Horse Week: Doubles for locals and visitors as Portnacoo records amazing hat-trick at track

A DREAM came true for the unassuming veteran Ballyclare trainer Harry Smyth when Portnacoo completed a treble of wins at Downpatrick racecourse for the 87 year old handler.

It was a remarkable feat for the local trainer who has just two horses both of which he owns himself.

The winner was always prominent early in the race but settled in third by jockey and regular partner Darragh O’Keefe when the well supported Chancer Dancer hit the front however on the downhill run the local horse which has gathered a large local following rapidly improved to lead over the last and was never in danger from the challengers.

Smyth said: “I was confident he would run well. I’m good to him and he’s good to me. I don’t mind if he goes up in the ratings again – the handicapper has his job to do.

Prends Garde A Toi with Jack Kennedy in the saddle on the inside leads at the last to win the long distance maiden hurdle. (Pic: Freelance)

“I don’t bet as it’s all a bit of fun for me. He was deficient in copper when I got him but I give both horses lots of supplements.

“I have no idea where he can go next but there is still improvement in him and when he’s finished hurdling he could go chasing but I’ m not a big fan of the large fences.”

A second local victory was recorded at the final fixture of the year when Jimli’s Cave landed the long distance handicap hurdle remembering former Ballynahinch trainer Denis Macauley.

The winner was always handy in third for most of the race before leading four from home under jockey Donagh Myler and kept on best in the closing stages.

The last race of the season at Downpatrick was sponsored by the winning trainer Rebecca Menzies supplies a perfect result with the race title “ 40 and counting for John Wade” with the victor owned by John Wade who was given a surprise visit to the course by the North Yorkshire trainer. (Pic: Freelance)

The winner is trained at Armagh by Keith Watson absent for the winners enclosure for the past two years but a longstanding member of the local training ranks.

Marshall Watson Assistant trainer said: “He didn’t get in at Fairyhouse on Monday so we came here. I delighted as dad was a great friend of Denis (Macauley).

“He travelled great and I’m delighted for his local owner Geoffrey Ruddock who has been a long-time supporter and that’s our first winner for him. I hope the BHA see a bit of sense and reserve the changes that bar low grade Irish trained horses from running as I have eight British owners who would like to see their horses run at their local courses.”

Trainer Rebecca Menzies was rewarded for her trip from Yorkshire when Boomslang partnered by Ross Chapman ran out the very easy winner of the Beginners Chase.

The duo of Yorkshire visitors jockey Ross Chapman and trainer Rebecca Menzies. (Pic: Freelance)

The jockey sat mid division until making steady progress to lead three from home and win eased down.

Menzies said: “I found out John (Wade) whose eighty year old now was coming here to meet friends so decided to give him a thrill as I look after his bloodstock interests now.

“Everything worked out well – he jumped great as has been schooling brilliantly at home. John didn’t know until he looked at his I Pad. It’s been a great day and we’ll come again as everyone has been so friendly and helpful.”

The last race of the year at Downpatrick provided a perfect finale when Menzies and stable jockey Ross Chapman completed a double with the British trainer having sponsored the race.

A delighted trio of visitors with former trainer John Wade, jockey Ross Chapman and trainer Rebecca Menzies with trophy for the race she sponsored. (Pic: Freelance)

dgewell having been mid division improved three out to lead and soared over the final fence to win in facile fashion. The winner is owned by John Wade who himself for decades trained his own team of horses many bought locally was delighted.

He said: “It’s been a fantastic day. I’ve never been to this track before and winning the last race was the icing on the cake. I’m still loving the game.”

Chapman added: “It’s been a roller coaster – I watched videos of the course but it’s not until you walk the track you realise what it’s really like. I was disappointed when one of ours (My Friend Yeats) was withdrawn as I thought he was my best chance but this fella can be a bit of a tinker but was very good today. It’s great for the boss and John Wade and the race title 40 and counting for John Wade just became 41.”

Menzies said: “Changing riding tactics and, obviously, the quirky nature of the track has probably brought out the best in him. He's a horse that has always shown ability at home, he has been very frustrating.

“I hoped that it all might come together on the day that it mattered. Just to have John Wade (owner) and all his friends here has been absolutely brilliant.”

Racing got underway when the Cian Collins trained Impero with Jordan Gainford aboard made all in the opening maiden hurdle. Jack Kennedy having switched when his intended mount was a non-runner up was aboard Whispering Hopes and looked a major danger when challenging at the final flight however the winner had plenty in reserve and went clear while original favourite In The Trenches never threatened finishing a one paced third.

Jimli’s Cave trained at Armagh by Keith Watson battles to the line to claim the handicap hurdle. (Pic: Freelance)

Collins said: “We were hopeful today he would back up his good run at Listowel. Jordan said he was looking about while in front . I’ll maybe send him chasing sooner than later.

“I don’t know why he got upset at the start. It probably wasn't the hottest race in the world, but it was nice to get his head in front because he has had a bit of a dose of seconditis. We were confident, but you just don't know when you are coming into a maiden hurdle.”

Favourite backer would have been counting their winnings as Tell Nobody Nothin jumped the last in the novice hurdle however former champion jockey Paul Townend despite six lengths to make up finished with a real flourish on the Willie Mullins trained Hey Sunshine to readily land the spoils.

Aubrey McMahon, who runs the owner’s Temple Bloodstock Syndicate, said: “I thought she had a lot of weight today and was in trouble on the downhill run buts she’s very honest and tries hard every day she runs.

“We’ll maybe try to get a bit of black type with her next year. I think you can mark her handicap debut up. She is genuine and that is her biggest asset.”

The Stallion Owners Hurdle the most valuable race of the day was run at a very steady pace for the majority of the contest the clock showing runners travelling at less than thirteen miles an hour.

Gordon Elliott having won the feature three times in previous year scored with Prends Garde A Toi and Jack Kennedy in the saddle and the race only developing on the downhill run with local hope Augusta George which ran second appearing a major threat until the winner quickened in the closing stages.