With judge Jacky Reid at the helm, the day started off with a British Dressage Intro C test.

This test was a little more complex than some of the other intro tests ridden throughout the five weeks, as this intro test had three loop serpentines included, nevertheless each competitor executed them with ease.

Dressage is not usually Chloe Scott’s preferred choice of competition, but Chloe and ‘Kylestone Highwayman’ should certainly give dressage a go more often.

The pair saluted to 70.43% and first place on the day. The Intro league win went to Sue Stevenson and her four-year-old mare ‘Lily’ who certainly proved themselves each week and well deserved of their first place league ribbon and prize.

Alex Greer and ‘Phoenix Spark’ have enjoyed competing at this venue over the past five weeks and have worked their way up the league leader board each week. The pair placed first on the day and first in the league. A few tears were shed from Alex’s super supportive mum, Dawn, who was so proud of their achievements.

Next on the schedule was the Prelim class, were competitors trotted down the centre line to a British Dressage Prelim 7 test. Finishing on a score of 72.75%, Chloe Rooney and ‘Marky’ were points ahead of all the others, therefore there was no denying them first place on the day.

The prelim league was won by Claire MacKay and ‘Crannard King of Hearts’ who have certainly been putting the hard work in behind the scenes as each week they have been getting better and better. Very well deserved for this pair.

Top scoring was seen in the Novice class with first and second placings achieving above 70%.

However, it was Zoe Daniel and ‘Pinnochio’ who took first place with 73.46% with the Novice league win going to Laura Fekkes and ‘Finn’.

Laura and ‘Finn’ also went onto win the elementary league with Poppy Moore and 'Ellie' placing first on the day. Congratulations to all.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this dressage league and thanks also to the judge Jacky Reid, scribe Barbara and all the stewards on the day.

Thanks also to Justyna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

Hagans Croft now prepare for their four-week Showjumping Summer Blow Out event which starts on Saturday, August 10.

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings.

To find out more about this showjumping event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage results, Saturday 3 August 2024

Class 1: Intro: British Dressage, Intro C, 2016:

1. Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman 70.43%; 2. Alex Greer, BRB Diamomd Duke 68.26%; 3. Sue Stevenson, Lily 65.65%; 4. Casey Froemling, Ralphie 65.22%; 5. Holly McCandless, Sir Max 63.26%; 6. Deirdre Vallely, Diamond Dixie 62.83%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim: British Dressage, Prelim 2, 2016:

1. Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark 67.41%; 2. Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star 65.86%; 3. Sue Stevenson, Lily 63.45%.

Class 3: Prelim: British Dressage, Prelim 7, 2002:

1. Chloe Rooney, Marky 72.75%; 2. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts 67%; 3. Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 65.75%; 4. Chloe Rooney, Toast 65%; =5. Cathryn McCarroll, Maggi May 64.5%; =5. Sarah Moore, Frankie 64.5%.

Class 4: Novice: British Dressage, Novice 24, 2010:

1. Zoe Daniel, Pinnochio 7346%; 2. Laura Fekkes, Finn 70.38%; 3. Poppy Moore, Gio 69.04%; 4. Jane Allen Collins, Lougherne Atlanta 67.88%.

Class 5: Elementary: British Dressage, Elementary 44, 2002:

1. Poppy Moore, Ellie 70.6%; 2. Laura Fekkes, Finn 68.4%; 3. Shenade Duggan, Henry 67%; 4. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 60.2%.

Dressage League Results - July 2024

Class 1: Intro:

1. Susan Stevenson, Lily; 2. Holly McCandless, Sir Max; 3. Casey Froemling, Ralphie; 4. Alex Greer, BRB Diamond Duke.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim:

1. Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark; 2. Susan Stevenson, Lily; 3. Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star.

Class 3: Prelim:

1. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts; 2. Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way; 3. Cathryn McCarroll, Maggi May.

Class 4: Novice:

1. Laura Fekkes, Finn.

Class 5: Elementary:

1. Laura Fekkes, Finn; 2. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle.

1 . Hagans Croft Poppy Moore, Ellie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

2 . Hagans Croft Zoe Daniel, Pinnochio. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

3 . Hagans Croft Chloe Rooney, Marky. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales