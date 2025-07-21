Horse Week: Competitors in top form at Connell Hill training show

There is jumping for all levels every Saturday morning, starting at 10am, with classes running from cross-poles (assisted and unassisted) up to 1.20m. Registered Horse jumping also continues every Thursday.

Saturday, July 19 saw the tracks set in the outdoor school as the first two classes got underway. Ella Hall riding Carrie and Clodagh Floyd on Donnie took joint first place in the 50cm and 60cm classes taking home the red rosettes, kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

With highly maintained surfaces and flowing tracks expertly built by experienced course builder Mr Will Creen ensured the training needs of competitors were met to the highest of standards all round. Holly Riddell with her horse Valentino jumped a lovely winning round in the 70cm class, whilst Lacie McDowell on Good Girl Carly tied for joint first place in the 80s.

Going forward into the 90cm class, with double clears high on the agenda Lacie McDowell’s win on Good Girl Carly was followed closely by John Jackson on Apollo and Stephen Darragh on Tilly,

Well done to Frankie Mannion who was the winner of this week’s metre class on her mare Daisy, with John Jackson who took a very close second place, on Apollo. Ruby Hitchener jumped a nice round in the 1.10m final class of the day. Well done to everyone who took part.

Training shows continue every Saturday morning at Connell Hill in Randalstown. As riders, owners and spectators socialised with hot and cold beverages, soft drinks and snacks, soaking up the chilled atmosphere, come along and join in. Contact Gillian on 07803 178009 for further details of Indoor and Outdoor Arena Hire, seven days a week (subject to availability), which offers a full set of show-jumps on site. Bookings can be made online. Easily accessible off the M2 and all major routes. Contact Gillian if you require any further information.

RESULTS (Saturday 19th July 2025)

Class 1: 50cm

Ella Hall, Carrie; Clodagh Floyd, Donnie; Chesney Ferguson; Poppy.

Class 2: 60cm

Clodagh Floyd, Donnie; Ella Hall, Carrie; Chesney Ferguson; Poppy.

Class 3: 70cm

Holly Riddell, Valentino; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; Hannah Bell, Donnie.

Class 4: 80cm

Lacie McDowell, Good Girl Carly; John McKerigan, Dolly; Hannah Bell, Donnie; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; Holly Riddell, Valentino.

Class 5: 90cm

Lacie McDowell, Good Girl Carly; John Jackson, Apollo; Stephen Darragh, Tilly; Felicity McConnell, Merlot; Anthea Moffett, Pablo; Irene McGookin, Jasper.

Class 6: 1m

Frankie Mannion, Daisy; John Jackson, Apollo; Christine Campbell, Barney; Jessica McConnell, Thea; Jessica Simpson, Harley; Felicity McConnell, Merlot; Sarah Baillie, Leo; Sarah Baillie, Mia.

Class 7: 1.10m

Ruby Hitchener, Misty.

Diary dates for July

Thursday, July 24 – SJI Horse Jumping

Saturday, July 26 – Horse and Pony Training Show

Thursday, July 31 – SJI Horse Jumping

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to build confidence week by week and a first class facility to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels, and lots of achievement opportunities and confidence building going on.

There’s always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, details of results and all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill’s Facebook pages, and SJI registered show dates are available via the SJI website.

1 . Connell Hill Ella Hall on Carrie and Clodagh Floyd on Donnie, joint winners in class one and class two. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Chesney Ferguson with Poppy (Poppy’s first time out) had a successful day. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales