Horse Week: Dressage league final held at Lusk Equestrian Centre

PSNI confirm death of man (20's) after serious Co Down accident

Steers selling to a top price of £2,680 at Armoy Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Jacqui Porter and Clara winning the elementary league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography) Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography

Jack Steele won the walk/trot league and were placed 2nd in their class at the final. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography) Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography

Emma Morrison and Taylor’s Eva competing in the PC qualifiers. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography) Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography

Hannah Bayfield and Ballarina won class 2 today and won the newcomers league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography) Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography

1st Georgia Linehan, Karma is my middle name.

Results from week four of the dressage league (December 1)

THE final of Lusk Equestrian’s dressage league was held on Sunday, December 1.