Horse Week: Donegal equestrian athletes strike gold at Special Olympics Championships

The event, which took place last week at Kylebrook Equestrian Centre in Co. Laois, saw the Donegal athletes compete in equitation, working trials, and jumping.

Each of the athletes – Kiara Mc Gee, Odhran McDaid, Lily Pyper, Joshua Russell, Ultan Deeney, Kayla Parke, Ellen McLoughlin and Aisling Ferry – placed in their respective events, ​​returning home to Donegal with big smiles and a haul of medals.

“This was the first competitive outing for our club, which only started last year,” said coach Lisa Moore.

“To see the transformation in these athletes – their skill, confidence, independence, and self-belief – over the past few months has been extraordinary.

“They gave it everything during the event, and I couldn’t be more proud of them and their achievements.”

The athletes were highly commended for their sportsmanship and horsemanship throughout the competition, earning praise not only from judges but from fellow competitors, volunteers and spectators alike.

The club extends sincere thanks to the Ulster Region Special Olympics Committee for organising the event.

Additionally, the club would like to thank its dedicated volunteers – Shannon, Aoife and Emer, as well as to the many parents, and support crew who made the long journey to Laois and supported the riders every step of the way.

The team also proudly wore brand-new club tops, thanks to the generous support of Donegal County Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly.

This memorable outing marks a huge milestone for Stars in the Saddle and the broader Donegal Special Olympics community.

With their first competition now behind them – and a haul of medals to show for it – these remarkable athletes have truly set the standard for what’s to come.

4 . Special Olympics Kiara McGee won two gold medals. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales