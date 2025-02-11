Horse Week: Classes to suit all levels at Connell Hill training shows

It was a busy morning for Alice Gregg who jumped again in the 50cm class into joint first place on Patchy, tying with Sarah Kirkpatrick on Volvo and Mya McKay on Glitter, and were followed closely by Aria Kirk on Chloe, Jessica Simms on Bell and Alison Matthews on her young horse Darcy.

Jessica Simms on Bell took first place in the 60cm class, closely followed by Tracey Manson on Cleo taking second, and a credible third place going to Alice Gregg on Patchy.

As competitors took up their places in the 70cm class there was a full house of double clear rounds from talented combinations including Portadown rider Tim Morton on his first mount Frankie, who went on to double up with another win in the 80cm class on his second mount Eno.

Tim was closely followed by Rihanna Wylie on Bessie, Abbie Chambers on Jimmy, and Eabah Quinn on Theo taking the first of her two joint wins, and mastering the 90cm class with another double clear round for this talented duo.

The opening round in the metre class saw Tim Morton partnered with his third mount Molly, going on to jump another lovely double clear round, and was followed closely by Laura Stanfield on Sandy, Alison Baird on Freya and Leah Wylie on her new horse Lyla.

Well done to everyone who took part.

Connell Hill Training shows will continue this weekend (Saturday, February 15) starting at 10am. There will be classes to suit all levels from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m. Entries will be taken on the day and everyone is very welcome.

Please keep an eye out for a host more shows, events and clinics. A warm welcome will be extended to everyone as they come along whether competing, spectating or just socialising with a hot snack and cup of tea from Debbie Dunlop’s cafe.

TRI pony jumping will take place on February 22. Entries online via SJI Live.

Further details can be found on Gillian Creighton and/or Connell Hill Facebook pages. Indoor and outdoor arena hire is available seven days a week (subject to availability).

Photographs are available on Lyndon McKee Photography’s Facebook page.

Everyone is very welcome.

RESULTS

Pony x-poles class:

Alice Gregg, Patchy; Jessica Simms, Bell; Aria Kirk, Chloe; Mya McKay, Glitter; Alison Matthews, Darcy.

50cm class:

Alice Gregg, Patchy; Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Mya McKay, Glitter; Alison Matthews, Darcy; Aria Kirk, Chloe; Jessica Simms, Bell.

60cm class:

Jessica Simms, Bell; Tracey Manson, Cleo; Alice Gregg, Patchy.

70cm class:

Caroline Gaston, Stella; Tracey Manson, Cleo; Keely McConaghy, Aura; Tim Morton, Frankie.

80cm class:

Eabah Quinn, Theo; Rihanna Wylie, Bessie; Tim Morton, Eno; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Keely McConaghy, Aura; Clara Lyttle, Bambi; Carraig McLarnon, Clover.

90cm class:

Eabha Quinn, Theo; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Keith McDonald, Sienna; Edward Lyttle, JiJi; Tim Morton, Junior.

1m class:

Tim Morton, Molly; Laura Stanfield, Sandy; Alison Baird, Freda; Leah Wylie, Lylia;

1 . Connell Hill Eabah Quinn with her red ribbons, taking away two joint wins, with her pony Theo. (Pic: Freelance)

2 . Connell Hill Abbie Chambers jumping Jimmy (90cm class). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

3 . Connell Hill Rosette winners in the cross-poles. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)