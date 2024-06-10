Horse Week: Copa Equestrian sponsored showjumping league at Hagans Croft
This league is very kindly sponsored by Copa Equestrian with competitors in for some real treats throughout the league.
Copa Equestrian celebrate their fourth birthday on Saturday, June 22 and, with the fifth and final week happening on Saturday, June 29, there will be lots of prizes, vouchers and treats up for grabs!
Hagans Croft has a fantastic array of coloured fences consisting of poles, planks, hanging and free standing fillers and, with classes from cross-poles to 1.1m, there is something for everyone.
To take part in this event, please visit Hagans Croft’s website for more details.
Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app
Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.Showjumping results from Saturday, June 1
Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear Rounds:
Olivia Ward, Oscar; Annie Lucas, Sparky; Holly Storey, Lady; Leah Adams, Penny.
Class 2 - 50cm:
1. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 2. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 3. Hannah Orr, Humbug; 4. Lily Henderson, Emily; 5. Caelan Greeves, Sam; 6. Bella Smith, Rocco.
Class 3 - 60cm:
1. Siobhan Clarke, Apollo; 2. Courtney Lynch, Take Two; 3. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 4. Jessica Scott, Valencia; 5. Holly Reilly, Kindirma Prince; 6. Julia Kerr, Cheerna.
Class 4 - 70cm:
1. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 2. Eva Wright, Jasper; 3. Courtney Lynch, Take Two; 4. Grace Harney, Kylestone Diamond lass; 5. Annabel Storey, Rico; 6. Jessica Scott, Valencia.
Class 5 - 80cm:
1. Georgia Storey, Rico; 2. Claire Walker, Blaze; 3. Georgia Shannon, Daisy; 4. Victoria Craig, Rockstar; 5. Cara Hamill, Bella; 6. Eva Wright, Jasper.
Class 6 - 90cm:
1. Laura McMaw, Dunross Ocean Mist; 2. Emma McClenaghan, Kizzy; 3. Chelsea Lewis, Fanta Cruise; 4. Anna Reid, Bobby; 5. Christine Findlay, Lenny.
Class 7 - 1m:
1. Emma McClenaghan, Kizzy; 2. Chelsea Lewis, Fanta Cruise.