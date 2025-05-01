Horse Week: Club Mixers sponsorship shakes up Down Royal’s May Day fixture once again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Down Royal Racecourse has announced the return of Britvic NI as soft drinks partner for its ever-popular May Day fixture, with the company’s Club Mixers brand once again taking centre stage as title sponsor.

This continuation marks another exciting chapter in the longstanding partnership between Down Royal and Britvic NI, reinforcing the shared commitment to quality, experience and great taste – both on and off the track.

As part of the renewed agreement, Club Mixers will retain naming rights for the full May Day race card, comprising seven scheduled races, and will continue to be the official mixers served across all Down Royal bars.

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal, commented: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Club Mixers back for what promises to be another fantastic May Day meeting. This fixture has become a standout in our spring calendar – a true marker of the warmer racing season and always drawing a vibrant crowd.

Club Mixers sponsorship shakes Up Down Royal’s May Day fixture once again. Pictured, from left, is Cathy Fox, Head of Sales, Britvic NI and Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal. (Pic: Freelance)

“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Britvic, a trusted household name. The Club Mixers range remains a firm favourite with our guests, and we can’t think of a better way to spend the bank holiday than enjoying a signature Club serve trackside.”

Cathy Fox, Head of Sales at Britvic NI, added: “Down Royal is a brilliant partner and the May Day meeting is always a great occasion – the perfect setting to showcase our premium Club Mixers range.

“Our collaboration is built on shared values – a commitment to delivering great hospitality, premium experiences and exceptional products. We’re excited to be part of the action again this year and can’t wait to toast another successful day at the races.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Club Mixers May Day Races, taking place on Monday 5 May, with gates opening at 12 noon. General admission is £20, with children under 14 free and ample free car parking available.

For tickets and more information on upcoming fixtures, visit www.downroyal.com