Horse Week: Connell Hill Equestrian hosts charity event in support of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

Organised by Lyndon McKee of Lyndon McKee Photography, and hosted by the Creighton family of Connell Hill, a staggering £3,700 was raised in support of this brilliant cause from the generosity of competitors, their friends and families, by way of entries, donations, sponsorship and raffle ticket sales.

Lyndon McKee would like to thank each and every one who helped in any way, for their generosity and kindness in making the day such a big success.

Sponsors

Rosettes sponsored by Ballybeg Rosettes (Sylvia Thompson); MICT (Maze Investigations Compliance and Training Ltd); Yellowfield Stables; Horse and Field; Pinecroft Equestrian; SM Equine; Chip Chip Hooray; Wear it Out-Larne; Antrim Chase; Grahams Opticians Randalstown ; Bellisle Equestrain Store-Coleraine; Clonkeen Equestrain Store-Toomsbridge; Ballylurgan Farms (Sam Smyth & Family); Island Safety Services-Larne; Heather & Kathryn Knox; Cathie Carson; Ballyboley Inn; Mossgrove Farms (Kilkeel, Co Down).

The Charity Raffle Sponsors

Jackson Butchers Ballynure; Jackson Coffee Shop Ballynure; Dunamoy Cottages & Spa; Millside Restaurant Gracehill; Dirraw Farm; Mackenzies Equestrian Centre; THG Grooming; LM Agri; EC Rugs; CS Equestrian; Samantha Hamilton, Equine Services; J’Adore Hair & Beauty.

The opening class saw the day unfold with more than 20 combinations of cross-pole riders setting off in colour and style, jumping round for fun and taking home the rosettes and goodies.

Next up in the morning’s excitement saw all riders presented with rosettes and equine vouchers for their very capable performance in the 50cm class.

The 60cm and 70cm classes took on a whole new meaning as the number of entries placed in the first two hours realised a target that broke the £1,000 barrier in entry fees alone, and must be attributed to the sheer generosity of all competitors travelling from near and far who give up their time on Saturday morning to take part in this very worthwhile event.

The 80cm class was hotly contested by Anna Welch on Maeve collecting the red ribbons for the fastest time of 26.38 overall. Next in line was Carla Dolan on Lady taking the prize money for second place, and third went to Helen Forgraves on Chance. Junior rider, Rhianna Wylie, followed in big sister Leah’s footsteps to take her place in the winning line up, with a well deserved fourth place on her pony Bessie.

Fifth place went to Nicky Smith on Jackson and sixth place to local rider Eileen Carlin on her young horse May.

The 90cm class saw young rider Jolie Dalton cut a super time of 30.89 on her first mount Melody (Wilma Farquhner’s seven-year-old mare), with Maria McNaughton going on to take a close second on Moneybroom Flamingo Boy, and Leah Wylie with a very credible third place on Shadow in a great time of 32.29. Fourth place went to Nicasha Smyth, followed closely by Sarah Keilly on Evie and Caitlin O’Kane on her horse Cally.

The 1m class saw Alana Lavery take top spot on Lucy, with young riders Alexandra McConnell and Sarah Bailley battle it out for a super close second and third place in their respective times of 31.08 and 31.18 seconds!

Fourth place went to Jessica Mark on Belle and Jolie Dalton took her second double clear, putting her into fifth on her own eight-year-old, Glenaguile View, and picking up a well-deserved sixth place saw a talented Rhonda Hall with her horse Piper.

Setting the bar high in the penultimate class of the day, Sophie McKeen took first place in the 1.10m on Camero in a time of 30.81.

Hot on her heels was Jodie Creighton partnered with young horse Olita, closely followed by Ian Moore on Lamiro in a time of 34.72 seconds.

Jolie Dalton moved into fourth place on Sweeney with her third double clear of the day and Sarah Bailey on Alis came in fifth with Alana Lavery in sixth with another super double clear round on her second mount of the day.

Securing their places in the 1.20m final were winning riders Victoria Thompson on Finn, Ian Moore on Lamiro and Connell Hill’s Jodie Creighton on Rachel Whan’s Olita.

Charity Show results

Class - Cross-Poles:

Lucy Maybin, Wait with Pickle; Sorcha Maher, Angel; Anna Palmer, Smoke; Ruby Mercer, Alfie; Mia Connor, Syion Ash; Ruby Gage, Poppy; Lacie Nicholl, Lilly; Ruby Will Ben; Amilia Forbes, Bobo; Thomas Forbes, George; Aria Gordon, Lilly; Jessica Park, Princess Sally; Robin Park, Cooper; Heidi Gordon, Lilly; Ruby Gage, Poppy; Ella McGlinchey, Louis; Ruby Will, Rocco; Maisie Wallace, Lucy; Adalyn Wallace, Lilly; Evie McCloskey, Poker; Nora Swann, Ben; Evie McCloskey, Poker.

Class - 50cm:

Emilia Forbes, Bobo; Oliver McGlinchey, Louie; Rebecca Milligan, Leo; Eva OMelvena, Jimmy; Lucy Gillespie, Frazer; Jessica Park, Princess Sally; Robin Park, Cooper.

Class - 60cm:

Samantha Hamilton, Zuri; Nick Moffett, Harvey; Oliver McGlinchey, Roise; Emma Gallagher, Elsa; Grainne McKeever, Seamus; Megan McKay, Mooney; Sharon Kirkpatrick, Blue; Holly Hamill, Big Eagle; Hannah Hill, Ami; Anna Welch, Tammy; Sophie Welch, Tammy.

Class - 70cm:

Oliver McGlinchey, Rosie; Bree Rutledge, Jewel; Joe Harding, Ash; Kim Fields, Milo; Emma Gallagher, Elsa’ Grainne McKeever, Seamus; Ursula Gettings, Lucky; Megan McKay, Lilly; Leah McCord, Tilly; John McKirgan, Dolly; Jenna Houston, Casper; Sophie Welch, Maeve; Cathy Carson, Ruby; Alana McKeen, Indie; Anthea Moffet, Pablo; Carla Dolan, Carly; Carla Dolan, Lady; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Helen Forgrave, Chance; Lucy McMullan, Barney; Brooke Lavery, Betty Blue; Carragh McLarnon, Clover; Katrina Martin, Ollie; Caitlyn McFadden, Illegally Blonde; Sharon Kilpatrick, Blue.

Class - 80cm:

Placed 1st Anna Welch, Maeve; 2nd Carla Dolan, Lady; 3rd Helen Foregrave, Chance, 4th Rihanna Wylie, Bessie; 5th Nicky Smith, Jackson, 6th Eileen Carlin, May.

Christopher Smith, Oreo; Angela Penman, Lysetole; Mark McCord, Piper; Maisie Lyons, Timmy; Joanne Lyons, Sky; Carine Fullerton, Layla; Ben Foster, Mic; Melonie Moorhead, Little Miss Elle; Joe Harding, Ash; Ursula Gettings, Lucky; Ruby Hitchenor, Misty; Naeve McNaughton, Derrycross; Sophie Weir, Vromy; James McKeen, Indie; Caitlin Foster, Ziggy; Lucy McMullan, Barney; Emma Gaston, Dora, Aileen Feeney, Ginger; Carla Dolan, Carly; Holly Surgeoner, Dutchess.

Class - 90cm:

Placed 1st Jolie Dalton, Melody; 2nd Maria McNaughton, Moneybroom Flamingo Boy; 3rd Leah Wylie, Shadow; 4th Nicasha Smyth; 5th Sarah Keilly, Evie; 6th Caitlin OKane, Cally.

Emma Gaston, Dora; Courtney Lynn, Flicka; Mia McClean, Jazz; Amy Lee Harvey, Arthur; Joanne Lyons, Sky; Eileen Carlin, May; Caitlin Foster, Ziggy; Alex Robinson, Dream; Caitlin McCullough, Kizzy; Robin McFadden, Zephyr,

Class - 1m:

Placed 1st Alana Lavery, Lucy; 2nd Andrea McConnell, Bert; 3rd Sarah Baillie, Mia; 4th Jessica Mark, Bell; 5th Jolie Dalton, Sweeney; 6th Rhonda Hall, Piper

Laura Clockworthy, Chippy; Laura Clotworthy, Alfie; Charlie Henry McCool, Scrumpy; Courtney Lynn, Flicka; Jolie Dalton, Melody; Carine Fullerton, Sully; Caitlin McCullough, Kizzy; Caitlin OKane, Callie; Christopher Smith, Fly; Sarah Keilly, Evie; Mia Morrison, Reeva; Felicity McCOnnell, Merlo; Karen Fleck, Franko; Stephen Darragh, SDS Tilly; Jamie Lee Mark, Teddy.

Class - 1.10m:

Placed 1st Sophie McKeen, Kamero; 2nd Jodie Creighton, Olita; 3rd Ian Moore, Lamiro; 4th Jolie Dalton, Sweeney; 5th Sarah Baillie, Alis; 6th Alana Lavery, Poppy

Christopher Smyth, Jess; Robin McFadden, Piper; Mia Morrison, Reeva; Felicity McConnell; Hanna Thompson, Kelly; Jodie Creighton, Goldie, Victoria Thompson, Finn; Karen Fleck, Franko.

Class - 1.20m:

Placed 1st Victoria Thompson, Finn; 2nd Ian Moore, Lamiro; 3rd Jodie Creighton, Olita.

For their support and generosity of sending in the extra prizes on the day for the 50m, 60cm and 70cm classes, Lyndon McKee extends his thanks to Doagh Equestrian for their mini grooming kits and to Colin Richmond for the numnahs, leather reins and a rug for some prize winners.

Again, the 1.10m and 1.20m classes were very kindly sponsored by the generosity of Yellowfield Stables in County Antrim, and MICT (Maze Investigations & Compliance Training Limited) respectively.

Thank you also to Sam, David, Margo, Jenna, Patricia from Antrim Chase for their help with running the Charity Show and Antrim Chase members for all their help and support.

Thanks also to Hannah Thompson, Jayne Smyth and Sophie McKeen and Photographer Rachael Thompson Photography.

All photographs of the Charity Show are available on Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page with all donations kindly received.

Connell Hill training shows will resume again this Saturday morning starting at 10am. The day starts with the popular cross-poles class (assisted/unassisted), kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian with all competitors in this class receiving lovely colourful rosettes just for taking part.

Classes from cross-poles up to 1.20/1.30cm. Entries on the day £12.

All details can be found on Gillian Creighton or Connell Hill Facebook Pages.

Go along and join them this Saturday. Everyone is very welcome.

1 . Charity Show at Connell Hill Cathie Carson jumping Ruby. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

2 . Charity Show at Connell Hill Samantha Hamilton jumping Zuri. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

3 . Charity Show at Connell Hill Victoria Thompson (1st 1.20m Rosette and Prize money). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales