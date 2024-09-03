Horse Week: Competitors dazzle at Knockagh View Equestrian's Extravaganza Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

KNOCKAGH View Equestrian Centre held its Extravaganza Show recently.

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the Extravaganza Show – the weather was definitely on side!

Thank you to the judges Conor O’Hare, Alex Spencer, Charlotte Smiley, Chloe Thompson and Alistair McDonald, all of the helpers Charlotte Welsh, Adele Huddleson, Lesley Wilson, Greg Wilson, the photographers from Ellie Johnston Photography, sponsors Healys Haylage and CMC Equine. The sashes were absolutely stunning thanks to Awardboard Rosettes and Trophies - Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also, thank you to Scott in the cafe for keeping the fire going to get everyone defrosted and kept well fed!

Elissa Cowan and Briolen Cindy strutting their stuff in the supreme pony championship. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Knockagh View have something exciting coming up soon – watch this space!

Results

Class 2 - 70cms WH Horse:

1st Alison Baird, Dark diamond jazz (g);

Tiny Tots champion Clara Rose Huddleson and Dandy. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Teresa Gettens, Lucky (g).

Class 3 - 80cms WH Horse:

1st Maria McNaughton, Moneybroom Flamenco Boy (g);

2nd Alison Baird, Dark diamond jazz (g);

Megan Norton and Bachelors Boy clearing the logs in the 70cm working hunter. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

3rd Alexandra Ryan, Carnally Cobanna (m);

4th Ursula Gettens, Lucky (g);

5th Callie Kennedy, Roller (g);

6th Ian McCluggage, Ollies Pride (g).

Jacob Barry and Rhydygrug Peter Pan were reserve tiny tots champion. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Class 4 - 90cm WH Horse:

1st Ian McCluggage, Ollies Pride (g);

2nd Maria McNaughton, Moneybroom Flamenco Boy (g);

3rd Alexandra Ryan, Carnally Cobanna (m);

4th Amelia McFarland, Kingston Rua (g).

Champion – Maria McNaughton, Moneybroom Flamenco Boy (g).

Darcy McAvoy and Ups a daisy on the I way to 2nd place in lead rein working hunter. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Reserve – Ian McCluggage, Ollies Pride (g).

Class 6 - Lead Rein WHP:

1st Cameron Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan (g);

2nd Darcy McAvoy, Ups a Daisy (m);

3rd Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

4th Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

5th Beatrix McCann, Boodles (g);

6th Oscar McCann, Boodles (g);

Class 7 - Assisted 30cms WHP:

1st Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

2nd Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g);

3rd Erin Gordon, Techon tomos (g);

4th Ruby Mercer, Alfie (g).

Class 8 - Beginner Cradles stakes WHP:

1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g);

2nd Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g);

3rd Pippa Corkum, Stoneyfalls cooper (m);

4th Erin Gordon, Techon tomos (g);

5th Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

Champion – Cameron Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan (g).

Reserve – Ollie Gordon, Lacy Milan.

Class 9 - Cradle stakes WHP:

1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g);

2nd Jocelyn Hutchinson, Rhydyfelin Star Burst;

3rd Eden Milligan, Stoneyfalls obi (g);

4th Harry Campbell, Coxwood Fabian stedman (g);

5th Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty (m);

6th Hannah Hill, Amy (m).

Class 10 - 60cms WHP:

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);

2nd Harry Campbell, Classiebawn Headlass (m);

3rd Emily Callaghan, Hannah's JJ April (m);

4th Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g);

5th Ruby Healy, Dillon (g).

Class 11 - 70cms WHP:

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);

2nd Lola Gallagher, Tyrllawn Maseratti (g);

3rd Alice Lutton, Space Invader (g).

Class 13 - 90cms WHP:

1st Faith Adair, The post mistress (m).

Champion – Lola Gallagher, Tyrllawn Maseratti (g).

Reserve – Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).

Class 15 - 4yr old hunter:

1st Sarah Brittain, Timpany Top Secret (g).

Class 16 - Lightweight Hunter:

1st Amelia McFarland, Kingston Rua (g);

2nd Amy Griffith, Carrie (m);

3rd Megan Norton, Bachelors Boy (g).

Class 17 - Middle/ Heavyweight Hunter:

1st Tracey Manson, Gortfree Merry (m).

Class 18 - Small Hunter:

1st Megan Norton, Amarok Aristrocrate (g);

2nd Zoe Mcmullan, Lola (m);

3rd Leanne Adams, Space Invader (g).

Class 19 - Ladies Hunter:

1st Amy Griffith, Carrie (m).

Class 20 - Cob:

1st Daisy Pearson, Charlie Valentine (g).

Champion – Sarah Brittain, Timpany Top Secret (g).

Reserve – Amelia McFarland, Kingston Rua (g).

Class 22 - Irish Draught Ridden:

1st Niamh McNaughton, Derry Cross (m);

2nd Tracey Manson, Gortfree Merry (m).

Class 2 - 70cms WH Horse:

1st Alison Baird, Dark diamond jazz (g);

2nd Teresa Gettens, Lucky (g).

Class 3 - 80cms WH Horse:

1st Maria McNaughton, Moneybroom Flamenco Boy (g);

2nd Alison Baird, Dark diamond jazz (g);

3rd Alexandra Ryan, Carnally Cobanna (m);

4th Ursula Gettens, Lucky (g);

5th Callie Kennedy, Roller (g);

6th Ian McCluggage, Ollies Pride (g).

Class 4 - 90cm WH Horse:

1st Ian McCluggage, Ollies Pride (g);

2nd Maria McNaughton, Moneybroom Flamenco Boy (g);

3rd Alexandra Ryan, Carnally Cobanna (m);

4th Amelia McFarland, Kingston Rua (g).

Champion – Maria McNaughton, Moneybroom Flamenco Boy (g).

Reserve – Ian McCluggage, Ollies Pride (g).

Class 6 - Lead Rein WHP:

1st Cameron Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan (g);

2nd Darcy McAvoy, Ups a Daisy (m);

3rd Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

4th Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

5th Beatrix McCann, Boodles (g);

6th Oscar McCann, Boodles (g).

Class 7 - Assisted 30cms WHP:

1st Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

2nd Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g);

3rd Erin Gordon, Techon tomos (g);

4th Ruby Mercer, Alfie (g).

Class 8 - Beginner Cradles stakes WHP:

1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g);

2nd Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g);

3rd Pippa Corkum, Stoneyfalls cooper (m);

4th Erin Gordon, Techon tomos (g);

5th Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

Champion – Cameron Barry Rhydygrug Peter Pan (g).

Reserve – Ollie Gordon Lacy Milan.

Class 9 - Cradle stakes WHP:

1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g);

2nd Jocelyn Hutchinson, Rhydyfelin Star Burst;

3rd Eden Milligan, Stoneyfalls obi (g);

4th Harry Campbell, Coxwood Fabian stedman (g);

5th Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty (m);

6th Hannah Hill, Amy (m).

Class 10 - 60cms WHP:

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);

2nd Harry Campbell, Classiebawn Headlass (m);

3rd Emily Callaghan, Hannah's JJ April (m);

4th Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g);

5th Ruby Healy, Dillon (g).

Class 11 - 70cms WHP

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);

2nd Lola Gallagher, Tyrllawn Maseratti (g);

3rd Alice Lutton, Space Invader (g).

Class 13 - 90cms WHP:

1st Faith Adair, The post mistress (m).

Champion – Lola Gallagher, Tyrllawn Maseratti (g).

Reserve – Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).

Class 15 - 4yr old hunter:

1st Sarah Brittain, Timpany Top Secret (g).

Class 16 - Lightweight Hunter:

1st Amelia McFarland, Kingston Rua (g);

2nd Amy Griffith, Carrie (m);

3rd Megan Norton, Bachelors Boy (g).

Class 17 - Middle/ Heavyweight Hunter:

1st Tracey Manson, Gortfree Merry (m).

Class 18 - Small Hunter:

1st Megan Norton, Amarok Aristrocrate (g);

2nd Zoe Mcmullan, Lola (m);

3rd Leanne Adams, Space Invader (g).

Class 19 - Ladies Hunter:

1st Amy Griffith, Carrie (m).

Class 20 - Cob:

1st Daisy Pearson, Charlie Valentine (g).

Champion – Sarah Brittain Timpany Top Secret (g).

Reserve – Amelia McFarland Kingston Rua (g).

Class 22 - Irish Draught Ridden:

1st Niamh McNaughton, Derry Cross (m).

2nd Tracey Manson, Gortfree Merry (m).

Class 23 - Riding Horse:

1st Lisa Dundee, Nancy (m);

2nd Amy Griffith, Carrie (m).

Class 24 - Amateur Show Horse:

1st Amy Griffith, Carrie (m);

2nd Niamh McNaughton, Derry Cross (m).

Class 25 - Coloured Ridden Horse:

1st Alice Lutton, Space Invader (g);

2nd Rachel Morton, Quinn (m).

Class 26 - Race Horse to Riding horse:

1st Sarah Louise Wilson, Cursu Mina (g);

2nd Zoe Mcmullan, Manny (g).

Champion – Amy Griffith Carrie (m).

Reserve – Lisa Dundee Nancy (m).

Class 28 - Lead rein SP/ SHP:

1st Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy (g).

Class 29 - First Ridden SP/ SHP:

1st Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty (m);

2nd Isaac Gordon, Newfielden Eureka (g).

Champion – Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy (g).

Reserve – Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty (m).

Class 30 - M&M Lead Rein:

1st Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

2nd Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

3rd Alia Fletcher, Dougie (g);

4th Beatrix McCann, Rhydgwilliam Andyman (g).

Class 31 - M&M First Ridden:

1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m).

2nd Harry Campbell, Coxwood Fabian stedman (g).

Champion – Elissa Cowan Briolen Cindy (m).

Reserve – Amelia McCartan Eynhallow Lewis (g).

Class 32 - Tiny Tots Lead Rein:

1st Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy (g);

2nd Jacob Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan (g);

3rd Zoe Gillespie, Stellar (g);

4th Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

5th Beatrix McCann, Boodles (g);

6th Oscar McCann Rhydgwilliam Andyman (g).

Class 33 - Tiny Tots First Ridden:

1st Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz (g);

2nd Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

3rd Brylei Gallagher, Delboy (g).

Champion – Clara Rose Huddleson Dandy (g).

Reserve – Jacob Barry Rhydygrug Peter Pan (g).

Class 34 - Family Pony Lead Rein

1st Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

2nd Beatrix McCann, Boodles (g);

3rd Oscar McCann, Rumpole of the Bailey (g).

Class 35 - Family Pony First Ridden:

1st Elizabeth McCann, Lord Bollingers Bubbles (g);

2nd Harriet McCann, Master Bumble (g);

3rd Isla Hanna, Brian (g);

4th Darcy McAvoy, Ups a Daisy (m).

Class 36 - Family Pony Ridden:

1st Melah Henry, Toby (g);

2nd Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

Champion – Mollie Barrow Manorowen Tommy Lee (g)

Reserve – Elizabeth McCann Lord Bollingers Bubbles (g)

Class 37 - M&M Ridden small Breeds:

1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m).

Class 38 - M&M Ridden large breeds:

1st Sophia Campbell, Oxhill andreas (g).

Class 39 - Ridden Connemara:

1st Sophia Campbell, Oxhill andreas (g);

2nd Ella Hill, Heaven Scent (m);

3rd Harry Campbell, Classiebawn Headlass (m);

4th Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargon Boy (g);

5th Katie Crozier, Inbhear Rueben (g);

6th Emily Callaghan, Hannah's JJ April (m).

Champion – Sophia Campbell, Oxhill andreas (g).

Reserve – Ella Hill, Heaven Scent (m).

Class 40 - 122 & 133cms SHP:

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).

Class 41 - 143 & 153cms SHP:

1st Eden Milligan, Stoneyfalls obi (g).

Class 42 - Combined Show Pony:

1st Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g).

Class 43 - Part Bred Ridden:

1st Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g).

Class 45 - Coloured Ridden Pony:

1st Melah Henry, Toby (g);

2nd Isla Hanna, Brian (g).

Class 46 - Veteran Ridden Pony:

1st Hannah Hill, Amy (m);

2nd Elizabeth McCann, Lord Bollingers Bubbles (g);

3rd Harriet McCann, Master Bumble (g).

Champion – Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g).

Reserve – Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).

Class 47 - Young Handler under 10years:

1st Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

2nd Clara Rose, Huddleson Potteries Superstar;

3rd Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

4th Beatrix McCann, Rumpole of the Bailey (g);

5th Harriet McCann, Rhydgwilliam Andyman (g).

Class 48 - Young Handler 10-16years:

1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m);

2nd Elizabeth McCann, Lord Bollingers Bubbles (g).

Champion – Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g).

Reserve Elissa – Cowan Briolen, Cindy (m).

Supreme Pony – Cameron Barry, Rhydgrug Peter Pan.

Reserve Supreme – Pony Charlotte, Morton Robbie.

Supreme Horse – Sarah Brittain, Timpany Top Secret.

Reserve Supreme Horse – Amy Griffith, Carrie.

1st Lisa Dundee, Nancy (m).

2nd Amy Griffith, Carrie (m).

Class 24 - Amateur Show Horse:

1st Amy Griffith, Carrie (m);

2nd Niamh McNaughton, Derry Cross (m).

Class 25 - Coloured Ridden Horse:

1st Alice Lutton, Space Invader (g);

2nd Rachel Morton, Quinn (m).

Class 26 - Race Horse to Riding horse:

1st Sarah Louise Wilson, Cursu Mina (g);

2nd Zoe Mcmullan, Manny (g).

Champion – Amy Griffith Carrie (m).

Reserve – Lisa Dundee Nancy (m).

Class 28 - Lead rein SP/ SHP:

1st Clara Rose Huddleson Dandy (g).

Class 29 - First Ridden SP/ SHP:

1st Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty (m);

2nd Isaac Gordon, Newfielden Eureka (g).

Champion – Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy (g).

Reserve – Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty (m).

Class 30 - M&M Lead Rein:

1st Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

2nd Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

3rd Alia Fletcher, Dougie (g);

4th Beatrix McCann, Rhydgwilliam Andyman (g).

Class 31 - M&M First Ridden:

1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m);

2nd Harry Campbell, Coxwood Fabian stedman (g).

Champion – Elissa Cowan Briolen Cindy (m).

Reserve – Amelia McCartan Eynhallow Lewis (g).

Class 32 - Tiny Tots Lead Rein:

1st Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy (g);

2nd Jacob Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan (g);

3rd Zoe Gillespie, Stellar (g);

4th Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

5th Beatrix McCann, Boodles (g);

6th Oscar McCann, Rhydgwilliam Andyman (g).

Class 33 - Tiny Tots First Ridden

1st Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz (g);

2nd Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

3rd Brylei Gallagher, Delboy (g).

Champion – Clara Rose Huddleson Dandy (g).

Reserve – Jacob Barry Rhydygrug Peter Pan (g).

Class 34 - Family Pony Lead Rein:

1st Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

2nd Beatrix McCann, Boodles (g);

3rd Oscar McCann, Rumpole of the Bailey (g).

Class 35 - Family Pony First Ridden:

1st Elizabeth McCann, Lord Bollingers Bubbles (g);

2nd Harriet McCann, Master Bumble (g);

3rd Isla Hanna, Brian (g);

4th Darcy McAvoy, Ups a Daisy (m).

Class 36 - Family Pony Ridden:

1st Melah Henry, Toby (g);

2nd Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

Champion – Mollie Barrow Manorowen Tommy Lee (g).

Reserve = Elizabeth McCann Lord Bollingers Bubbles (g).

Class 37 - M&M Ridden small Breeds:

1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m).

Class 38 - M&M Ridden large breeds:

1st Sophia Campbell, Oxhill Andreas (g).

Class 39 - Ridden Connemara:

1st Sophia Campbell, Oxhill andreas (g);

2nd Ella Hill, Heaven Scent (m);

3rd Harry Campbell, Classiebawn Headlass (m);

4th Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargon Boy (g);

5th Katie Crozier, Inbhear Rueben (g);

6th Emily Callaghan, Hannah's JJ April (m).

Champion – Sophia Campbell, Oxhill andreas (g).

Reserve – Ella Hill, Heaven Scent (m).

Class 40 - 122 & 133cms SHP:

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).

Class 41 - 143 & 153cms SHP:

1st Eden Milligan, Stoneyfalls obi (g).

Class 42 - Combined Show Pony:

1st Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g).

Class 43 - Part Bred Ridden:

1st Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g).

Class 45 - Coloured Ridden Pony:

1st Melah Henry, Toby (g);

2nd Isla Hanna, Brian (g).

Class 46 - Veteran Ridden Pony:

1st Hannah Hill Amy (m)

2nd Elizabeth McCann Lord Bollingers Bubbles (g)

3rd Harriet McCann Master Bumble (g)

Champion – Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g).

Reserve – Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).

Class 47 - Young Handler under 10years:

1st Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

2nd Clara Rose Huddleson, Potteries Superstar;

3rd Amelia McCartan, Eynhallow Lewis (g);

4th Beatrix McCann, Rumpole of the Bailey (g);

5th Harriet McCann, Rhydgwilliam Andyman (g).

Class 48 - Young Handler 10-16years:

1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m);

2nd Elizabeth McCann, Lord Bollingers Bubbles (g).

Champion – Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g).

Reserve – Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m).

Supreme Pony – Cameron Barry, Rhydgrug Peter Pan.

Reserve Supreme Pony – Charlotte Morton, Robbie.

Supreme Horse – Sarah Brittain, Timpany Top Secret.

Reserve Supreme – Horse Amy, Griffith Carrie.