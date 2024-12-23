Horse Week: Downhill Bonnie rises to the top at Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society 56th Clydesdale Foal Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CLYDESDALE enthusiasts and spectators turned out on Saturday, December 14 for the Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society’s 56th Clydesdale Foal Show in Ballymena Livestock Market.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The task of judging this year’s show went to Jimmy Steel, (Jackton Clydesdales) East Kilbride, Scotland.

The Overall Champion went to the Senior Filly Foal, Downhill Bonnie, a homebred foal from the Geoffrey and Lesley Tanner. This filly is sired by Doura Aird Ambition with her dam being Downhill Daisy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserve Overall and Senior Champion went to the two-year-old filly Croaghmore Daisy from Sandra Henderson, Ballycastle. This filly is sired by Muirton Sabre with her dam being Croaghmore Rihanna.

Overall Champion & Foal Champion – Downhill Bonnie from Geoffrey & Lesley Tanner. (Pic: Jen Speirs)

Reserve Foal Champion and Opposite Sex to the Overall Champion went to the Junior colt foal Glebeview Bill, from Victor and Raymond Scott, Limavady. He is sired by Glebeview Lucky Boy with his dam being Glebeview Bess.

Reserve Senior Champion went to the yeld mare Agivey First Hope from David Patterson, Garvagh. She is by Roeshall Apollo with her dam being Agivey Sophie.

The Young Handlers class was won by Finn Todd (Downhill), with second place going to Matthew Patton (Masteragwee) and third place going Lewis Kirkpatrick from Bregagh, Armoy, who also qualified for the CHS Young Handlers Championship at the Royal Highland Show 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foal Show kicks off the CLHBS Young Handlers Championship 2024/25 which will continue through the summer show season.

Reserve Overall Champion & Senior Champion – Croaghmore Daisy from Sandra Henderson. (Pic: Jen Speirs)

The Foal Show class results were as follows:

Class 1: Mare – 3 Year Old & Upwards:

1st Agivey First Hope (Roeshall Apollo) David Patterson.

Class 2: 2 Year Old Filly:

Young Handler Winner – Finn Todd. (Pic: Jen Speirs)

1st Croaghmore Daisy (Muirton Sabre) Sandra Henderson.

Class 3: 1 Year Old Filly:

1st Hillview Amazing Grace (Glebeview Lucky Boy) D & R Ryan;

2nd Balinrees Katie (Doura Aird Ambition) Tommy Gregg;

NISA Clydesdale Championship Winners 2024. (Pic: Jen Speirs)

3rd Cloghan Bonnie Katie (Doura Aird Ambition) Matthew Patton;

4th Carrickbrack Honey Blossom (Collessie Monarch) K & C Davidson.

Class 4: Senior Colt Foal:

1st Agivey Benchmark (Roeshall Apollo) David Patterson;

2nd Rosegift Apollo (Dillars Top Maverick) Pat O’Boyle.

Class 5: Senior Filly Foal:

Reserve Foal Champion – Glebeview Bill from Victor & Raymond Scott. (Pic: Jen Speirs)

1st Downhill Bonnie (Doura Aird Ambition) G & L Tanner;

2nd Castletown Carla (Doura Aird Ambition) John Cross;

3rd Cloghan Jolene (Doura Aird Ambition) Freddie Lyle.

Class 6: Junior Colt Foal:

1st Glebeview Bill (Glebeview Lucky Boy) V & R Scott;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2nd Carnaff Cess Captain Jack (Carnaff Trueform) McKay Family;

3rd Drumgiven Landward (Roeshall Apollo) Sam McCormick.

Class 7: Junior Filly Foal:

1st Cloghan Maisie (Doura Aird Ambition) G & L Tanner;

2nd Macfin Flowergirl (Muirton Sabre) D & R Ryan;

3rd Coveys Emma (Dillars Top Maverick) Eddie Murtagh;

4th Drumnaconagher Bluebell (Dairylough Lord Macfin) Gerry McGreevy;

5th Castletown Cleo (Doura Aird Ambition) John Cross;

6th Bratlach Kirsty (Bratlach Arclid Duke of Edinburgh) John Drummond;

7th Bratlach Ruth (Bratlach Arclid Duke of Edinburgh) John Drummond;

8th Rockgrove Dolly (Rosegift Pureline) Bertie Hanna.

Class 8: Young Handlers:

1st Finn Todd (Downhill);

2nd Matthew Patton (Masteragwee);

3rd Lewis Kirkpatrick (Bregagh);

4th Harvey Taggart (Ballaney).

Overall Champion: Downhill Bonnie (G & L Tanner)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserve Overall Champion: Croaghmore Daisy (Sandra Henderson)

Opp. Sex to Overall Champion: Glebeview BIll (V & R Scott)

Senior Champion: Croaghmore Daisy (Sandra Henderson)

Reserve Senior Champion: Agivey First Hope (David Patterson)

Foal Champion: Downhill Bonnie (G & L Tanner)

Reserve Foal Champion: Glebeview Bill (V & R Scott)

Best Foal Bred in Ireland: Downhill Bonnie (G & L Tanner)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Foal Bred by Exhibitor: Downhill Bonnie (G & L Tanner)

Best Presented Animal: Croaghmore Daisy (Sandra Henderson)

Best Young Handler: Finn Todd (Downhill)

CLHBS raffle winners 2024:

1st prize (£100) Kate Mark;

2nd prize (£75) Adele Lyle;

3rd prize (£50) Willie O’Hara;

4th prize (£25) Alexandra Millen;

5th prize (£25) Brendan McKay.

This year the CLHBS are supporting Parkinsons UK, a massive thank you to all who purchased tickets.

The society is indebted to all the show sponsors – A. Diamond & Son, Finvoy Tyres, Millburn Vets, Steele Farm Supplies, The Clydesdale Horse Society, Jervis Nutt Esq., Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass Horse Feeds), Wendy Holmes (Bratwell Clydesdales) and to all the CLHBS members who annually contribute towards special prizes down through the classes.

The Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society would like to thank J.A. McClelland & Sons for the use of their first class facilities and Jim Beggs for all his help before and after the show, and last but not least the ladies in the Ringside Cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foal Show Social Night was another massive success, enjoyed by many CLHBS members, family, friends and overseas visitors, thanks go to Craig Black and staff of the Bush Tavern for their hospitality over the weekend and Kevin Hughes for the tunes!

The CLHBS would like to wish all their members and supporters a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2025!