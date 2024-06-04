Horse Week: Connell Hill competitors in top form at training show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Keeva McElhennon rode her first mount of the day Coco in the 50s to tie with Conan Boyle on Butternut and third place going to Zeke Baillie on Mosstown Nico.
The 70cm class saw Cookstown rider Keeva McElhennon with her second mount Enda take first place, followed by Katie McDonald on Dougie and Misty and Zeke Baillie again on Mosstown Nico.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A large entry of ponies in the 80s and 90cm class saw some great skill and competition between riders with double clears.
There was some stiff competition in the 1m class and 1.10m with Dungiven rider Darragh Murphy partnered with Lexi, securing joint first place with Alex Houston on Indy. Alex Houston on Indy came out tops in the 1.30m class with another super double clear.
Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels.
There is always a friendly and welcome atmosphere.
The next training show will take place this Saturday (8 June) starting at 10 am with classes from cross-poles up to 1.30m, and everyone is very welcome.
Entries are taken on the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All photographs from these events can be found on Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page
Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI registered show dates are available on www.sjilive.ie
Results – training show (Saturday 1 June 2024)
X-poles class (assisted/unassisted):
Maisie Wallace, Lily; Adalyn Wallace, Lucy.
50cm class:
Keeva McElhennon, Coco; Conan Boyle, Butternut; Zeke Baillie, Mosstown Nico.
60cm class:
Carraig McLarnon, Ora; Katie McDonald, Dougie.
70cm class:
Keeva McElhennon, Enda; Katie McDonald, Dougie; Zeke Baillie, Mosstown Nico; Katie McDonald, Misty; Carraig McLarnon, Ora; Christopher Smith, Oreo; Ryan Hunter, Rosa.
80cm class:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ryan Hunter, Rosa; Eva O’Melvena, George; Abbie Chambers; Jimmy; Emily Maneely, Dixie; Katie McDonald, Misty; Keeva McElhennon, Coco.
90cm class:
Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Emily Maneely, Dixie; John Kilgore, Bruce; Caitlin McCullough, Kizzy; Keeva McElhennon, Ronnie; Eva O’Melvana, George; Ryan Hunter, Micah; Jacque Kilgore, Sandy; Carraig McLarnon, Tilly.
1m class:
Darragh Murphy, Justin; Christopher Smyth, Jess; Keeva McElhennon, Keeva; David Taylor, Penny; John Kilgore, Bruce; Ryan Hunter, Tessa; Caitlin McCullough, Tessa.
1.10m class:
Darragh Murphy, Justin; Alex Houston, Dinky; Nadia Scanlon, Colby; Alana Lavery, Poppy.
1.20m class:
Darragh Murphy, Lexi, Alex Houston, Indy.
1.30m class:
Alex Houston, Indy.