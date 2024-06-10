Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HAGANS Croft Equestrian saw the second week of their five-week showjumping league get underway on Saturday, June 8.

The day commenced with the cross-poles class, where both Megan Kelly and Leah Adams jumped clear around the course, unassisted, receiving a rosette and some stud muffin treats for their well behaved ponies.

Onto the 50cm class where all fences became parallel and fences nine to 12 were timed. Only two double clears were to be achieved in this class, therefore it was down to who completed the second half of the course in the fastest time and that was Lily Henderson and ‘Emily’, clear all the way in a time of 39.87 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were overjoyed to bring home their first place rainbow rosette. Second place went to Bella Smith and ‘Rocco’, clear all the way in a time of 60.4 seconds. Well done girls!

Megan Kelly, Lily. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The competition started to hot up in the 60cm class, with a total of eight competitors taking on the challenge.

The course had a few extra additions added, including oxers, standing and hanging fillers. With a total of four competitors achieving a double clear Connie Watt and ‘Ballyrainey Jack’ took the win, cantering across the finish line with 30.94 seconds on the clock.

Vivienne Andrews and ‘Sarahs Pebbles’ were clear all the way n a time of 40 seconds, taking second place on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eva Wright and ‘Jasper’ were on a winning streak, the pair took the win in both the 70cm and 80cm classes! This is a great achievement for this new combination and everyone is looking forward to seeing how they get on throughout this five-week league.

Lily Henderson, Emily. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Another combination on a winning streak was Emma Brow and ‘Imperial Gemstone’, taking the win in both the 90cm and 1m classes.

Hagans Croft haven’t seen this pair in over a year due to injury and everyone there is delighted that they are back out on the showjumping circuit and off to a great start.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second leg of their five-week showjumping league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you to the arena party Katie and to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

Emma Brow, Imperial Gemstone. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

This league runs every Saturday until June 29 and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings which will be based on a points system.

Eva Wright, Jasper. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

This league is very kindly sponsored by Copa Equestrian, who are also celebrating their fourth birthday on Saturday, June 22, therefore there will be lots of extra special treats happening on that date and at the final on June 29.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Showjumping results from Saturday, June 8

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear Rounds:

Megan Kelly, Lily; Leah Adams, Penny.

Class 2 - 50cm:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Lily Henderson, Emily; 2. Bella Smith, Rocco; 3. Julia Kerr, Cheerna.

Class 3 - 60cm:

1. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 2. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 3. Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 4. Alexa Reid, Peggy; 5. Courtney Lynch, Take Two; 6. Julia Kerr, Cheerna.

Class 4 - 70cm:

1. Eva Wright, Jasper; 2. Alex Greer, Sparky; 3. Courtney Lynch, Take Two; 4. Jessica Scott, Valencia; 5. Siobhan Clarke, Apollo; 6. Rachel Price, Harry.

Class 5 - 80cm:

1. Eva Wright, Jasper; 2. Rachel Boyes, Millparks Heather; 3. Andrew Boville, Timmy.

Class 6 - 90cm:

1. Emma Brow, Imperial Gemstone; 2. Rachel Boyes, Millparks Heather; 3. Andrew Boville, Timmy.

Class 7 - 1m: