Horse Week: DBS Perptual Cup up for grabs at Mossvale's Thursday night jumping

THE results are in! It was all action on 24 October for the Mossvale Riding Club Thursday showjumping cup night, with the DBS Perptual Cup up for grabs.

Congratulations to Zara McConnell who clinched the win ahead of Lewis Orr on Lynch.

Results from Thursday, October 24.

60cm Double clear: Rachel Stranney, AJ.

Left to right - Trevor Caldwell and Ed, Lewis Orr and Lynch, Zara McConnell and Rio. (Pic: Freelance)

70cm DBS Perpetual Cup: Jump Off Result 1st Zara McConnell, Rio (24.43); 2nd Lewis Orr, Lynch (28.97); 3rd Trevor Caldwell, Ed (38.08); 4th Rachel Stranney, AJ (31.43); 5th Chloe Walker, Maureen (40.44).

Double clear (Not Qualified): Lucy Baird, Sprite.

Well done to Ellie Mae McConnell, Jerry; Miya Thornton, Robin.

80cm Double clear: Emma Baird, Rocky; Chloe Walker, Maureen.