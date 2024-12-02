Horse Week: Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society 56th Clydesdale Foal Show

THE Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society will be hosting its 56th Clydesdale Foal Show on Saturday, December 14 at Ballymena Livestock Market, with judging starting at 10.30am.

The judge for this year’s show is Jimmy Steel (Jackton Clydesdales) from East Kilbride, Scotland.

There will be classes for all ages of horses, including Senior and Foal Championships.

The popular Young Handlers competition will be held after the Overall Championship, it is open to 10-18 year olds, kindly sponsored annually by Wendy Holmes of Bratwell Clydesdales. Entries for all classes will be taken on the day.

2023 CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show overall champion, Macfin Highland Queen from the Hanna family, Macfin. (Photo courtesy of the Hanna family)

The CLHBS are grateful to the following sponsors – A. Diamond & Son, Finvoy Tyres, Millburn Vets and Steele Farm Supplies Ballymoney/Ballymena.

Massive thanks also go to loyal sponsors Jervis Nutt Esq., Kenneth Irwin (Irwin Feeds/Bluegrass Horse Feeds), The Clydesdale Horse Society and the numerous CLHBS Members who have donated special prizes down throughout the classes.

This will be the 17th year undercover in Ballymena and they are indebted to J.A. McClelland & Sons and their staff for granting permission to hold the show in such excellent facilities.

If you are a breeder, enthusiast or just interested in these gentle giants, please come along to Ballymena Market and see this year’s crop of foals and senior horses.

Gates will be open at 8am with judging commencing at 10.30am.

Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society Clydesdale Young Handlers Championship

The Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society’s Young Handlers Championship 2024 kicked off at the CLHBS Foal Show 2023 and concluded at Garvagh Show in September. Over the course of the year 12 different young handlers competed at local shows.

The final results are as follows:

Champion - Finn Todd

Reserve Champion – Lucy McClelland

3rd – Matthew Patton

Well done to all the Young Handlers who competed, keep up the good work!

Prizes will be given out at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show to all Young Handlers who took part during the show season, after the Senior Championship and before the start of the Foal Classes.

Chosen charity 2024

The CLHBS’s chosen charity for 2024 is Parkinsons UK, raffle tickets will be available on show day.

After show social night

The society’s ever popular social gathering will be held in the Bush Tavern, Ballymoney, from 9pm on the night of the show. They will be entertained by music from Kevin Hughes, so if you enjoy a good night’s entertainment you are more than welcome to join them.

Any enquires please contact Yvonne Hanna (Secretary) on 07709 797832.

NISA/Glebeview Clydesdale results 2024

The Northern Ireland Show Association Clydesdale Championship 2024 was sponsored by Glebeview Clydesdales. Points were accumulated during the summer agricultural show season, the final results are as follows:

1st Hillview Amazing Grace (Darren & Roberta Ryan)

2nd Castletown Clover (John Cross)

3rd Croaghmore Maureen (Sandra Henderson)

4th = Macfin Highland Queen (Messrs. Hanna)

Downhill Delilah (Geoffrey & Lesley Tanner)

6th Carrickbrack Honey Blossom (Keith & Caroline Davison)

Well done to all who took part during the summer show season. Prizes will be presented at the CLHBS Foal Show on Saturday, December 14.