Horse Week: Competition hots up at Portmore Equestrian Centre's horse show
Results were as follows. 1.10m:
1. Ian Moore’s Pinecroft Kamiro (Sophie Mckeen); 2, Terry Johnston’s Strangford (HSI) (Steven Smith); 3, Tessa Westbrook’s Lavori (Steven Smith); 4, Laura Cazzato’s Daisy Diamond (ISH) (Tyrone Flanagan); 5, Ian Moore’s Pinecroft Lamiro (Ian Moore); 6, Rachel Mccaughey’`s Ardglen Stardust (Rachel Mccaughey). 80cm: Divided between Joanne Smith’s Hey Jupiter (Joanne Smith), Caitlin Foster’s LG Sligo Lucky Touch (Caitlin Foster), George Newton’s Simply Radical (George Newton), Tiarna McGrath’s Super Kali Fragalistic (Martina King). 90cm:
Divided between Heather Smith’s Amber Vision (Heather Smith), Janene Gamble’s Bouncer Flynn (Janene Gamble), Jessica Simpson’s Can You Tell Me The Future (Jessica Simpson), Emma Curry’s Castlefield Gem (IHR) (Dawn Stephens), Julian Kirk’s Drumkee Bay Boy (Gabrielle Kirk), hilary Mathieson’s Flamenco Gypsy (Erin Mathieson), Carmel Conroy’s Killarn PG (Carmel Conroy), Victoria Teuton’s painted cavalier (Daniel O'Sullivan), Heather Bagchus’ Red Cloud Warrior (Charlotte Harding). 1m:
Divided between Melanie Scott’s Cascum Lewis (Nancy Scott), Hogg Sport Horses’ Clooncastle Waylon Jones (James Hogg), Ian Moore’s Pinecroft Lamiro (Ian Moore), Symone Brown’s Premier Lara (ISH) (Anna Mc Erlean), Rosie Cochrane’s Rathfredagh Flirt (Rosie Cochrane). 1.20m: 1. Caroline Overend Carla Leitch’s CJO Kann Surprise (Steven Smith); 2. Eric Smith’s Corkhill Quality (Laura Cazzato); 3. Jason Patterson’s Downshire Game of Thrones (Jason Patterson); 4. Eimear Burns’ Gee Que (Teaghán Eamonn Burns); 5. David Conlon’s Donald Jump (Alfie Adair); 6, Shannon Mackenzie’s Goodtimes z (Shannon Mackenzie). 1.30m: 1. Frank Curran’s Kadee van Overis Z (Frank Curran); 2. Vikki Fox’s Bonnie McKay (Vikki Fox); 3. Lorraine Leavesley’s Sherlocks Opium (Charlotte Harding).