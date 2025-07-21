Horse Week: Double win for Rosie and Andy at Hagans Croft

Starting off the day with a BD Intro test it was great to see some horse and riders giving their first ever dressage test a go. Not much separated first and second placings with first place awarded to Eleanor Wheeler and Yogi Bear with 68.91% and second place to Casey Froemling and Ralphi with 68.48%. For the third week in a row it was first place for Sofia Taylor and Greenfield Apache who achieved the highest score of the day - 72%. Well done!

It was a winning day for Rosie Paterson and Andy who took home first place in both the short arena and long arena prelim classes. With Barbara McMurray and Bananaman placing first in the Novice short arena class.

Kristen Kleinman and Guest had first place in the bag in the novice class with the day finishing off with Olivia Pele and Mirlo Mon taking first place in the Elementary class.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third week of their five-week dressage league.

With thanks to judge Jacky Reid, scribe Wendy, scorer Katie and to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Black Horse Photography's website.

To find out more or to enter an event please visit the Hagans Croft Equestrian website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening

Dressage Results Saturday, July 19

Class 1: Intro (20x40 arena): British Dressage Intro A, 2008

1) Eleanor Wheeler, Yogi Bear 68.91%; 2) Casey Froemling, Ralphie 68.48%; 3) Joanne Smith, Juno 66.96%; 4) Ellen McNiece, Cuffstown Shada 65.87%; 5) Bella Armstrong, Liniskey lady 65.66%; 6) Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star 65.65%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim (20x40 arena): British Dressage Prelim 7, 2002

1) Sofia Taylor, Greenfield Apache 72%; 2) Eleanor Wheeler, Yogi Bear 66.75%.

Class 3: Prelim (20x40 arena): British Dressage Prelim 14, 2006

1) Rosie Paterson, Andy 67.92%; 2) Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 66.67%; 3) Ellie Johnston, Lockstown Benedict 66.04%; 4) Cathy Campbell, Daring Do 65.42%; 5) Joanne Dow, Orion's star 65%; 6) Joanne Smith, Juno 65%.

Class 4: Novice (20x40 arena): British Dressage Novice 27, 2007

1) Barbara McMurray, Bananaman 66.25%; 2) Bella Armstrong, Liniskey lady 61.79%.

Class 5: Prelim (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Preliminary Test P18, 2012

1) Rosie Paterson, Andy 68.13%; 2) Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts 67.08%; 3) Joanne Dow, Orion's star 67.08%; 4) Claire Mackay, Craigmore Silver Rebel 64.38%; 5) Barbara Henderson, Calbrook lady 61.46%.

Class 6: Novice (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Novice Test N27A, 2021

1) Kristen Kleinman, Guest 68.97%.

Class 7: Elementary (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Elementary Test E55, 2013

1) Olivia Pele, Mirlo Mon 64.29%; 2) Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 63.39%.

Class 8: Medium (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Medium Test M77, 2015