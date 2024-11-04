This five-week league saw competitors each week riding a challenging course of fences which were built slightly more challenging each week, and asked plenty of questions for horse and rider.

This league has been great for those who are wishing to take part in the NIF at Cavan, with the horse and pony classes being qualifiers for this prestigious event which is to commence in May 2025.

The final week was dominated by those who had qualified for league placings.

Gareth Clingan and ‘Kylestone Highwayman’ consistently shone through each week, capturing the judges eye.

Again the final week was no different – the pair took champion horse on the day and were also crowned League Champion Horse and they received a beautifully hand made sash along with the coveted working hunter league trophy.

It was an emotive day for Helen Barbour and ‘Sparkling Booms Clover’ who gave it their all within the 70cm and 80cm horse classes over the past five weeks and Saturday being no different.

This week Helen had her supportive family cheering from the side lines and one vey important heavenly cheer leader from above. Everyone was delighted when Helen and ‘Sparkling Booms Clover’ went into the league Championship show and were awarded League Reserve Champion Horse. It was clear to see that this accolade meant a great deal to Helen and her family at this time and organisers hope to see them all very soon.

Katie McKee and ‘Darkies Boy’ finished the league on a high as the pair impressed judge Leah Chambers on the day to be crowned both Pony Reserve Champion on the day and League Champion Pony. Katie had set her sights on trying to win this prestigious title of League Champion Pony and their hard work over the past weeks and months has paid off. This is their first sash won together and we believe it will be the first of many. Well done!

Julia Kerr and ‘Cheerna’s’ bond between pony and rider has been very evident throughout the five weeks and Saturday seen them rewarded with League Reserve Champion Pony. This clearly meant a lot to Julia as she now prepares to move onto a new partnership with her pony ‘Tyssul Quartz’ and find ‘Cheerna’ a loving new home.

Great memories have been shared together and to be bringing home a sash and trophy on Saturday, it’s a great way to celebrate this fantastic partnership.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this Working Hunter League and NIF qualifiers and also thanks to the judge Leah Chambers, scribe Katie Annett and arena party Katie.

Thanks also to Anna and John of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

Hagans Croft now prepare for their five-week Dressage League starting on Saturday 16 November.

This dressage league will finish out the year of 2024 events at Hagans Croft.

In particular, competitors should take note of Hagans Croft’s Christmas Dressage Finale to be held on Saturday 21 December – an event to finish out a year of events in style!

These dressage events are pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk, or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturdays event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings.

To find out more about this Dressage League, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or visit the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers, Saturday 2 November 2024

Working Hunter Horses

Champion Horse:

Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman

Reserve Champion Horse:

Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Louise Reid, Stella.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Helen Barbour, Sparkling Boom's Clover; 2. Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally; 2. Helen Barbour, Sparkling Boom's Clover.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 2. Jessica Byrne, Carryon Platinums Edition.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman; 2. Megan Norton, BT Rock and Roller; 3. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy; 4. Sarah McLean, Lisnawhiggle Happiness.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy; 2. Kerry Magill, Bonmahon Quick Step.

Working Hunter Ponies

Champion Pony:

Amelia Wheeler, Lisnahall Miss Toffee.

Reserve Champion Pony:

Katie McKee, Darkies Boy.

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 2. Julia Kerr, Cheerna.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack; 2. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M

1. Annabelle Gill, Lone Ranger.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M

1. Katie McKee, Darkies Boy.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm

1. Amelia Wheeler, Lisnahall Miss Toffee; 2. Katie McKee, Darkies Boy.

Working Hunter League October 2024

Working Hunter Horses

League Champion Horse:

Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman

League Reserve Champion Horse:

Helen Barbour, Sparkling Boom's Clover

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Louise Reid, Stella; 2. Grace Harney, Kylestone Diamond Lass; 3. Willie Irvine, Willow.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Helen Barbour, Sparkling Boom's Clover; 2. Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark; 3. Willie Irvine, Willow.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally; 2. Helen Barbour, Sparkling Boom's Clover; 3. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 2. Jessica Byrne, Carryon Platinums Edition.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman; 2. Megan Norton, BT Rock and Roller; 3. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy.

Working Hunter Ponies

League Champion Pony:

Katie McKee, Darkies Boy.

League Reserve Champion Pony:

Julia Kerr, Cheerna.

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 2. Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz; 3. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M

1. Annabelle Gill, Lone Ranger.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M

1. Katie McKee, Darkies Boy.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm

1. Katie McKee, Darkies Boy.

