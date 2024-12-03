Horse Week: Dressage league final held at Lusk Equestrian Centre

Results from week four of the dressage league (December 1)
Class 1 - Walk/Trot:
1st Grace Scott, Bunbury Sorbet;
2nd Jack Steele, Scooby;
3rd Tara Hanna Kerr, Castleview’s Mr Sullivan;
4th Sophie Morrison, Jessie.
Class 2 - Newcomers:
1st Hannah Bayfield, Ballerina;
2nd Lily Murphy, Coda;
3rd Eva Kennedy, Darcy;
4th Tara Cousins, Indie.
Class 3 - Prelim:
1st Chloe Rooney, Markey;
2nd Natasha Geary, Coolfinn Vivendi;
3rd Nicola Martin, Misty;
4th Clare Steele, Harley.
Class 4 - Novice:
1st Clare Steele, Ballerina;
2nd Andrew Greer, Poppy;
3rd Clare Steele, Marvel;
4th Jim McShane, Denzil.
Class 5 - Elementary:
1st Andrew Greer, Poppy;
2nd Jacqui JP, Clara.
Preliminary PC70 Qualifier:
1st Ella Tormey, Bella;
2nd Faith Greer, Twinkle;
3rd Sofia Taylor, Indie;
4th Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep;
5th Jessica Curran, Loneash Daisy;
6th Caoimhe Digney, Dechomet Henry.
Grassroots PC80 Qualifier:
1st Anna Sloan, Ballyvary Doon;
2nd Georgia Shannon, Marl Gladiator;
3rd Maeve Linehan, Ballyfrawley Ross;
4th Emily Adamson, Little Squire;
5th Maddison Biggerstaff, Ringo Star;
6th Lily Murphy, Coda.
Novice PC Qualifier
1st Georgia Linehan, Karma is my middle name.
League results:
Walk/trot league:
1st Jack Steele, Scooby;
2nd Pippa Morris, Cora.
Newcomers league:
1st Hannah Bayfield, Ballarina;
2nd Lily Murphy, Coda;
3rd Tara Cousins, Indie;
4th Eva Kennedy, Darcy.
Prelim league:
1st Chloe Rooney, Markey;
2nd Natasha Geary, Coolfinn Vivendi;
3rd Clare Steele, Harley;
= 4th Ula McCaffrey, Echo;
= 4th Chloe Rooney, Toast.
Novice league:
1st Clare Steele, Ballarina;
2nd Clare Steele, Marvel;
3rd Jim McShane, Denzil.
Elementary league:
1st Jacqui Porter, Clara.