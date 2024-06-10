Horse Week: Copa Equestrian sponsored showjumping league at Hagans Croft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SATURDAY, June 1 saw the start of Hagans Croft’s five-week showjumping league get underway.

This league is very kindly sponsored by Copa Equestrian with competitors in for some real treats throughout the league.

Copa Equestrian celebrate their fourth birthday on Saturday, June 22 and, with the fifth and final week happening on Saturday, June 29, there will be lots of prizes, vouchers and treats up for grabs!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hagans Croft has a fantastic array of coloured fences consisting of poles, planks, hanging and free standing fillers and, with classes from cross-poles to 1.1m, there is something for everyone.

Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

To take part in this event, please visit Hagans Croft’s website for more details.

Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.Showjumping results from Saturday, June 1

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear Rounds:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annie Lucas, Sparky. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Olivia Ward, Oscar; Annie Lucas, Sparky; Holly Storey, Lady; Leah Adams, Penny.

Class 2 - 50cm:

1. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 2. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 3. Hannah Orr, Humbug; 4. Lily Henderson, Emily; 5. Caelan Greeves, Sam; 6. Bella Smith, Rocco.

Class 3 - 60cm:

Emma McClenaghan, Kizzy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Siobhan Clarke, Apollo; 2. Courtney Lynch, Take Two; 3. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 4. Jessica Scott, Valencia; 5. Holly Reilly, Kindirma Prince; 6. Julia Kerr, Cheerna.

Class 4 - 70cm:

1. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 2. Eva Wright, Jasper; 3. Courtney Lynch, Take Two; 4. Grace Harney, Kylestone Diamond lass; 5. Annabel Storey, Rico; 6. Jessica Scott, Valencia.

Class 5 - 80cm:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgia Storey, Rico. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Georgia Storey, Rico; 2. Claire Walker, Blaze; 3. Georgia Shannon, Daisy; 4. Victoria Craig, Rockstar; 5. Cara Hamill, Bella; 6. Eva Wright, Jasper.

Class 6 - 90cm:

1. Laura McMaw, Dunross Ocean Mist; 2. Emma McClenaghan, Kizzy; 3. Chelsea Lewis, Fanta Cruise; 4. Anna Reid, Bobby; 5. Christine Findlay, Lenny.

Class 7 - 1m: