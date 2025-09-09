Horse Week: Double win for Annie and Sparky at Hagans Croft

Everyone was a winner in the cross-poles class with everyone receiving a rosette and an ice cream voucher which could be retrieved from Hagans Croft’s cafe, for an added treat for everyone efforts.

It was great to see the young stars of the future enjoying jumping around the course with their four legged friends – well done Abi, Faith, Violet and Liam.

Onto the 40cm class which all 12 fences became parallels with some on those who had taken part in the cross-poles class deciding to also give this higher height a go. On the day it was Faith Alexander and Bella who took the win. Faith and Bella were the only pair to receive a double clear therefore their was no denying them first place. Well done!

As the course was raised to the 50cm height again their was only one double clear to be achieved and this time that was from Lily Henderson and Lily who took the course by storm, clearing all 12 fences and keeping all poles in tact, with a fast time on the clock through fences nine to 12 of 23.38 seconds crossing the finish line to claim first place.

Only two double clears were achieved in the 60cm class and that was achieved by Sarah Alexander on Bella and Johnny Massey on Teddy, this meant that it was down to the fastest time of the clock through fences nine to 12 and the fastest time was achieved by Sarah with 21.28 seconds – first place.

The 70cm accumulator with joker fence class seen two top horse and riders take on the course. It was fantastic to see both Annie and Harvey battle it out, both competitors jumped clear through fences one to eleven and then the decision had to be made on whether to jump fence twelve or take on the joker fence which was worth the maximum points.

Both Annie and Harvey took on the joker, with baited breath, both competitors cleared the joker fence – set at a height of 85cm! The anticipation was high as who claimed first place came down to the time on the clock – with just one second separating the pair things could not have been tighter. Taking the win Annie Lucas and Sparky – congratulations!

Annie and Sparky continued their success in the 80cm accumulator class as well gaining another first place result. What a successful day out for these formidable pair!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Bow Out events and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

Hagans Croft now prepares for their Autumn Working Hunter League which starts on Saturday, September 20 with horse and pony classes on offer from 60cm to 1m classes.

All details and entries for this event are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Friday at 1pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Friday afternoons. Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about this event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk Showjumping Summer Blow Out Results (Saturday, September 6)

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Abi Stranney, Ballinamona Black Beauty; Faith Alexander, Bella; Violet Davidson, Pippa; Liam Wallace, Lily.

Class 2 - 40cm

1. Faith Alexander, Bella; 2. Maisie Wallace, Bumble; 3. Adalyn Wallace, Lily; 4. Abi Stranney, Ballinamona black beauty.

Class 3 - 50cm

1. Lily Henderson, Emily; 2. Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 3. Johnny Massey, Teddy; 4. Poppy McClelland, Rosie; 5. Grace Kerrigan, Jet.

Class 4 - 60cm

1. Sarah Alexander, Bella; 2. Johnny Massey, Teddy; 3. Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 4. Grace Kerrigan, Jet.

Class 5 - 60cm - Pairs Relay

No Entries

Class 6 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence

1. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 2. Harvey Copeland, Heather.

Class 7 - 75cm Pairs Relay

No Entries

Class 8 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence

1. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 2. Eve Lawther, Nancy; 3. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts; 4. Rose Henderson, Colta; 5. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 6. Katie Creegan, Dunreevey Deputy Dan.

Hagans Croft Annie Lucas, Sparky. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)

Hagans Croft Sarah Alexander, Bella. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)

Hagans Croft Lily Henderson, Emily. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)