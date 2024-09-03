Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RIDERS headed to Knockagh View Equestrian Centre for the final leg of the popular dressage league.

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the Summer Dressage League! While they didn’t get the summer weather at the final, it didn’t dampen the spirits.

Thank you to the judge Coreen Abernethy and her scribe, and thanks also to Deen from Ellie Johnston photography.

The winners all took home a gorgeous sash, rosettes and prize.

Annie Morrow and Liberty’s Benjamin rode to equal 2nd in Junior prelim. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Knockagh View are hosting a ‘diva’s dressage’ day on Sunday, November 24 with classes for everyone from Intro to Advanced Medium.

There will be a sash for each class winner, prizes and even some prosecco up for grabs.

Full details to follow shortly.

Results

Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle on their way to 2nd place in Elementary 40 and 3rd overall in the league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Intro A Senior:

1st Megan Norton, Bachelors Boy (g);

2nd Laura McKillen, Conrad (g);

3rd Megan Matthews, Darcy (m).

Jacqui Lewis and Dunore fast and furious finished as overall league winners in the elementary class. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

League winner – Megan Norton, Bachelors Boy (g).

Prelim 1 Junior:

1st Annie Morrow, Zebedee (g);

=2nd Annie Morrow, Liberty's Benjamin (g);

Louise Cleland and Maverick took top spot on Novice 22 at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

=2nd Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m).

Prelim 1 Senior

1st Sam Taylor, Star (g);

2nd Debbie McClean, Sunny (g);

3rd Joanne McGowan, Ollies Pride (g).

League winner –Debbie McClean, Sunny (g).

Janet Craig and Ollie’s pride were 2nd in prelim 12 and overall league winners at Knockagh View summer Dressage league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Runner-up – Joanne McGowan, Ollies Pride (g).

Prelim 12:

1st Sam Taylor, Star (g);

2nd Janet Craig, Ollies Pride (g);

3rd Debbie McClean, Sunny (g);

4th Joan Gibson, Megan (m).

League winner – Janet Craig, Ollies Pride (g).

Runner-up – Debbie McClean, Sunny (g).

Novice 22:

1st Louise Cleland, Maverick (g);

2nd Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m).

League winner – Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m).

Elementary 40

1st Nicola Tann Greenans, May (m);

2nd Victoria Mccandless, Koolstyle (g);

3rd Jacqui Lewis Dunore, Fast and Furious (g).

League winner – Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

Runner-up – Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m).

Third place – Victoria Mccandless, Koolstyle (g).

Medium 61

1st & league winner – Julie Dauncey, Molly (m).

Advanced Medium 92

1st & league winner – Jill Hobson, Furisto Seven for a Secret (m).