Horse Week: Double clears for sisters Aria and Heidi at Connell Hill Equestrian

Brother and sister team, Thomas and Amelia Forbes, partnered with their ponies Bobo and George also trotted away with clear rounds in the cross-poles class.

Well done also to cross-pole riders Mia, Lucy, Barbara and Evie achieving double clears all the way! Amelia Forbes went on to secure another lovely double clear round on her pony Bobo in the 50cm class also.

Joint first place in the 60cm class went to Stacey Ferguson on Lady and Brook Lowry with her pony Betty Blue.

Next up with soft hands and a strong leg, Lucca Stubbington made a grand entrance in the 70cm class with her young grey four-year-old horse Goofy, going on to achieve a lovely double clear round on their first outing together.

This was matched by Ruby Hitchenor on Misty, Stacy Ferguson on Lady and Mya Graffin on Rhya.

The 80cm class saw Emma Gaston on Dora, Conan Boyle on Butternut and Sara Kealey on Evie all tie for joint first place.

Darragh Murphy took the first double clear round in the 90cm class partnered with her first mount of the day Rocky and was closely followed by Irene McGookin on Jasper and Tracey Manson on her horse Cherry.

Saddling up for success in the meter class was local rider Christopher Smith on Fly, Alexandra McConnell on Bert, Gary Close on Posie and Felicity McConnell on Easy Pleased.

Dungiven rider Darragh Murphy went on to take two more double clear rounds in the 1.10m with Justin and with Justin again in the 1.20m.

The final competitor of the day was event rider Lucca Stubbington partnered with her second mount Minnie, taking away another super double clear round in the 1.20 class. Well done to everyone who took part.

Charity Show

Connell Hill are hosting a Charity Show this weekend in aid of the Air Ambulance, on Saturday 28 September starting at 10am.

Classes to suit all levels starting from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 120/130m.

There are prizes for all winners. Entries are taken on the day. And a raffle will also take place with fabulous prizes to be won, all kindly sponsored by the generosity of many local businesses.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning and gain confidence to move up the classes week by week, there are classes to suit all levels, with a friendly and welcome atmosphere.

Training shows will commence again on the first Saturday in October.

Details of the Charity Show and all other events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI dates for registered shows are available on the SJI Live website.

Everyone is very welcome.

Results from Saturday, September 14 were as follows.

X-Poles Class:

Mia Connor, Sign on Ash; Lucy Maybin, Piccola; Barbara Murtland, Florance; Evie McCloskey, Poker; Aelia Forbes, Bobo; Thomas Forbes, George; Aria Gordon; Lily; Heidi Gordon, Lily.

50cm Class:

Amelia Forbes, Bobo.

60cm Class:

Stacey Ferguson, Lady; Brook Lowry, Betty Blue.

70cm Class:

Lucca Stubbington, Goofy; Ruby Hitchenor, Misty; Stacey Ferguson, Lady; Myia Graffin, Rhia; Katrina Martin, Ollie; Clodagh Murphy, Whiskey; Brook Lowry, Betty Blue.

80cm Class:

Emma Gaston, Dora; Conan Boyle, Butternut; Sara Kealey, Evie; Rebecca Millar, Tango; Nicola McGarvey, Millar; Ruby Hitchenor, Misty; Christopher Smith, Oreo.

90cm Class:

Darragh Murphy, Rocky; Tracey Manson, Cherry; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Orla Reid, Baby; Rebecca Millar, Tango; Emma Gaston, Dora; Sara Kealey, Evie.

1M Class:

Alexandra McConnell, Bert; Christopher Smith, Fly; Gary Close, Posie; Felicity McConnell, Easy Pleased; Charlotte McAllister, Blaze; Darragh Murphy, Rocky.

1.10M Class:

Darragh Murphy, Justin, Felicity McConnell, Easy Pleased.

1.20M Class:

Darragh Murphy, Juston; Lucca Stubbington, Minnie.

1 . Connell Hill Lucca Stubbington and her event horse Minnie going clear in the 1.20m final class of the day. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Event rider Lucca Stubbington pictured on her grey four-year-old youngster Goofy after jumping clear at their first outing together. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Dunadry riders Mia Connor and Lucy Maybin taking home the ribbons. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales