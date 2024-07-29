Horse Week: Double win for Sue and Lily at fourth leg of Hagans Croft dressage league

The sun came out for the occasion which was very much welcomed on the day by all competitors as they turned down the centre line to Dressage Ireland tests.

The intro and newcomer tests were dominated by Sue Stevenson and her grey mare ‘Lily’, scoring 68% and above in each class to achieve first place in both classes.

It was great to see Samantha O’Sullivan back onboard and back at Hagans Croft to compete on ‘Redpark Clover’, the pair were delighted to take home first place in the prelim test with a score of 66% – onwards and upwards for this super partnership.

Laura Fekkes and ‘Finn’ took the win in a strong novice class with 68.39% with Victoria McCandless and ‘Koolstyle’ taking the win in the elementary class with 68.08%. Congratulations to them.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the fourth leg of the five-week dressage league.

Thank you to the judge Julie Dauncey and scribe Katie.

Thanks also to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until August 3 and is open to everyone.

Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings. Placings will be based on a points system.

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage results, Saturday, July 27

Class 1: INTRO: Dressage Ireland Introductory Test B, 2017:

1. Sue Stevenson, Lily 68.53%; 2. Rebecca Belshaw, Loch Garman Girl 67.06%; 3. Casey Froemling, Ralphie 66.76%; 4. Holly McCandless, Sir Max 66.47%; 5. Chantelle Herron, Emly Dan 66.47%; 6. Sarah Scott, Minnie 66.18%.

Class 2: NEWCOMERS PRELIM: Dressage Ireland, Prelim Test P15, 2012:

1. Sue Stevenson, Lily 68.04%; 2. Alex Bateson, Rennie 66.61%; 3. Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark 66.07%; 4. Annabelle Gill, Lone Ranger 61.79%.

Class 3: PRELIM: Dressage Ireland, Prelim Test P4, 2016:

1. Samantha O'Sullivan, Redpark Clover 66%; 2. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts 65.8%; 3. Cathryn McCarroll, Maggi May 64.6%; 4. Jas Hogg, Vera 61.8%; 5. Tracy Pavis, Broughshane Boy 56.6%.

Class 4: NOVICE: Dressage Ireland Novice Test N23, 2012:

1. Laura Fekkes, Finn 68.39%; 2. Jane Allen-Collins, Lougherne Atlanta 67.9%; 3. Mandy Blakely, Rock Steady 65.65%; 4. Samantha O'Sullivan, Redpark Clover 62.42%.

Class 5: ELEMENTARY: Dressage Ireland, Elementary Test E46, 2013:

1. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 68.08%; 2. Laura Fekkes, Finn 67.12%.

