Horse Week: Competitors enjoy two phase event at Lusk Equestrian Centre
Lusk Equestrian Centre is a family-owned business offering a range of amenities including an indoor school, various outdoor arenas, a bustling livery yard and a riding school.
Harold and Jenny Lusk run frequent competitions throughout the year, including working hunter, showjumping, dressage, derbies and one-day events.
Results from the recent two phase competition
Class 1 – 1m:1st Emily Corbett , Midnight;2nd Sarah Sproule, Lily;3rd Janie Cairns, Cherry;4th Neil Morrison, Diane;5th Ailish McBride, Covehill Boy;6th Conor McClory, Mr Marmalade.Class 2 – 85cm Section A:1st Claire Liddle, Molly;2nd Martha Mcmurray, Willow;3rd Gail Mcilwaine, Miss Ballyrolly;4th Lisa Dundee, Lily;5th Julia Fielden, Cadbury;6th Karina McVeigh, Cococabana.Class 2 – 85cm Section B:1st Jenny McCurry, Maximus;2nd Emma Wallace, Sandi;3rd Lily McKenzie, Chick Flick;4th Victoria Greeves, Twister D’Euro;> =5th - Hannah Elizabeth, Ben;> =5th - Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl.Class 3 – 70cm:1st Kathryn Henderson, Betty;2nd Conor Savage, Gina;3rd Izzy Irvine, Clear Water;4th Neil Morrison, Bella;5th Molly Reid, Little Me;6th Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob.