THE Clare, nestled in the beautiful Co Armagh countryside, was the setting for the latest Northern Region event, the second in this landowner’s history, where visitors, whether they be competitors, sponsors, officials, volunteers or spectators, could not fail but have been inspired by the thought, planning, foresight and attention to detail that were evident from the moment they turned in the drive.

The impressive list of generous sponsors were acknowledged with display boards lining the long drive into the venue while Tiggy Hancock and all her ponies were fondly remembered with their own ‘walk of fame’ in the ‘Clare Boulevard’.The courses, designed by Vina Buller, asked plenty of questions and came beautifully presented.The painstaking work and attention to detail was obvious to everyone present, including a large contingent of spectators who were enjoying the electric atmosphere and embracing the camaraderie that encompasses the sport.

It definitely takes a village to bring these sort of dreams to fruition and Declan, Becky and Kitty were surrounded by a large team of very willing helpers who worked hard in the lead up to the event and on the day itself.

Northern Region extend a sincere thank you to each and every one of them who gave generously of their time to fulfil the wide range of duties required to allow an event to run. This included the younger generation of competitors in the form of Zack and Charlie Watson who excelled in every conceivable way at every task imaginable in the build up to the event.They must also acknowledge the incredible hospitality afforded to everyone by the merry band of ladies who seemed to have never ending supplies of goodies.

Zara Reid and Greylands Diamond Girl completed on their dressage score to win the EI90(P) class at The Clare. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

There was also a very impressive list of prizes sponsored by friends and contacts of the Cullen family which were put into a draw and awarded to the lucky recipients who had placed first to sixth in all main classes.

The Clare represented a very successful outing for Downpatrick competitor, Toni Quail, who claimed victory in the Tullyraine Equine Clinic sponsored EI 110 Open class on board her 14-year-old Mermus R mare, Wellan Summertime. This was only the combination’s second outing of the year as Toni splits her time between eventing, racing and sales work.

Steven Smith, who had been awarded Vanda Stewart’s top mark on Virginia Maguire’s thoroughbred gelding, Handsome Starr, had to settle for second place after lowering two coloured fences.

Cullen Equine Solution’s EI 110 class saw Casey Webb enjoy a runaway victory with a margin of over 10 points on Nelgara Lucy Locket, an eight-year-old mare owned by Sean Moher. Unfortunately, the early leader, Andrew Greer riding his nine-year-old OBOS Quality mare, Sharp Object, added four showjumping penalties and 11.2 time penalties to the 27.8 mark awarded by David Lee which relegated them to second place.

Toni Quail and Wellan Summertime clear the hedge drop at The Clare where they won the EI110(Open) class. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

However, a delighted Andrew put that behind him and hotfooted it to the Control Unit where he was undertaking ‘Commentator Training’, a new initiative undertaken by resident commentator, Paul Nolan.

The Vitafloor EI 110 J class had just six starters and four finishers with the top two combinations in the first phase falling foul of fence six in the showjumping and getting eliminated for two refusals. This left the path open for Emily Brooks, from Co Meath to take the win on Ardagh Mayday, an eight-year-old mare owned by Christine Brooks.

Newcastle girl, Alex O’Hare, took the runner up spot on Jerona HBC, just four points adrift.

Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis once again landed a pillar to post win in the Hippocentre Treadmills 110 Amateur class with an 11-point advantage over Symone Brown, just returned from an Australian trip, and Merlot, her chestnut Lancelot gelding.

Hannah Thompson and Jemeela Charm won the EI100(Amateur) class at The Clare. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Fourteen contestants came before David Lee in the Equibalance 100 Amateur class where Mid Antrim Pony Club member, Hannah Thompson, took the honours with the accomplished Jemeela Charm, her mare by the Thoroughbred stallion, Night Fire. They finished just over one point clear of Ros Morgan and Vos Surprise who also finished on their first phase score.

Clare Abbott moved up two places from dressage to take the win in the Pegus Horse Feeds EI100 class on board Cortynan, a six-year-old gelding owned by Andy Oliver and sired by Creevagh Ferro. This was the combination’s second outing under Eventing Ireland rules and this performance, in good company, certainly augurs well for the future. The top four in the class of nineteen finished on sub 30 scores with Lucy McIlroy finishing in second place with Imperial Wonder.

Penny Sangster reserved her top mark of 22.8 in the PMST Equine Loop EI 100 J class for 17-year-old Andrew Moore from Co Kildare with The Blue Diamond, owned by Bridie Maughan. An unfortunate four show jumping penalties moved him down to second place which created a win for Jenna Morton riding her mother’s 14-year-old mare, Estella Great Expectations who completed on her first phase score of 25.8.

North Leinster’s Hugh Kelly and Fairyhouse In A Pickle certainly made his presence felt in the CES Cold Water Spa 100 P class where he received an impressive 23.5 score from Janet Hall and kept both jumping phases clean to take the red rosette. Second placed Sarah Gilchrist also received a superb score of 29.5 with her father’s Hazeldene Mighty Max, bred by Andrew Napier.

Jenna Morton and Estella Great Expectations had their first eventing win in The Clare's EI100(J) class. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

The only sub 20 mark of the day was awarded by David Lee to Carrickfergus rider, Anya Skilling with Tiz Quality, her seven-year-old mare by OBOS Quality who was just completing their third event of 2024. Work commitments had interfered with ‘play’ so Anya was particularly delighted with this amazing result. Equally delighted was second placed Claire Liddle and Ballytrim Molly who were making their return to mainstream competition following injury and added nothing to their first phase score.

The well deserved win in the Stablecomfort EI 90 class went to Elaine O’Connor and Tullymurry Masha, bred by Elaine’s mother, Marian Turley, by the sire Camiro de Haar Z. This was only the combination’s second outing as the mare is normally competed by Elaine’s husband, David, who is currently well occupied with his ‘acting’ assignments. A second placing went to Jennifer Gilchrist with her father’s Thoroughbred, Millstream Mahler, which last raced in 2022 before being competed in British Eventing by Ireland’s Susie Berry.

Drumbo schoolgirl, Zara Reid, was back in winning form and retained her opening score of 23 in the Pegus Horse Health Cubes EI 90 P class with Greylands Diamond Girl. Ellen MacNabb also kept a clean jumping slate to finish 2.5 points adrift with Bonecastle Lass with whom she took the win at Hazeldene 3.

Another newcomer to Northern Region this year, Una McIlmail from Downpatrick, gave a great account of herself in the Equine-X EI 80 class of twenty five with Karen McCrissican’s. Connemara pony, Lusmagh Anthem. They finished in pole position on their dressage score, three points clear of Gillian Neill and The Crafty Fox on what was their second outing.

Thanks, as ever, to the entire team who made The Clare such a friendly and successful event.

Thanks, too, to the enormous number of sponsors whose contributions and support are very much appreciated.

Una McIlmail and Lusmagh Anthem won a competitive EI80 class at The Clare. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

The winners of the draw are:

Tredstep Riding Boots – Maya Constable

1 Tub of Equine-X- Hugh Kelly

1 Tub of Equine -X – Zara Greenfield

Bucket of Equibalance- Ian McCluggage

Set of Tidy Jumps- Steven Smith

Evoke Riding Helmet- Steven Smith

2 tickets for Danescroft Big Screening of Olympics- Jenna Morton

2 Hires of Danescroft Gallops – Jennifer Gilchrist

2 Cold water Spa sessions & Vitafloor – Emily Brooks

10 bags of Pegus – Andrew Greer

Volunteers’ Draw:

£200 – Allison Slater

£50 – Fiona Linehan

Full Results

Tullyraine Equine Clinic EI 110 Open

Toni Quail, Wellan Summertime;

Steven smith, Handsome Starr;

Jonathan Steele, Zermatt.

Cullen Equine Solutions EI 110

Casey Webb, Nelgara Lucy Locket;

Andrew Greer, Sharp Object;

Tom Rowlatt-Mccormick, R Ballerina;

Michael McGaffin, Caseys Cross;

Janie Cairns, Zambia Touch;

Steven Smith, Newferry Aga Kann.

Vitafloor EI 110 J

Emily Brooks, Ardagh Mayday;

Alex O’Hare, Jerona HBC;

Elsie Barry, Castletown Lad;

Sarah Kehoe, Dreampearl.

Hippocentre Treadmills EI 110 Amateur

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

Symone Brown, Merlot;

Nichola Wray, Dylan.

Equibalance EI 100 Amateur

Hannah Thompson, Jemeela Charm;

Ros Morgan, VOS Surprise;

Rachael O’Callaghan, Gervada;

Rachel Ferres, Woodbury Tampa;

Rachael O’Callaghan, Justbecool;

Jaclyn Brackenridge, Comanche Arrow.

Pegus Horse Feeds EI 100

Claire Abbott, Cortynan;

Lucy McIlroy, Imperial Wonder;

Steven Smith, Annaghmore Cornoke;

Myah McLean, Emile. Ford;

Sarah Sproule, Ballyneety Cavalier;

Casey Webb, Our Pollyanna.

PMST Equine Loop EI 100 J

Jenna Morton, Estella Great Expectations;

Andrew Moore, The Blue Diamond;

Amy Ennis Crosbie, CBI Joker;

Hannah Groves, MMF Churchill;

Anna McErlean, Kilmanahan Cool Star;

Rosey Herron, Solitaire Rusty Brown.

CES Cold Water Spa EI 100 P

Hugh Kelly, Fairyhouse In A Pickle;

Sarah Gilchrist, Hazeldene Mighty Max;

Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro;

Susan O’Brien, Ballinagore Aaron;

Charlotte Betts, Akaroa Bittersweet;

Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising.

EI 100 T

Janie Cairns, Badgerhill Go To It;

Natasha Byrne, Tisrara Captain;

Sm Hamilton, Yewtree Hill;

Emma Irwin, PSH Lets Tango;

Cara M’Donald, Aharlow Gem.

Pegus Revival Mash EI 90 Amateur

Anya Skilling, Tiz Quality;

Claire Liddle, Ballytrim Molly;

Johanna Herron, Twentypark Emperess;

Sophie Cowan, Tempo Quickstep;

Nicola Martin, Dundrum Misty Blue;

Bernadette Muirhead, Out Of The Blue.

Stablecomfort EI 90

Elaine O’Connor, Tullymurry Masha;

Jennifer Gilchrist, Millstream Mahler;

Arabella Whelehan, Blackhill Border Fox;

Michael McGaffin, Burrenhill, Mus;

Ian McCluggage, Meaadowbank;

Holly Rice, Supreme Dream.

Pegus Horsehealth Cubes EI90 P

Zara Reid, Greylands, Diamond Girl;

Ellen MacNabb, Bonecastle Lass;

Tilley Tumilty, Barnadown Lad;

Mya McMullan, Edenmore Apache;

Eve Lindsay, Arctic Light;

Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro.

EI 90 T

Neil Morrison, George;

Jonathan Steele, Mezcal;

Michael McGaffin, Magic;

Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife;

Marie Therese Byrne, The Black Warrior;

Cieran Greeves, Georgie.

Equine-X EI 80

Una McIlmail, Lusmagh Anthem;

Gillian Neill, The Crafty Fox;

Julie. Coombs, Bruno Mars;

Zara Greenfield, Clerkenwell Supreme;

Claire Ireland, Goin For Gold;

Ella Rose Sands, Cleggan Cyrss.

EI 80 T

Hazel Hilland, November Kate;

Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay;

Molly Smith, Clinker Billy;