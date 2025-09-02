Horse Week: Double win for Harvey and Heather at Hagans Croft

Heavy rain was the forecast for the day therefore entries were on the low side due to the weather, however, this did not hamper competitors spirits especially the younger stars of the future who jumped in our first few classes on the day.

Annie Hoey was delighted with Custards performance in the cross-poles class especially when they received a rosette and a free ice cream from Hagans Crofts container cafe.

The Wallace sisters Maisie and Adalyn had so much fun jumping around the course of 12 fences in the 40cm class and were delighted to receive first and second placings, including a rosette each and an ice cream for all their efforts.

Moving on to the 50cm class where all six competitors entered came home with a rosette but the top spot went to Johnny Massey and Teddy, the formidable pair crossed the finish line with a double clear and in a super fast time of 31.56 seconds. Well done!

As the course was adjusted to the 60cm class, fillers, ladders, planks and oxers were added to the course which certainly gave horse and riders more to look at. With eight competitors entered, only two double clears were achieved and those double clears were achieved by Georgia Davis and Lucy Keery.

Looking at the time on the clock in the speed section of the course which was timed through fences nine to twelve, Georgia Davis and Kilshane Georgia took the top spot with a fast time of 27.88 seconds.

It was a winning day for Harvey Copeland and Heather who stormed both the 70cm and 80cm class to take the win in both classes! What an achievement for this superb pair and very well deserved.

The day ended on the 80cm class even though classes up to 11m was on offer, but possibly no bad thing as the weather turned very wet with heavy rain and strong wind in the afternoon therefore the event organisers were glad that everyone got home safe.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Blow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

There is one more week of this particular event with rosettes for all those competing in the cross-poles class and each class there after rosettes are given to placings first to sixth and first place receiving a small prize.

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app, entries close each Friday at 1pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online on Friday afternoons.

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about this event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

RESULTS (SATURDAY, AUGUST 30)

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Annie Hoey, Custard.

Class 2 - 40cm

1. Maisie Wallace, Bumble; 2. Adalyn Wallace, Lily.

Class 3 - 50cm

1. Johnny Massey, Teddy; 2. Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 3. Lucy Keery, Super Mario; 4. Amy Reid, Bonnie; 5. Grace Kerrigan, Jet; 6. Fia Hoey, Ardfry Leonardo.

Class 4 - 60cm

1. Georgia Davis, Kilshane Georgia; 2. Lucy Keery, Super Mario; 3. Alexa Reid, Bobby; 4. Johnny Massey, Teddy; 5. Erin Armstrong, Pali; 6. Fia Hoey, Ardfry Leonardo.

Class 5 - 60cm Pairs Relay

No Entries

Class 6 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence

1. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 2. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond; 3. Annie Lucas, Sparky.

Class 7 - 75cm Pairs Relay

No Entries

Class 8 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence