Horse Week: Dressage at Hagans Croft Equestrian

With this in mind, competitors learnt The Pony Club tests relating to their specific class and trotted up the centre line towards judges Barbara McMurray in the intro and newcomers tests and then to Coreen Abernethy for the prelim to medium tests.

This week saw The Barrier Spring Festival qualifiers, therefore, there were a few pony club enthusiasts trying to gain their qualifying score for this prestigious event. Congratulations goes to those competitors who were successful and best of luck for this upcoming event.

With thanks to all of the competitors who supported this event throughout the past three weeks. Thanks also goes to the judges, Barbara McMurray and Coreen Abernethy, scribe Katie and stewards who keep the event running so smoothly every week!

Thank you to Black Horse photography for covering the event – all photographs can be purchased from The Black Horse Photography's website.

Hagan’s Croft are now preparing to start their five-week Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers which starts on Saturday, March 29. This event has classes suitable for everyone and is pre-entry only with entries closing each Thursday at 8pm.

To enter please visit Hagans Croft’s website – www.haganscrofteqestrian.co.uk or download the Hagans Croft App onto your smart phone.

Dressage Results Saturday, March 15

Class 1: Intro: The Pony Club Walk & Trot Dressage Test, 2013

1. Eileen Coulter, Betty Boop 67%; 2. Ruth Cousins, Glen 66.33%; 3. Eimear Lavery, Slip of Silver 64%; 4. Maisie Wallace, Bumble 63%; 5. Adalyn Wallace, Lily 58.67%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim: The Pony Club Preliminary PC70 Dressage Test 2022

1. Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star 67%; 2. Leah Chambers, Rose 64.8%; 3. Gracie Hamilton, Benaughlin May 61.6%.

Class 3: PC Spring Qualifiers: The Pony Club Preliminary PC70 Dressage Test 2022

1. Harris Mathers, Lena's Clover 66.4%; 2. Dara Currie, Belles Boy 63.6%; 3. Bella Smith, Roxie 62.6%; 4. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond 61%.

Class 4: Prelim: The Pony Club Grassroots PC80 Dressage Test, 2018

1. Jas Hogg, Vera 68.75%; 2. Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star 67.71%.

Class 5: PC Spring Qualifiers: The Pony Club Grassroots PC80 Dressage Test, 2018

1. Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic Clover Star 75.58%; 2. Ellen Rodgers, Killaughey Diamond 70%; 3. Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black 68.96%; 4. Cerys Owens, Dam Boy 68.13%; 5. Anna Reid, Rosscon Bianca 67.28%; 6. Anna Reid, Dubhaileans Bobcat 65.83%.

Class 6: PC Spring Qualifiers: The Pony Club Novice Dressage Test 2020

1. Sarah Sloan Moneyquid Black 69.09%; 2. Jessica Byrne, Carryon Platinums Edition 61.59%.

Class 7: Novice: The Pony Club Intermediate Dressage Test 2022

1. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 58.62%.

Class 9: Elementary: British Eventing Novice Dressage Test 131, 2018

1. Laura Napier, Duby 67.75%; 2. Laura Napier, Wispa 63%; 3.) Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 62%.

Class 10: Medium: The Pony Club Open Dressage Test 2020

1. Jazmin Vollands, Mo Chara Nua 68.65%.

