Horse Week: Double win for Emma and Sliabh Ban Rosie

With classes on offer from cross-poles to 1m and the course consisting of 12 fences made up of coloured poles, fillers, ladders and planks there is something on offer for everyone.

Everyone who took part in the cross-poles class received a rosette regardless if they achieved a clear round as all these young riders and their ponies jumped fantastically around the course.

The 50cm class was next on the schedule and this was when the timer took effect across fences 9 to 12.

There was a total of five competitors who achieved a double clear, therefore it came down to who completed fences nine to 12 in the fast time and that was Sophie Walsh and ‘Cahore Blue Diamond’ in a time of 30.4 seconds, claiming first place. Lily Henderson and ‘Lily’ followed in second place with a finishing time of 31.56 seconds.

Casey Froemling and ‘Ralphi’ done their homework when walking the 60cm course, they looked at how they could shave a few seconds off their time through fences nine to 12.

They certainly went for it securing a time of 27.06 seconds which was enough for the top spot - first place! Second was Abbey Stevenson and ‘Belle’ clear all the way in 32.16 seconds. Well Done!

The 70cm class seen six out of eight competitors achieving a double clear across the course, this meant that the time achieved on the clock was all the more important. Taking the win Mia Jackson and ‘Molly’ in 25.19 seconds with Annie Lucas and ‘Flossy’ hot on their heels with 25.47 seconds and second place.

It was certainly a winning day for Emma Morrison who was making her debut on her new pony ‘Sliabh Ban Rosie’, the pair took all the turns the course had to offer, achieving a double clear and fastest time in both the 80cm and 90cm class and taking first place in both these hotly contested classes. We cant wait to see how this pair get on throughout the league as they certainly have a bright future ahead.

The day finished on the 1m class and it was great to see Maisie Anderson and ‘Farhill Captain Harry’ soar over all 12 fences and keep everything in tact to finish clear all the way in 28.34 seconds and first place. What a great way to finish of a great days competition!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first leg of Hagans Croft’s six-week showjumping league.

Thank you to Katie and Carol who kept the event running so smoothly and to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until June 14 and is open to everyone.

Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app. Entries close each Thursday at 8pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week six, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in four out of the six weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system.

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Showjumping results from Saturday, May 10:

Class 1 - X-Poles

Layla Malone, Twilight; Amelia Logan, Max; Abi Straney, Beauty; Alexa Gawley, Minnie; Phoebe Andrews, Mollie; Katie Riddles, Pebbles.

Class 2 - 50cm

1. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond; 2. Lily Henderson, Emily; 3. Sophie Malone, Twilight; 4. Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 5. Megan Kelly, Lily; 6. Amelia Logan, Max.

Class 3 - 60cm

1. Casey Froemling, Ralphie; 2. Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 3. Leah Chambers, Dixie; 4. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 5. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 6. Alexa Gawley, Minnie.

Class 4 - 70cm

1. Mia Jackson, Molly; 2. Annie Lucas, Flossy; 3. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick; 4. Poppy Moore, Western Melody; 5. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 6. Abbey Stevenson, Belle.

Class 5 - 80cm

1. Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie; 2. Gracie Hamilton, Benuaghlin May; 3. Courtney Lynch, Take Two; 4. Cara Hamill, Monnie; 5. Poppy Moore, Western Melody; 6. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick. Class 6 - 90cm

1. Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie; 2. Courtney Lynch, Take Two; 3. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry; 4. Andrew, TT; 5. Chelsea Lewis, Fanta; 6. Alara Terak, Ossie.

Class 7 - 1m