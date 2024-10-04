Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A replay of the Olympic Games in Versailles is set to take place this weekend at the Real Polo Club in Barcelona as the world’s leading riders gather for the battle of the giants in the grand final of the Longines League of Nations.

Ulster Olympian Daniel Coyle is in Barcelona with the Irish squad of Cian O'Connor, Denis Lynch, Mark McAuley and Dublin Horse Show leading international Mickey Pender, who just two weeks ago claimed the seven year old young horse world championship in Lanaken Belgium.

As Olympic course builder Santiago Varela from Barcelona is set to weave his magic on his home turf yet again, the scene is set as the world’s top riders and Olympic medal winners will compete for the ultimate crown of Longines League of Nations Champions.

The league, which started off in Abu Dhabi, then Ocala, Florida, St Gallen and Rotterdam sees Ireland in first place as they have France, USA, GB and Germany close on their heels. Coyle and his faithful mare Legacy have been working towards Barcelona since Versailles and she looks fit and ready to go.

Daniel Coyle from Ardmore is on the Irish team this weekend in Barcelona with Legacy owned by Ariel Grange. The Longines League of Nations is the place to be at Real Polo Club. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

The 14 year old mare bred by Romain Rotty is now the world's number one on the latest world breeding federation of sporthorses breeder ranking for jumping horses. Legacy is the world leader on 1611 points on her results from October 1 last year until August 31 this year.

Sunday, October 6 will be broadcast live on FEI TV and commentators are County Antrim showjumper Jessica Kurten, formerly from Ardvernis Farm Cullybackey. Jessica and co host Philip Gazala are the best live broadcasters in the business. FEI TV is also planning to go free for Sunday so viewers are encouraged to log in and register.

The Longines League of Nations final promises to be a feast of jumping with the world's leading riders putting on their best performances at the traditional Real Polo Clubgrounds, site of the Barcelona Olympics some years ago where Crossmaglen's James Kernan competed for Ireland with his home bred stallion Touchdown.

All the medal winners from Paris, Christian Kukuk for gold, Steve Guerdat on silver and bronze medallist Maikel Van der Vleutan will be on target plus the team winners GB, silver winners USA and the world's top ranked riders.

Cian O'Connor, left has been selected for Barcelona. His manager Donacloney man Ross Mulholland will be taking charge of the horses Fancy de Kergane and Iron Man. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Denis Lynch brings the English bred stallion Vistogrand, while Cian O'Connor has Susan Magnier's Fancy de Kergane and Mark McAuley brings his top mare GRS Lady Amaro. Mickey Pender will compete on HHS Calais owned by Hughes sporthorses. He is currently ranked fourth in the FEI under 25 world rankings.

The cream of riders are once again locking horns with Sweden and the USA looking strong, although France and the Netherlands have been saving their horses too for this prestigious final. Ireland is keeping its powder dry and keeping their top horses ticking over as the excitement builds worldwide.

The Real Club de Polo de Barcelona was founded in 1897 on 23 hectacres and has nearly 10,500 members. They hosted the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and now they have a more modern grandstand just completed in time for the show. The first international horse show took place in Barcelona in 1902.

Friday’s big class has the Grand Prix of Barcelona with a prize fund of 300,000 euro. The world’s number one Henrik von Eckermann is having a go with his world number one World cup winner King Edward with old sparring partner Peder Fredricson determined to challenge with board Alcapone des Carmille.

Horse sport Ireland High performance manager Bernard Jackman and chef d'equipe Michael Blake who will be in charge of the team in Barcelona. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Qatar Al Shaqab Grand Prix winner 2024 Malin Baryard Johnsson has H and M Indiana while Mikey Pender takes HHS Calais. Ones to watch are Simon Delestre with Dexter, Mikey Pender and Christian Kukuk with Checker 47. Laura Kraut and Bisquetta and Martin Fuchs with Commissar Pezi.

There is a bonus of 200,000 euro for the best individual performance in Sunday's 1.4 million euro Grand Final with awards for best athlete, Rookie of the Season, best chef d'equipe, best grooms and owner of the best horse.

It’s all serious stuff in the sunny Barcelona stadium, with many Irish supporters attending the event. Rest assured that the whole Coyle family from Ardmore Derry and Ariel Grange owner of Legacy will be on hand to cheer on Daniel Coyle.

Santiago Varela will have another majestic course creation like Versailles kept firmly under wraps till Sunday.