Horse Week: Countess Of Tyrone wins featured His Majesty’s Plate at Down Royal

COUNTESS Of Tyrone, trained by Paddy Twomey, put up in game performance to win the featured His Majesty’s Plate at Down Royal, repelling the late challenge of Esquiilline by a neck.

The winner travelled well in third for most of the race behind the leaders prior to leading at the two furlong mark and battled to the line supplying jockey Billy Lee with a double.

Lee said: “She was taking me forward all the way and grabbed the bit at the top of the hill.”

Twomey added: “I thought this was the best option as she’s entered in a handicap next week.

Banbridge trainer Natalia Lupini pictured with seven month old son Timothy collects trophy after Talia’s victory. (Pic supplied)

“She’s improving all the time – I haven’t thought further than tonight what’s next.

“I thought this race might suit her a couple of weeks ago. I’m delighted the way she did it.

“Her brother (Earl Of Tyrone) was good and she's a nice filly. It is great to win a stakes race with her and hopefully she can continue in these stakes races.” Favourite Party Central filled third having had every chance.

Talia, trained at Banbridge by Natalia Lupini and under an excellent ride from Billy Lee, claimed the seven furlong handicap in a three-way photo.

The Paddy Twomey trained Countess Of Tyrone partnered by Billy Lee claims the featured historic His Majesty’s Plate at Down Royal on Friday evening. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

The well-supported local winner ran second until challenging in the straight and stuck her head down on the line to beat Red Heel, which attempted to make all while another locally trained runner Hijo De La Luna was third.

Lupini said: “She didn’t quite get the mile at the Curragh – she wasn’t beaten far, only three lengths.

“Seven furlongs is ideally her trip. She finds and she is honest and a genuine filly. We really fancied her today over this trip on that mark, so hopefully there is more improvement.

“We will maybe take a couple of weeks easy with her and go again.”

Miss Meagher ridden by Luke McAteer wins the second race. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Lee stated: “ Their (Lupini) horses are running well. I was able to get a good position and she gave me everything at the finish.”

The Gordon Elliott trained Samui, a talented hurdler partnered by Declan McDonagh, landed the one and quarter mile maiden on his flat debut after a four battle in the straight with Free Flow which had attempted to make all.

The winner was very slow out of the stalls but quickly ran second behind the leader before asserting on the downhill run.

McDonagh said: “I’ve known Gordon since he started training and he has never forgotten me. He’ll need to learn to be faster from the stalls and could win a handicap.

Cornahilt Soldier ridden by Wesley Joyce wins the fourth race. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

“He wouldn’t go in and he wouldn’t come out. We didn't go quick in the first quarter and I was able to just get to the outside and mosey up in my own time without using any horse. He stays and he actually won well at the line.

“He might be a fun horse around Galway.”

Dylan Browne McMonagle won the finale in facile fashion on the Joseph O’Brien trained Leinster despite the colt being very green and wandering in the closing stages.

McMonagle said: “We went along lovely and he travelled around sweet for me. He would have learned a lot today.

“Once I got him out and got a bit of daylight, he took me down over the road well.”

Racing got underway with a five furlong sprint handicap and the favourite Dark Enigma looked set for victory but the winner She’s Smart trained by Ado Mc Guinness with claimer Adam Caffrey aboard showed the best speed late to score easily.

Samui, ridden by Declan McDonough wins the sixth race. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Caffrey said: “Sometimes they go very hard and it pays to take your time and I got a lovely split entering the straight. We were hopeful she would run well.”

McGuinness added: “She’s an English import and she had a very good run in Newmarket last year in a maiden.

“She got a very high rating. I ran her in a claimer because Jim (Fairhurst) was going to sell her, we just didn't think she was worth keeping because she was so high.”

Kailasa attempted to make all in the fillies maiden, however, Miss Megher having tracked the winner quickened best to prevail while favourite Betula ran on late to snatch second.

The winner was trained by Barry Fitzgerald and Luke McAteer in the saddle.

The winning rider said: “Barry was giving her a chance. I was disappointed with her the last day at Gowran.

“I knew she would win after I gave her a kick in the straight.” Fitzgerald added: “It just didn't happen the first day in Gowran, probably just a little bit green. We rectified things when we went home and Rory that rides her out did a good job on her at home, and got her where she is today. She did handle that quicker ground, she was very good there and Luke gave her a super ride.”

Cornahill Soldier trained by Kevin Smith, having run the previous evening at Fairyhouse and partnered by Wesley Joyce, shot through a gap at the elbow as runner up Star Sailor slightly wandered landed the 47-65 handicap.

Joyce said: “I thought she had a great chance and fair play to Kevin for putting me up.”

Smith added: “I fancied her last night (in Fairyhouse) and she didn’t get much luck in-running. I was disappointed coming home last night. I was confident in her today, she ate up and there wasn't a bother on her. She had a spring in her step this morning.