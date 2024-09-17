Horse Week: Connie and 'Ballyrainey Jack' claim first and second placings at Hagans Croft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SATURDAY, September 14 saw a dry, sunny day for the second week of Hagans Croft’s jump mix events.

Not only was the sun shining but the future jumping stars were also shining bright as the cross-poles classes and 50cm class got underway.

Once again it was clear rounds in the cross-poles class for Olivia Ward, Fia Hoey, Emily McClelland and Hannah Anderson who had so much fun jumping the 12 fences assisted and unassisted with big smiles on their faces. Everyone received a rosette and an ice cream for all their efforts.

The 50cm class saw Hannah Orr and ‘Humbug’ take the win, followed by Lauren Orr and ‘Teddy’ taking second place. Well done girls!

Caroline Chambers, Boo. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

As the course was adjusted to the 60cm class, the arena party added back poles to some of the fences, as well as fillers. A total of six competitors took on the challenge, with a total of four competitors finishing on a clear score. Now, who got the first place rainbow ribbon was down to who completed fences nine to 12 in the fastest time! And, that was Victoria McCurdy-White on ‘Temple Bui’ in a time of 25.63 seconds. The second place ribbon went to Connie Watt on ‘Ballyrainey Jack’ in a time of 26.94 seconds, great riding seen by these competitors, well done!

Connie Watt and ‘Ballyrainey Jack’ went onto take the win in the 70cm class where the pair achieved another super clear round along with shaving a few more seconds off their speed time, crossing the finish line in 26.87 seconds and first place. Harvey Copeland and ‘Heather’ took second place on the day.

Onto the 80cm class were clear rounds were few and far between. Caroline Chambers and ‘Boo’ were the only combination to achieve a clear score board, therefore first place was in the sights. Second place went to Caroline Clingan and 'Angus' who took the course by storm, with a fast time of 27.29 seconds, but with an unfortunate pole hitting the ground, the four faults meant they slotted into second place.

The largest class on the day, the 90cm class, saw a total of seven competitors jump the course of 12 fences compromising of show jumps and rustic fences.

Hannah Orr, Humbug. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

With four of those competitors jumping double clear it was down to who completed the course in the fastest time and that was Laura McMaw and ‘Spike’ in a time of 30.06 seconds, cantering into first place with their first place rainbow ribbon.

Elaine Morrow and ‘Daisy’ jumped a super round in 31.16 seconds to come home with second place. Elaine and ‘Daisy’ moved up to claim first place in the 1m class, a great achievement and confidence boost for the pair of them. Well done!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second leg of Hagans Croft’s five week Jump Mix League.

Thank you to the arena party Katie and Madison and to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

Elaine Morrow, Daisy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

This event runs every Saturday until September 28 and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To find out more about this event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or visit the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jump Mix results from Saturday, September 14 were as follows.

Olivia Ward, Oscar. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Class 1 - X-Poles - Lead Rein (approx 20cm in height) - winners:

Olivia Ward, Oscar; Fia Hoey, Lilly.

Class 2 - X-Poles (approx 40cm in height - can be assisted) - winners:

Emily McClelland, Evie; Hannah Anderson, Vinalope.

Class 3 - 50cm:

1. Hannah Orr, Humbug; 2. Lauren Orr, Teddy; 3. Edna Lyness, Fergie.

Laura McMaw, Spike. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Class 4 - 60cm:

1. Victoria McCurdy-White, Temple Bui; 2. Connie Watt Ballyrainey, Jack; 3. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 4. Ellie Annett, Hollywood Hero; 5. Katie Annett, Rose; 6. Sophie Henry, Matty.

Class 5 - 70cm:

1. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 2. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 3. Anna Sullivan, Matty.

Class 6 - 80cm:

1. Caroline Chambers, Boo; 2. Caroline Clingan, Angus; 3. Annabelle Gill, The Lone Ranger; 4. Kara Cosgrave, Lee Villa Ben.

Class 7 - 90cm:

1. Laura McMaw, Spike; 2. Elaine Morrow, Daisy; 3. Grace Harney, Willow; 4. Andrew, Andi; 5. Katie-Rose McBride, Robin de Broome; 6. Ciara Collins, Tally.

Class 8 - 1m:

1. Elaine Morrow, Daisy; 2. Katie-Rose McBride, Robin de Broome.