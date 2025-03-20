Horse Week: CosyGroup to sponsor Stableyard Canteen at Downpatrick Racecourse for 2025 Season

DOWNPATRICK Racecourse is delighted to announce that CosyGroup has very generously agreed to sponsor the Stableyard Canteen, not just for one race meeting, but for the entire 2025 Season!

Downpatrick Racecourse is well-known for giving racegoers a great day out. The venue has also built on its reputation in recent years by improving the facilities available, both to racegoers and to stable staff and jockeys. Part of this has been a commitment to provide a canteen free of charge to stable staff during race meetings.

Cosy Group Holdings Ltd, is the parent of multiple brands within the construction sector across the UK and Ireland, including Cosy Roof, Cosy Insulation, Cosy Solar, Cosy Developments, KAP Properties and JW McCalls.

CosyGroup’s sponsorship will mean that stable staff will have access to refreshments, free of charge, throughout the day during race meetings, in a gesture of thanks to those dedicated individuals who look after the welfare of the horses and put so much work into the racing industry.

Mark Armstrong, Commercial Manager of CosyRoof; Ruth Morrison, General Manafger of Downpatrick Racecourse and Daryl Polly, Commercial Director of KAP Properties launching CosyGroups sponsorship of Downpatrick Racecourse Stableyard Canteen for 2025 Season. (Pic: Raphal Mason)

This sponsorship will commence at Downpatrick’s first race meeting of the year, the Randox Ulster National on Sunday, March 30.

Daryl Polly, Commercial Director of KAP Properties commented: “We are delighted to be involved in this fantastic sponsorship with Downpatrick Racecourse for 2025.

“Group CEO, Philip Polly, has Horses in Training and fully appreciates the hard work that goes in behind the scenes, stable staff are the backbone on the industry. Downpatrick Racecourse will continue to offer complimentary food for stable staff, and we are proud to be able to support this great initiative.”

Ruth Morrison, General Manager of Downpatrick Racecourse: “We are absolutely thrilled to have CosyGroup on board as the sponsor of our Stableyard Canteen for the entire 2025 season at Downpatrick Racecourse.

“It is a wonderful demonstration of their commitment to the hardworking stable staff. The CosyGroup have been great supporters of Downpatrick Racecourse, and it is a privilege to build on that partnership.”