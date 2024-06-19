Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ANOTHER great day was had at week three of Ardnacashel Equestrian’s dressage League.

The judge for the day was Ivor Harper with his trusted scribe, Stephen.

Thank you to Black Horse Photography for capturing all the action over all six of the classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competitors will return to Ardnacashel next week for the next half of the league.

Fay Powell and Maggie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Remember that to be eligible for a final prize you must compete in four out of the six weeks.

Your best three weeks will be calculated to determine your league place. The final is open to everyone and will be placed separately to the league.

Results

Intro Junior

Ben Cousins and Harry. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Leah Savage and Slim Sadie;

2. Phoebe Kelly and Cola.

Intro Senior

1. Hannah Wilding and Blossom;

Jill Hobson and Hanne. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

2. Erin Savage and Slim Sadie;

3. Fay Powell and Maggie;

4. Sarah Scott and Minnie.

Newcomers

Sophie Anstey and Nesbitt. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. June Burgess and Max;

2. Nanette Glover and Bentley;

3. Holly Webber and Bluebell;

4. Tiffany Welsh and DStud Edwardo.

Prelim

1. June Burgess and Max;

Jacqui Porter and Clara. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

2. Ben Cousins and Harry;

3. Rhianna Thompson and Calagy Day In May;

4. Ben Cousins and Mint;

5. Linda Sales and Castletara Countess;

6. Sophie Anstey and Nesbitt.

Novice

1. Kathryn McCaughan and Artistic Design.

Elementary

1. Jill Hobson and Hanne;