Horse Week: Dressage league continues at Ardnacashel Equestrian
The judge for the day was Ivor Harper with his trusted scribe, Stephen.
Thank you to Black Horse Photography for capturing all the action over all six of the classes.
Competitors will return to Ardnacashel next week for the next half of the league.
Remember that to be eligible for a final prize you must compete in four out of the six weeks.
Your best three weeks will be calculated to determine your league place. The final is open to everyone and will be placed separately to the league.
Results
Intro Junior
1. Leah Savage and Slim Sadie;
2. Phoebe Kelly and Cola.
Intro Senior
1. Hannah Wilding and Blossom;
2. Erin Savage and Slim Sadie;
3. Fay Powell and Maggie;
4. Sarah Scott and Minnie.
Newcomers
1. June Burgess and Max;
2. Nanette Glover and Bentley;
3. Holly Webber and Bluebell;
4. Tiffany Welsh and DStud Edwardo.
Prelim
1. June Burgess and Max;
2. Ben Cousins and Harry;
3. Rhianna Thompson and Calagy Day In May;
4. Ben Cousins and Mint;
5. Linda Sales and Castletara Countess;
6. Sophie Anstey and Nesbitt.
Novice
1. Kathryn McCaughan and Artistic Design.
Elementary
1. Jill Hobson and Hanne;
2. Jacqui Porter and Clara.