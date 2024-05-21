Horse Week: Competitors turn out in style for Rising Stars qualifiers at Knockagh View

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

YOUNGER riders headed to Knockagh View Equestrian Centre at the weekend, where a Rising Stars qualifier was held.

Thank you to everyone who supported the event – the weather was fabulous and it was lovely to see so many competitors out enjoying their ponies.

Thank you to the team at Equine Awards NI for providing beautiful rosettes, sweets (which were a huge hit!) and gorgeous prizes for best turnout in each class.

Well done to everyone who picked up the qualification cards and, for anyone who just missed out, don’t worry, Knockagh View will have another qualifier for both dressage and showjumping on Sunday 23 June.

Aria Kirk and Chloe finished second in lead rein showjumping to secure their place at the final. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Thank you to the dressage judge Martina McKinley, scribe Charlotte Welsh, showjumping judge Lesley Wilson, arena party Greg Wilson, photographers Dean and Ellie from Ellie Johnston photography and Scott in the cafe.

Results

Lead Rein SJ - 30cms:

1st Elliot Logan, Wellie (g);

Emily Dobbin and Ellie on their way to 2nd place in 70cms. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Aria Kirk, Chloe (m);

3rd Sophia Murphy, Jake (g);

4th Adalyn Wallace, Lucy;

5th Saoirse Okane, Lilyrose (m).

CJ O’Kane and Lilyrose taking second place in unassisted 30cms and qualifying for the final. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Assisted SJ - 30cms:

1st Luisa Langsford, Kenilwood Annabelle;

2nd Maisie Wallace, Lily;

3rd Beth McDowell, Barrera Purple Iris (m);

Amelia Logan and Bart on their way to top spot in unassisted dressage to gain their qualification for the Rising Stars final. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

4th Caoimhin John O’Kane, Alexia (m).

Unassisted SJ - 30cms:

1st Amelia Logan, Bart (g);

2nd CJ O’Kane, Lilyrose (m).

40cms SJ:

1st Amelia Logan, Bart (g);

Elliot Logan jumping a lovely clear round on Wellie to win the lead rein showjumpjng and qualify for the Rising Stars final. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Alastair Doyle, Rockfield Sparrow;

3rd Sophie McCullough, Ralphie (g).

50cms SJ:

1st Emilie McCullough, Ralphie (g);

2nd Alastair Doyle, Rockfield Sparrow.

60cms SJ Rising Stars Qualifier:

1st Kate McDowell, Pixie Perfect (g).

70cms Newcomer SJ:

1st Maddison O’Kane, Sultana (m):

2nd Toryn Neill, Sundown Bailey (g).

70cms SJ Rising Stars qualifier:

1st Laoise Clancy, Dorlyn Contessa (m);

2nd Emily Dobbin, Ellie (m).

80cms SJ Rising Star qualifier:

1st Alice Tweeddale, Sky (m);

2nd Laoise Clancy, Dorlyn Contessa (m);

3rd Ellie-Mae Kerr, Jokin Joe (g);

4th Maddison O’Kane, Sultana (m).

90cms Rising Star Qualifier:

1st Annie Connell, Battlebridge Alfie (g);

2nd Alice Tweeddale, Sky (m).

Assisted mini dressage:

1st Maisie Wallace, Lily;

2nd Elliot Logan, Wellie (g);

3rd Aria Kirk, Chloe (m);

4th Caoimhin John O’Kane, Alexia (m).

Unassisted mini dressage:

1st Amelia Logan, Bart (g);

2nd Luisa Langsford, Kenilwood Annabelle (m).

Midi Dressage:

1st Annie Connell, Battlebridge Alfie (g);

2nd Laoise Clancy, Burnview Royal Elegance (g).

Junior dressage:

1st Ellie-Mae Kerr, Jokin Joe (g);

2nd Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m);