Horse Week: Christmas showjumping at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre

They had a smashing turn out and each and every competitor gave it their best shot.

The competition was hot yet healthy and organisers hope everyone had as enjoyable a day as the Ardnacashel team did.

Thanks to the photographer on the day, Black Horse Photography NI.

Results

Cross-Poles (Clear Rounds):

Autumn Titterington and Llamni Mia Sanba;

Emma Berry and Murphy;

Meadow Titterington and Diesel;

Zara Galbraith and Abbie;

Casey Lennon and Hunter;

Wynter Titterington and Llamni Mia Sanba.

40cm (Clear Rounds):

Abi Gardner and Murphy;

Wesley Cole and Rhydian;

Daniel Moore and Charlie;

Elizabeth Jennings and Ruby.

50cm (Clear Rounds):

Abi Gardner and Murphy;

Wesley Cole and Rhydian;

Elizabeth Jennings and Ruby;

Abi Gardner and Skyfall;

Penelope Robinson and Dat'll Do;

Emily McClelland and Evie.

60cm (Clear Rounds):

Abi Gardner and Skyfall;

Farrah Davidson and Rummy;

Abi Gardner and Spitfire;

Roseanna Porter and Puzzle Piece;

Caelan Greeves and Sam;

Abi Gardner and Harvey;

Harlow Robinson and Holly;

Jess McCoy and Frank.

70cm:

1. Molly Reid and Bella;

2. Patrick McCready and Buzz;

3. Karina McVeigh and Cococabana;

4. Abi Gardner and Spitfire;

5. Abi Gardner and Harvey;

6. Bree Rutledge and Jewel.

80cm:

1. Zac Hanna and Brooke;

2. Abi Gardner and Henry;

3. Karina McVeigh and Cococabana;

4. Rose Henderson and Colta;

5. Connie Gray and Joker;

6. Jane Bruce and Minnie The Minx.

90cm:

1. Erin Doherty and Consider It Dun;

2. Aoife Davis and Hunter;

3. Zac Hanna and Cameron;

4. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy;

5. Sharon Lappin and Amigo;

6. Emma Lappin and Casper.

1m:

1. Freya Bevan and Buddy;

2. Erin Doherty and Butter;

3. Zara Reid and Lola;

4. Ellie McDowell and Roscrib Lady Bird;

5. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy;

6. June Burgess and Max.

1.10m:

1. Jenny McCurry and Mac D;

2. Lesley Jones and Leo;

3. Zac Hanna and Mabel;

4. Ellie McDowell and Vanderbitt;

5. Abi Gardner and Ollie;

6. Lesley Jones and Christy.

1 . Ardnacashel Christmas Show Connie Gray and Joker. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

2 . Ardnacashel Christmas Show Freya Bevan with Buddy, Zara Reid and Erin Doherty with Butter. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

3 . Ardnacashel Christmas Show Aoife Davis and Hunter. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales