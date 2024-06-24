Watch more of our videos on Shots!

KAREN Walsh stepped up to the style stakes at this year’s Younique Aesthetics Best Dressed Lady competition which took place on day two of the BoyleSports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse.

Racing fans and fashion fanatics headed to Northern Ireland’s most prestigious racecourse in their droves on Saturday 22 June to enjoy a day of fantastic entertainment both on and off the track.

Sponsored by Younique Aesthetics, the Best Dressed Competition was judged by Áine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics, Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and 2024 Miss Northern Ireland winner, Hannah Johns.

Of the 10 stunning finalists, all of whom vied for the coveted Best Dressed Lady prize, it was Karen Walsh from Banbridge who caught the interest of the judges with her attention to detail and keen eye for fashion. Her show-stopping outfit included a Coast jumpsuit and headpiece paired with Dior shoes, a matching bag and Chanel jewellery.

Pictured is Karen Walsh, winner of the Younique Aesthetics Best Dressed Lady competition. (Pic: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Karen took home a £3,000 Younique Aesthetics voucher for use on treatments and/or products at branches in Belfast or Newry.

Commenting on her win Karen Walsh said: “It is such an honour to be crowned this year’s Younique Aesthteics Best Dressed Lady at the BoyleSports Summer Festival of Racing.

“There have been so many stunning outfits on display this year and to be selected as the overall winner is a real surprise, but I’m thrilled.

“Many congratulations to all the other ladies selected in this year’s Top 10 and thank you to the judges for selecting me as the overall winner.”

Pictured left to right are Hannah Johns, 2024 Miss Northern Ireland winner and Karen Walsh, winner of the Younique Aesthetics Best Dressed Lady competition. (Pic: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Áine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics, commented: “It has been such a joy to once again return to Down Royal this year as sponsor and judge of the Best Dressed Lady competition.

“Today’s stunning showcase was a real celebration of fashion and elegance and the sense of style on display was exceptional making our job as judges extremely difficult. We were delighted to crown Karen as the Best Dressed Lady and we hope she enjoys her prize.”

Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal, added: “This year’s competition has been a wonderful event and we are thrilled with the high level of participation and the spectacle of style that has been on display.

“Many thanks to our sponsor Younique Aesthetics for their continued support in helping make our Best Dressed Lady competition a success.