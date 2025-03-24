Horse Week: Co Down Staghounds take top spot in Botanica League final at Mossvale

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:09 BST

THE final of the Mossvale Riding Club Botanica International Ltd league was held on Thursday, March 13 with The Co Down Staghounds comprising Gary Porter and Lewis Rob taking the top spot.

Close behind in second was Pinky and Perky, also known as Margaret Green and Victoria Thompson.

The aptly named Little and Large, Trevor Caldwell and Rachel Stranney sped into third place.

1st – The Co Down Stagounds – Gary Porter and Lewis Orr

The Co Down Stagounds, Gary Porter and Lewis Orr. (Pic: Freelance)placeholder image
The Co Down Stagounds, Gary Porter and Lewis Orr. (Pic: Freelance)

2nd – Pinky and Perky – Margaret Green and Victoria Thompson

3rd – Little and Large – Rachel Stranney and Trevor Caldwell.

Well done and thank you to all the teams that took part over the course of the league, and to Botanica for their generous sponsorship.

