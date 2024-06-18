Horse Week: Dates, times and classes for Strule Valley Riding Club's annual Summer Showjumping League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

STRULE Valley Riding Club are holding their annual Summer Showjumping League at Ecclesville, Fintona, commencing on Wednesday, July 3.

The league will continue on Wednesday, July 10 and July 17, with the final planned for Wednesday, July 24.

The competition starts at 7pm each night with 60cm, followed by 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1 metre open.

Everyone is very welcome, both members and non-members, ponies and horses.

Points will be awarded each week and optimum time will decide places on the final night, in the event of equal placings.

Beautiful perpetual cups will be on offer for the league winners – The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup, The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup, The LW Surphlis and Son Perpetual Trophy, The Good Gracious Perpetual Cup and The Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear Perpetual Cup as well as the Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup for the highest placed SVRC member in the league.

Generous sponsors so far include Botanica International Ltd, British Horse Feeds and Baileys Horse Feeds in Ireland.

Entry fee per class is £10 for Strule Valley Riding Club members and £12 for visitors.