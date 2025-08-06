Horse Week: Colourful end to Hagans Croft's dressage league

With judge Joanne Cairns at the helm the day started off with a British Dressage Intro C test. This test was a little more complex than some of the other intro tests ridden throughout the five weeks, as this intro test had three loop serpentines included, nevertheless each competitor executed them with ease. Eilis Donnelly was competing on the day with Rio and this new combination certainly caught the judges eye with their accuracy, saluting to a score of 66.09% and first place. The Intro league win went to Ellen McNiece and Cuffstown Shada, this was no surprise as this pair proved themselves each week and had fun along the way.

They were well deserved of their first place league ribbon and prize.

Sofia Taylor and 'Greenfield Apache' have enjoyed competing at this venue over the past five weeks and have been consistently placed first each week, this week was no different, earning first place with a score of 72.4%. Therefore it was no surprise when the pair took the win for the Intro League. Well done!

Next on the schedule was the short arena Prelim class, were competitors trotted down the centre line to a British Dressage Prelim 13 test. Finishing on a score of 71.25%, Rosie Paterson and Andy took first place and also first place within the league.

Hazel Hilland and Poppy took first place on the day within the short arena novice test, followed by Lauren Ritchie and 'Wellview Lenny' in second place.

Once the arena was lengthen to the long arena 20x60 tests, another prelim test took place. Once again Rosie Paterson and Andy took the win both on the day and within the league. What a successful day for these pair who have really challenged themselves each week, performing two tests within the short and long arena.

Kristen Kleinman and Guest had first place in the bag on the day and within the Novice league and so to Olivia Pele and Mirlo Mon with in Elementary class. Olivia was delighted to move up to this level with great encouragement from judge Joanne Cairns.

There was no-one qualified for league placings within the medium class, however it was lovely to see a test ridden to this level on the day by Jazmin Vollands and Mo Chara Nua, who saluted to a score of 69.53% and first place.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this dressage league and thanks also to our judge Joanne Cairns, scribe, scorer and all the stewards on the day. Thanks also to Caoimhe of CQ Content for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from CQ Content's website.

Hagans Croft now prepares for their five-week Showjumping Summer Blow Out event which starts this Saturday (August 9). This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings.

To find out more about this Showjumping event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

RESULTS

Class 1: Intro (20x40 arena): British Dressage Intro C, 2016

1. Eilis Donnelly, Rio 66.09%; 2. Rachel Freil, Pallow 65.43%; 3. Casey Froemling, Ralphie 64.57%; 4. Caroline Clingan, Master Moretta 63.91%; 5. Ellen McNiece, Cuffstown Shada 62.83%; 6. Deborah Bowshell, Ebony 61.52%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim (20x40 arena): British Dressage Prelim 12, 2005

1. Sofia Taylor, Greenfield Apache 72.4%; 2. Carolyn Wilson, Tilly 66.4%; 3. Grace Scott, Bunbury Sorbet 66%; 4. Lisa Napier, Carisma 65%; 5. Megan Leigh, Touch Of Quality 64%; 6. Zoe Cunningham, Fintan's Dory 61.6%.

Class 3: Prelim (20x40 arena): British Dressage Prelim 13, 2006

1. Rosie Paterson, Andy 71.25%; 2. Joanne Smith, Juno 68.54%; 3. Wayne Hamilton, She Is Priceless 66.46%; 4. Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 63.75%; 5. Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally 63.13%; 6. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond 61.04%.

Class 4: Novice (20x40 arena): British Dressage Novice 28, 2008

1. Hazel Hilland, Poppy 67.71%; 2. Lauren Ritchie, Wellview Lenny 6542%.

Class 5: Prelim (20x60 arena): British Dressage, Prelim 5, 2024

1. Rosie Paterson, Andy 65.24%; 2. Claire Mackay, Craigmore Silver Rebel 64.05%; 3. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts 62.86%; 4. Ella Heron, Otis 62.14%.

Class 6: Novice (20x60 arena): British Dressage, Novice 5, 2024

1. Kristen Kleinman, Guest 65.5%.

Class 7: Elementary (20x60 arena): British Dressage, Elementary 5, 2024

1. Olivia Pele, Mirlo Mon 70%.

Class 8: Medium (20x60 arena): British Dressage, Medium 4, 2024

1. Jazmin Vollands, Mo Chara Nua 69.53%.

Dressage League Results June/July 2025

Class 1: Intro (20x40 arena)

1. Ellen McNiece, Cuffstown Shada; 2. Casey Froemling, Ralphi; =3. Deborah Bowshell, Ebony; =3. Caroline Clingan, Master Moretta.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim (20x40 arena)

1. Sophia Taylor, Greenfield Apache; 2. Carolyn Wilson, Tilly

Class 3: Prelim (20x40 arena)

1. Rosie Paterson, Andy; 2. Chloe Brophy, The Millar Way; 3.) Joanne Smith, Juno; 4. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond,

Class 4: Novice (20x40 arena)

No one qualified

Class 5: Prelim (20x60 arena)

1. Rosie Paterson, Andy; 2. Claire Mackay, Craigmore Silver Rebel; 3. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts; 4. Ella Heron, Otis.

Class 6: Novice (20x60 arena)

1. Kristen Kleinman, Guest.

Class 7: Elementary (20x60 arena)