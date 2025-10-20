Horse Week: Colourful end to Hagans Croft's Working Hunter League

This four-week league saw competitors riding a challenging course of fences which were built slightly more challenging each week, and asked plenty of questions for horse and rider.

This league has been great for those who are wishing to take part in the NIF at Cavan, with the horse and pony classes being qualifiers for this prestigious event which is to commence at the start of May 2026.

Hagans Croft would like to remind everyone that once qualified, entries to the Northern Ireland Festival have to be in within seven days of qualifying.

The final week was dominated by those who had qualified for league placings. With a strong League Championship Horse class judge Chloe Thompson was on the look out for that well rounded hunter type horse, who appeared relaxed, yet obedient and keen to work forward willingly into all transitions, finishing off with that all important gallop.

Katie Longmuir and ‘Nady Diamond’ was a superb example of these requirements and had continually proven this each week throughout the four weeks. Therefore it was no surprise when they were crowned League Horse Champion.

League Horse Reserve Champion went to Kirsten Bailie and ‘Asha’ who were delighted to be awarded this accolade, with a beautiful sash and trophy to take home. The smiles on both girls faces as they celebrated during their lap of honour was plain to see. Well done!

Elissa Cowan and ‘Janala Mr Tom’ finished the league on a high as the pair wowed judge Chloe Thompson on the day to be crowned both Pony Reserve Champion on the day and League Champion Pony.

These championship classes were very strong classes so this was a fantastic achievement for Elissa and a very deserved winner! Alex Hemsley and ‘Dale’ had lots of fun throughout the four-week league and their positivity and dedication certainly came to fruition at the final when the pair were crowned League Reserve Champion Pony. This clearly meant a lot to this young partnership as they got photographed with their sash and trophy. Congratulations!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this working hunter league and NIF qualifiers and also thanks to the judge Chloe Thompson, scribe Alistair McDonald and arena party Katie. Thanks also to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

Hagans Croft now prepares for their six-week Dressage League starting on Saturday, November 15 which takes them right up to Christmas where they will finish the year out with their Christmas dressage finale.

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app. Entries close each Friday at 12noon prior to Saturdays event and start times are posted online Friday afternoons.

To find out more about this dressage league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers (Saturday, October 18)

Champion Horse: Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond

Reserve Champion Horse: Kerry Magill, Bonmahon Quick Step

Champion Pony: Lesley Jones, Derrylackey Playboy

Reserve Champion Pony: Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom

60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Alice Reville, Blueberry; 2. Rachel Baird, Cooleys Pride.

60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Alex Hemsley, Dale; 2. Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom; 3. Johnny Massey, Coxwood Fabian Stedman; 4. Katie Annett, Starling; 5. Alex Hemsley, Bubba.

70cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 2. Leah Chambers, Dixie; 3. Rachel Baird, Cooleys Pride; 4. Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning.

70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom; 2. Johnny Massey, Coxwood Fabian Stedman; 3. Lesley Jones, Carnakilly Monarch; 4. Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel; 5. Eboni Rutledge, Cindy; 6. Sophia Campbell, Kylemore Frankie.

80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 2. Craig Hills, Landalent; 3. Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond; 4. Chloe McLaughlin, Sally; 5. Lisa Napier, Bugs Melodie; 6. Emily Chambers, Democat.

80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133m also M&M

1. Lisa Hegarty, Tally Ho Dun It; 2. Chloe Rooney, Markey.

85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1. Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond; 2. Megan Norton, Blue.

90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Megan Norton, BT Rock And Roller; 2. Una Megoran, Indie; 3. Stephanie Farren, My Tardree Windgap Cora.

90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M

1. Lesley Jones, Derrylackey Playboy; 2. Lisa Hegarty, Tally Ho Dun It; 3. Lisa Hegarty, Trigger Boy; 4. Chloe Rooney, Markey.

1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Kerry Magill, Bonmahon Quick Step.

Working Hunter League Results Autumn 2025

League Champion Horse: Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond

League Reserve Champion Horse: Kirsten Bailie, Asha

League Champion Pony: Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom

League Reserve Champion Pony: Alex Hemsley, Dale

60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Jackie Surgenor, Angus; 2. Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning.

60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Alex Hemsley, Dale; 2. Johnny Massey, Coxwood Fabian Stedman; 3. Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom; 4. Ellen Morrow, Raven.

70cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 2. Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning; 3. Jackie Surgenor, Angus.

70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom; 2. Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel; 3. Lauren O'Rourke, Prince; 4. Alex Hemsley, Dale.

80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond; 2. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 3. Stephanie Farren, My Tardree Windgap Cora.

80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M

1. Mya McIlwaine, Little Blackbird; 2. Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel.

85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1. Mya McIlwaine, Little Blackbird.

90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Una Megoran, Indie; 2. Stephanie Farren, My Tardree Windgap Cora.

90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M

1. Lisa Hegarty, Trigger Boy; 2. Lisa Hegarty, Tallyho Dunit.

