
1. Freya Bevan and Buddy;
2. Erin Doherty and Butter;
3. Zara Reid and Lola;
4. Ellie McDowell and Roscrib Lady Bird;
5. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy;
6. June Burgess and Max.
1.10m:
1. Jenny McCurry and Mac D;
2. Lesley Jones and Leo;
3. Zac Hanna and Mabel;
4. Ellie McDowell and Vanderbitt;
5. Abi Gardner and Ollie;
6. Lesley Jones and Christy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.