Horse Week: Dressage league final held at Lusk Equestrian Centre

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:33 BST
THE final of Lusk Equestrian’s dressage league was held on Sunday, December 1.

Results from week four of the dressage league (December 1)

Class 1 - Walk/Trot:

1st Grace Scott, Bunbury Sorbet;

2nd Jack Steele, Scooby;

3rd Tara Hanna Kerr, Castleview’s Mr Sullivan;

4th Sophie Morrison, Jessie.

Class 2 - Newcomers:

1st Hannah Bayfield, Ballerina;

2nd Lily Murphy, Coda;

3rd Eva Kennedy, Darcy;

4th Tara Cousins, Indie.

Class 3 - Prelim:

1st Chloe Rooney, Markey;

2nd Natasha Geary, Coolfinn Vivendi;

3rd Nicola Martin, Misty;

4th Clare Steele, Harley.

Class 4 - Novice:

1st Clare Steele, Ballerina;

2nd Andrew Greer, Poppy;

3rd Clare Steele, Marvel;

4th Jim McShane, Denzil.

Class 5 - Elementary:

1st Andrew Greer, Poppy;

2nd Jacqui JP, Clara.

Preliminary PC70 Qualifier:

1st Ella Tormey, Bella;

2nd Faith Greer, Twinkle;

3rd Sofia Taylor, Indie;

4th Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep;

5th Jessica Curran, Loneash Daisy;

6th Caoimhe Digney, Dechomet Henry.

Grassroots PC80 Qualifier:

1st Anna Sloan, Ballyvary Doon;

2nd Georgia Shannon, Marl Gladiator;

3rd Maeve Linehan, Ballyfrawley Ross;

4th Emily Adamson, Little Squire;

5th Maddison Biggerstaff, Ringo Star;

6th Lily Murphy, Coda.

Novice PC Qualifier

1st Georgia Linehan, Karma is my middle name.

League results:

Walk/trot league:

1st Jack Steele, Scooby;

2nd Pippa Morris, Cora.

Newcomers league:

1st Hannah Bayfield, Ballarina;

2nd Lily Murphy, Coda;

3rd Tara Cousins, Indie;

4th Eva Kennedy, Darcy.

Prelim league:

1st Chloe Rooney, Markey;

2nd Natasha Geary, Coolfinn Vivendi;

3rd Clare Steele, Harley;

= 4th Ula McCaffrey, Echo;

= 4th Chloe Rooney, Toast.

Novice league:

1st Clare Steele, Ballarina;

2nd Clare Steele, Marvel;

3rd Jim McShane, Denzil.

Elementary league:

1st Jacqui Porter, Clara.

Hannah Bayfield and Ballarina won class 2 today and won the newcomers league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1. Lusk's Dressage League

Hannah Bayfield and Ballarina won class 2 today and won the newcomers league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography) Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography

Photo Sales
Emma Morrison and Taylor’s Eva competing in the PC qualifiers. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2. Lusk's Dressage League

Emma Morrison and Taylor’s Eva competing in the PC qualifiers. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography) Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography

Photo Sales
Jack Steele won the walk/trot league and were placed 2nd in their class at the final. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

3. Lusk's Dressage Final

Jack Steele won the walk/trot league and were placed 2nd in their class at the final. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography) Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography

Photo Sales
Jacqui Porter and Clara winning the elementary league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

4. Lusk's Dressage Final

Jacqui Porter and Clara winning the elementary league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography) Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice