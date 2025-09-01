Horse Week: Debut round for Carla and Joey at Connell Hill training show

Local Rider Carla Dolan introduced four-year old Joey to his first two classes of coloured poles and fillers, coming away with two super clear rounds. Pat McGarry presented on two young horses, Freya’s Charm and Castle Conny, also taking away the red rosettes.

James McCracken on Louis returned again this week to triumph in the 70 and 80cm classes, Caitlin McFadden and Illegally Blonde, Penny McWhirter and Winnie, and Ballynure rider Anna Jackson on Nimrod all secured top places in the final two classes of the day.

Well done to everyone who took part.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round with young horses and ponies on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels. There is always a friendly and welcome atmosphere.

The next training show will take place this Saturday, August 30 starting at 10am with classes from cross-poles up to 1.20m, and everyone is very welcome.

All Entries are taken on the day.

All photographs of these events are available on Lyndon McKee Photography’s Facebook page.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI registered show dates are available on www.sjilive.ie

RESULTS

X-poles class (assisted/unassisted)

Abbey Millar, Mervyn; Jessica Simms, Belle.

50cm class

Pat McGarry, Castle Conny; Abbey Millar, Mervyn; Sinead Diver, Calida; Jessica Simms, Belle; Clodagh Floyd, Donny.

60cm class

Carla Dolan, Joey; Clodagh Floyd, Donny; Sinead Diver, Calida; Pat McGarry; Freya’s Charm.

70cm class

Carla Dolan, Joey; James McCracken, Louis; Diane Scott; Myagi.

80cm class

John McKirgan, Dolly; Katie McArdle, Hilly; James McCracken, Louis; Jodie Creighton, Plum.

90cm class

Caitlin McFadden, Illegally Blonde; Anna Jackson, Nimrod; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Willy Bell, Tiggy; Penny McWhirter, Winnie; Katie McArdle, Hilly.

1m class

Penny McWhirter, Winnie; Caitlin McFadden, Illegally Blonde; Anna Jackson, Nimrod.

Training show dates for September 2025 at Connell Hill Equestrian, Randalstown, Co Antrim include Saturday, September 6, 13 and 20.

On Saturday, September 27 there will be a charity show in aid of the Air Ambulance NI and Motor neurone disease (MND).

1 . Connell Hill Caitlin McFadden jumping Illegally Blonde. (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Diane Scott jumping Myagi. (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Jessica Simms jumping Belle. (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales