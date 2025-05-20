Horse Week: Competitors embrace the sunshine at Connell Hill Equestrian

Templepatrick junior Caroline McKeown rode Ashvale Dusty Diamond in class two jumping clear, and Amelia Forbes on Bobo took a close second place.

A full house of double clear rounds in the 70cm class saw Judith Beattie, Carla Dolan, Heather George and John McKirgan all jumping well, with all riders going forward to compete again in the 80s.

Temperatures intensified in the 80cm class, as young rider Jolie Dalton partnered with young horse Olita, and Carla Dolan competing on Dekota took joint first place, securing Carla her second win of the day. Tia Wilson, with her horse Ellie, jumped well in the 90cm class, going on to take second place in the meter with Irene McGookin on Jasper securing a terrific first place!

Well done to everyone who took part.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to build confidence week by week and is a first class facility to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels, with lots of achievement opportunities and confidence building going on.

There’s always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and is a great start to any weekend for riders, owners and spectators to come along and socialise with a cup of coffee and snack.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI registered show dates are available on www.sjilive.ie

Connell Hill Training Show Results (Saturday, May 10)

Class 1: X-poles Class

Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; Thomas Forbes, Prince George.

Class 2: 50cm

Caroline McKeown, Ashvale Dusty Diamond; Amelia Forbes, Bobo.

Class 4: 70cm

Jolie Beattie, Judith Beattie, Phoebe; John McKirgan, Dolly; Carla Dolan, Dekota; Heather George, Jenson.

Class 5: 80cm

Jolie Dalton, Olita, Carla Dolan, Dekota; John McKirgan, Dolly; Judith Beattie, Phoebe; Heather George, Jensen; Lily McKenzie, Patrick.

Class 6: 90cm

Tia Wilton, Ellie.

Class 7: 1m

Irene McGookin, Jasper; Tia Wilton, Ellie.

Dates for your Diary

The series of events coming in May and June at Connell Hill Equestrian are:

Thursday May, 22 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 24 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, May 29 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 31 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 5 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 7 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 12 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 14 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 19 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 21 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 26 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 28 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

