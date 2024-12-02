Horse Week: Double delight for Katie Surgenor at Connell Hill Equestrian

ON Saturday, November 30 Connell Hill Equestrian set the course for the next leg of their indoor showjumping league, incorporating classes for Pony Club’s Barrier Animal Health Spring Festival qualifiers, carefully co-ordinated by mother and daughter team Rachelle Mark and Jamie-Lee.

Connell Hill league classes started with the pony cross-poles and Alice Gregg took first place on her pony Patchy, before bravely moving on to take joint first place in the 50cm class with Jessica Park on pony Sally and Christine Newton on young horse Ted.

It was a busy morning for Katie Surgenor who jumped into first place on Joey, tying with Jodie Anderson on Shamrock. They were followed closely by Sarah Kirkpatrick on Volvo and Robin Park on pony Kipper.

Doubling up with a second win was Katie on Joey in the 70cm class with another super win and double clear for this lovely combination.

Katie Kilpatrick jumping Valesroe Sparrow Gem (PCQ). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Mastering the 80cm class riding double clears also were Ellen McGinley on young horse Boe and Jack Bell on Sunny.

The opening rounds in the meter class saw Rhonda Carson partnered with her first mount Koro jumping a nice round and going on to jump again on her second mount Tilly into first place in the 1.10m.

The course was set for the 1.20m and saw an opening double clear with Catherine Drain on Ellie May taking first place.

Pony club competitors took up their places to jump against the clock with leading combinations Robin Park on Cooper (70cm), Katie Kilpatrick on Valesroe Sparrow Gem (80cm) in a time of 32.37 seconds and Katie matching her win and exacting time of 32.37 seconds in the 90cm qualifier also! Caitlin McCullough on Nonavic Kismet won the 1m class, with these riders all taking the red ribbons for peak performance in the fastest times.

Pony Club Qualifiers from the 80cm Class. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Well done to everyone who took part.

All riders who competed in weeks one to five of the Indoor Winter League will be accredited with these qualifying weeks towards their three qualifying shows required to receive prizes, sashes, vouchers, trophies and rosettes in the Christmas Show final on December 14.

The league continues this weekend (Saturday, December 7). This is week six of the Indoor Winter Jumping League.

There are classes to suit all levels from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m. Entries on the day and everyone is very welcome.

Aimee Taylor on Unique Diamond (PCQ). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Please keep an eye out for a host more shows, events and clinics, including details of Connell Hill’s Indoor Winter Show Jumping League.

A warm welcome will be extended to everyone as they come along whether competing, spectating or just socialising with a hot snack and cup of tea from Debbie Dunlop’s cafe.

Further details can be found on Gillian Creighton and/or Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Bookings can be made for indoor and outdoor arena hire seven days a week (subject to availability).

Jack Bell jumping Sunny (CHWSL). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Results of Connell Hill Week five and PC qualifiers (Saturday, November 30)

X-poles class:

Alice Gregg, Patchy.

50cm class:

Alice Gregg, Patchy; Jessica Park, Sally; Christine Newton, Ted.

60cm class:

Ellen McGinley jumping Boe (CHWSL). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Katie Surgeoner, Joey; Jodie Anderson, Shamrock; Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Robin Park, Kipper.

70cm class:

Katie Surgeoner, Joey; Julie Allen, Lily;

PC Qualifier 70cm:

1st Robin Park, Cooper; 2nd Maisie Lyons, Timmy.

80cm class:

Jack Bell, Sunny; Ellen McGinley, Boe; Rebecca Murphy, Rosie.

PC Qualifier 80cm:

1st Katie Kilpatrick, Valesroe Sparrow Gem; 2nd Lacie McDowell, Cruvella; 3rd Amy Reid, Bright Cherry; 4th Evie Wilkins, Aurora; 5th Aimee Taylor, Unique Diamond; 6th Abbie Chambers, Kungfu Sparticus.

90cm class:

Dean Bell, Bunny; Rihanna Wylie, Bessie.

PC Qualifier 90cm:

1st Katie Kirkpatrick, Valesroe Sparrow Gem; 2nd Eva O’Melvena, Shadows Hulk. 3rd Caitlin McCullough, Nonavic Kismet; 4th Sarah Wilson, Barclas Splendid Attraction; 5th Sofie Weir, Ballywrgan Classic; 6th Aimee Taylor, Unique Diamond.

1m class:

Leah Wylie, Shadow; Stephen Darragh, Tilly; Rhonda Carson, Koro

PC Qualifier 1m:

1st Caitlin McCullough, Nonavic Kismet.

1.10m class:

Rhonda Carson, Tilly; Catherine Drain, Ellie May.

1.20m class:

Catherine Drain, Ellie May.