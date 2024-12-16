Horse Week: Competitors sparkle at Connell Hill Christmas Show

Joining the party was mid Antrim branch of the Pony Club to host the next leg of their Barrier Health Spring Festival qualifiers, and everyone was smartly turned out and well equipped to compete for the winning places, trophies and prizes.

Local businesses came together this Christmas in support of the young riders and Connell Hill would like to thank each and every one who supported the riders in any way, for their generosity and kindness in making the day such a big success.

Thanks to the following for your support and generosity:

- Clare Farm Supplies of Ballyclare for their generosity in sponsoring the fabulous Rider’s Sashes.

- Debbie and Tazmin for the magnificent array of trophies for all competitors competing throughout the day.

- The continued generosity of Family run Spar & Butchery in Parkgate for their fabulous Christmas Hampers.

- Dennison Farms for their glittering array of Rider’s Rosettes.

Connell Hill would also like to thank:

- Doagh Equestrian for their continued support throughout the year.

- Russell Bros, Contractors for their fabulous medals and young rider trophies.

- Sylvia Thompson for her skill and expertise in supplying such beautiful sashes and rosettes at competitive rates.

Results (December 14, 2024)

X-poles class:

=1st Mia Connor, Ash; Sorcha Maher, Angel; Alice Gregg, Patchy, Lucy Maybin, Piccola.

50cm class:

=1st Alice Gregg, Patchy; Sorcha Maher, Angel.

60cm class:

= 1st Emily Dobbin, Ellie; Summer Frizzell, Lorrilli; Katie Surgeoner, Joey; Sara Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Summer Frizzell, Pippa.

70cm class:

1st Katie Surgeoner, Joey;

2nd Katie Surgeoner, Prince.

PC Qualifier 70cm:

1st Emily Dobbin, Ellie

2nd Leah McCord, Rosedale Tilly

80cm class:

1st Rhianna Wylie, Bessie;

2nd Katie Surgeoner, Prince.

= 3rd Summer Frizzell, Winnie.

= 3rd Kyrstal Frizzell, Jem Princess.

PC Qualifier 80cm:

1st Annie Connell, Battlebridge Alfie.

2nd Molly Clarke, Belmont Abbey.

3rd Leah McCord, Rosedale Tilly.

4th Carla Dolan, Tannaghmore Good Girl Carly.

5th Jodie Anderson, Tallyho Jumpingdale.

90cm class:

1st Stephen Darragh, Tilly;

2nd Leah Wylie, Shadow;

= 3rd Lucca Stubbington, Phoebe; Krystal Frizzell, Jem Princess; Summer Frizzell, Winnie.

4th Rihanna Wylie, Bessie

PC Qualifier 90cm:

1st Annie Connel, Battlebridge Alfie.

2nd Sarah Wilson, Parcglas Splendor Attraction,

1m class:

1st Leah Wylie, Shadow;

2nd Sarah Wilson, DeDe.

PC Qualifier 1m:

1st Hannah Thompson, Jemeela Charm.

Winner of the Children’s Hamper kindly sponsored by Spar Parkgate & Butchery was junior rider Katie Surgenor.

Connell Hill’s next big date for your diary is Friday, December 27 when Pony Club will run the qualifiers for the arena eventing alongside Connell Hill Equestrian’s derby show. The derby classes will range from 50cm up to 1.10m, with a good mix of jumps to navigate, incorporating working hunter, cross-country and showjumping fences.

The first half of the course will consist of show jumps and the second part will be made up of working hunter and derby style fences. Entries are £20 and taken on the day.

This is a super opportunity giving competitors the opportunity to navigate over professionally designed courses in the comfort of the indoor arena and there’s always help on hand and encouragement for all levels of rider.

Please keep an eye out for a host more shows, events and clinics.

A warm welcome will be extended to everyone as they come along whether competing, spectating or just socialising with a hot snack and cup of tea from Debbie Dunlop’s cafe.

For further details of all events, please see Gillian Creighton and/or Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Indoor and outdoor arena hire seven days a week (subject to availability)

The Creighton family would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Bringing in the New Year will see unregistered show jumping events running throughout January, working hunter qualifiers and top class clinics to suit all levels.

Coming to Connell Hill on Saturday, January 18 is well-known top class champion show producer and rider Richard Telford who will travel from Scotland to run a working hunter and flat clinic at Connell Hill Equestrian.

Open to all ages and abilities, you don’t have to be aiming for anything big or even interested in showing, this is a rare opportunity to ride under the instruction of Richard, a true professional who is super at teach-in’s and all aspects of working on the flat.

Groups of four at £40 per person per hour.

The clinic is high in demand. All enquires please contact Gillian Creighton direct on 07715 201787 for details. Payment secures your slot.

Connell Hill have also secured dates for another four-week flatwork clinic with Lisa Dundee every Monday evening in January between 530pm and 830pm following a highly productive clinic last month.

This clinic will book quickly so please contact Gillian Creighton or Lisa Dundee direct for further details.

2025 dates for your diary:

- Saturday, January 4, Unregistered show jumping training show, x-poles to 1.20m;

- Monday, January 6, Flatwork clinic with Lisa Dundee. 530pm to 830pm;

- Saturday, January 11, Unregistered show jumping training show, x-poles to 1.20m;

- Sunday, January 12, Connell Hill Working Hunter Show incorporating NIF Qualifiers (Horses scheduled to run morning/am and Ponies afternoon/pm);

- Monday, January 13, Flatwork clinic with Lisa Dundee. 530pm to 830pm;

- Saturday, January 18, one-day clinic at Connell Hill with Scottish based show producer and rider Richard Telford. Contact Gillian direct on 07715 201787 for bookings and/or enquiries.

- Sunday, January 19, Judges Assessment Day with Ryan Anderson is open to those of you who are interested in becoming a judge, come along and be assessed. Anyone with an interest is very welcome.

- Monday, January 20, flatwork clinic with Lisa Dundee. 530pm to 830pm;

- Saturday, January 25, unregistered show jumping training show, x-poles to 1.20m.

- Monday, January 27, flatwork clinic with Lisa Dundee. 530pm to 830pm;

- February 2025, clinic at Connell Hill with top show producer Kirsty Ard, date to be confirmed. To register interest and further details are available by contacting Gillian Creighton on 07715 201787

- March 2025, clinic at Connell Hill with UK based top producer and rider Craig Kiddier. Craig is this year’s Supreme Working Hunter Champion of Champions at the Royal International Horse Show and Working Hunter Supreme Hunter at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show 2024. All details to be finalised and dates to be confirmed.

Everyone is very welcome.

1 . Connell Hill Winning rider Mia Connor with sash and trophy on her four-year-old pony Ash. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Dunadry riders Lucy Maybin and Mia Connor in the ribbons (kindly sponsored by Clare Farm Supplies of Ballyclare). (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales