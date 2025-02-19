Horse Week: Competitors enjoy Valentine's weekend at Connell Hill Equestrian

THERE may have been a noticeable chill in the air during Valentine’s weekend, but a heart-warming and friendly family atmosphere greeted competitors at Connell Hill Equestrian Centre.

With riders travelling from as far away as Dublin, a total of 150 people competed over the two days. The Creighton family would like to thank each and every one who helped in any way, with particular mention to the esteemed judges Mr Paddy Traynor, Mr Billy Gault and Mrs Sharon Gault for giving up their time to offer valuable knowledge, experience, feedback and encouragement to all riders who were being assessed in the Working Hunter classes throughout the second day of the weekend.

On Saturday, February 15 riders took part in unregistered showjumping classes to suit all levels.

Portadown rider Tim Morton competed in numerous classes throughout the day on a variety of young ponies, and Dublin based Joey Nell showcased her true skill in multiple classes with multiple wins and double clear rounds.

50cm rosette winners. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Day one kicked off with joint first place in the pony cross-poles class going to Magheramorne junior Beatrix McCann on Boodles and Aria Kirk on Chloe, with Oscar McCann and Caroline McKeown taking a very close joint second.

Joining sibling Beatrix McCann in attaining top placings was big sister Harriet in the 50s on Feliciya, who went on to join the party with another faultless round in the 60s, tying with sister Elizabeth!

There was terrific competition amongst the Robinson family as Molly kicked off with a lovely double clear in the 50s, and jumped up into the 60cm class to compete against siblings Penelope Robinson and Harlow.

This strong performance was matched by Magheramorne sisters Elizabeth and Harriet McCann also collecting the red rosettes for a good day’s competition. Alice Gregg showed her skill on Patchy as this talented combination progress up the classes week by week, securing another top spot in the 60s!

Elizebeth McCann jumping Feliciya. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Winning combinations in the 70cm class was Harriet McCann and Clara Little partnered with their ponies Feliciya and Bambi.

Moving forward to the 80s and 90s saw another good turnout of very talented riders securing double clear rounds. Tim Morton set the bar high in the 80cm class, jumping his way through to the 1m class with a tremendous five double clear rounds on a selection of talented mounts, followed by some great jumping from fellow competitors.

Dublin rider Joey Nell was in top form with her team of super ponies, taking home an inspiring six double clear rounds in the 1.10m and 1.20m concluding classes of the day. Well done to everyone who took part.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels. There is always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. This Saturday Connell Hill will host the TRI Ponies on Saturday, February 22. Entries are on the SJI website.

Molly Robinson jumping Cossie. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The next training show will be held on Saturday, March 1, starting at 10am with classes from pony cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m, and everyone is very welcome. Entries are taken on the day.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI registered show dates are available on the SJI website.

Indoor and outdoor school hire is available seven days a week (subject to availability).

Additional dates for your diary

Harriet McCann jumping Feliciya. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill will be hosting their spring extravaganza working hunter two-day show to be held over the weekend of April 19 (ponies), and April 20 (horses).

The event will showcase all classes in good time to brush up on all preparations for the forthcoming Northern Ireland Festival, and is one not to be missed. Entries are online and further details are available on Gillian Creighton’s Facebook page.

Photography for all Connell Hill events is available on Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Results of Connell Hill Training Show were as follows.

Pony x-poles class:

Beatrix McCann, Boodles; Aria Kirk, Chloe; Oscar McCann, Boodles; Caroline McKeown, Ashfield Dusty Diamond.

Cross-poles rosettes winners. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

50cm class:

Harriet McCann, Feliciya; Alison Matthews, Darcy; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Lizzie Taylor, Chester; Molly Robinson, Cossie; Elizabeth McCann, Feliciya; Aria Kirk, Chloe; Jessica Simms, Bell.

60cm class:

Elizabeth McCann, Feliciya; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Molly Robinson, Cossie; Penelope Robinson, Polly; Harriet McCann, Feliciya; Harlow Robinson, Holly; Lizzie Taylor, Chester; Jessica Simms, Bell.

70cm class:

Harriet McCann, Feliciya; Clara Little; Bambi; Clara Little, Snowy; Tim Morton, Frankie.

80cm class:

Tim Morton, Frankie; Laura Harris, Dixie; Leah Wylie, Shadow; Carla Dolan, Carly; Heather George, Jenson; Carraig McLarnon, Clover; Keely McConaghy, Orah.

90cm class:

Tim Morton, Uno; Tom Morton Carckerjack; Tim Morton, Nemo; Rhonda Carson, Tilly; Keith McDonald, Sienna, Carla Dolan, Carly.

1m class:

Joey Nell, Sheley; Lucca Stubbington, Phoebe; Tim Morton, Nemo; Rhonda Carson, Tilly; Laura Stanfield, Sandy; Lucca Stubbington, Goofy; Tim Morton, Junior; Leah Wylie, Layla.

1.10m class:

Joey Nell, Bungi; Joey Nell, Lily; Joey Nell, Sheley; Lucca Stubbington, Harry; Tim Morton, Nemo; Joey Nell, Susie; Laura Standfield, Sandy.

1.20m class:

Joey Nell, Susie, Joey Nell, Bungi, Joey Nell, Lily; Oliver Doherty.

Results of Connell Hill Working Hunter Series on Sunday, February 16 were as follows.

Horses

Judges: Mr Billy Gault, Mrs Sharon Gault.

Champion: Sophie Clugston, Something Similar.

Reserve Champion: Erin Dunseath, Diamondaire Brilliant Cut.

70cm Horses:

1st Aoife Hagan, Chantilly on the Rock;

2nd Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie;

3rd Tracey Manson, Dunraven Cleo;

4th Ryan Stewart, Dunnygarran Diamond Lady.

4 year old Horses:

1st Sammy Western, Lavender;

2nd Gwen Scott, Tokyo;

3rd Ryan Stewart, Dunnygarran Diamond Lady.

80cm Horses:

1st Gwen Scott, Star;

2nd Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie;

3rd Nicky Nesbitt, Kinetic Blue;

4th Emma McGowan, Bonnie;

5th Rebecca Millar, Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go.

Small Hunter:

1st Erin Dunseath, Diamondaire Brilliant Cut;

2nd Sophie Clugston, Question Mark.

90cm Horses:

1st Sophie Clugston, Something Similar;

2nd Riasa Doherty, Jerry;

=3rd Rebecca Millar, Ballygowan’s Ready Steady Go;

=3rd Emma McGowan, Bonnie;

4th Sammy Western, Ella.

1m Horses:

1st Charlotte McAllister, Captain Missy Finn;

=2nd Sammy Western, Cherrie;

=2nd Sophie Clugston, Spot the Difference;

3rd Ben Foster, Doyle’s Romeo.

Ponies

Judge: Mr Paddy Traynor

Pony Champion: Eva O’Melvena, George.

Pony Reserve Champion: Laoise Clancey, Tessa.

Pony X Poles:

1st Pippa Leathem, Flash Harry;

2nd Emily McClelland, Evie.

50cm Ponies:

1st Pippa Leathem, Flash Harry;

2nd Emily McClelland, Evie.

60cm Ponies:

1st Laoise Clancey, Tessa;

2nd Lauren O’Rourke, Remo;

3rd Pippa Leathem, Flash Harry;

4th Alex Hemsley, Palo;

5th Rosie May Duggan, Heides.

70cm Ponies:

1st Alice Duddy, Lenamore Miss Utopia;

2nd Alex Hemsley, Dale;

3rd Lauren O’Rourke, Prince;

4th Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Bay;

5th Ciara McLea, Newline Golden Secret;

6th Erika Dixon, Woodlands Wonder;

7th Laoise Clancey, Tessa;

8th Kate Surgenor, Carnaghy Joey.

80cm Ponies:

1st Eva O’Melvena George;

2nd Annabell Manson Dunraven Jolie;

3rd Annie Morrow Liberty Benjamin;

4th Katie Kirkpatrick Vales Roe Sparrow Gem;

5th Katie Surgenor DS Ebony Boy;

6th Erika Dixon Woodlands Wonder;

7th Abbey Chambers Kungfu Spartacus;

8th Alice Duddy Lenanmore Miss Utopia;

9th Ryan Stewart Jimmy.

90cm Ponies:

1st Annabel Manson, Dunraven Jolie;

2nd Annie Morrow, Liberty;s Benjamin;

=3rd Katie Kilpatrick, Valesrose Sparrow Gem;

=3rd Sienna Savage, Follis Princess;

4th Eva O’Melvana, George;

5th Annie Connell, Battlebridge Alfie;

6th Ryan Stewart, Jimmy.