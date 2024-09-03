Horse Week: Dressage league final is held at Knockagh View Equestrian
Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the Summer Dressage League! While they didn’t get the summer weather at the final, it didn’t dampen the spirits.
Thank you to the judge Coreen Abernethy and her scribe, and thanks also to Deen from Ellie Johnston photography.
The winners all took home a gorgeous sash, rosettes and prize.
Knockagh View are hosting a ‘diva’s dressage’ day on Sunday, November 24 with classes for everyone from Intro to Advanced Medium.
There will be a sash for each class winner, prizes and even some prosecco up for grabs.
Results
Intro A Senior:
1st Megan Norton, Bachelors Boy (g);
2nd Laura McKillen, Conrad (g);
3rd Megan Matthews, Darcy (m).
League winner – Megan Norton, Bachelors Boy (g).
Prelim 1 Junior:
1st Annie Morrow, Zebedee (g);
=2nd Annie Morrow, Liberty's Benjamin (g);
=2nd Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m).
Prelim 1 Senior
1st Sam Taylor, Star (g);
2nd Debbie McClean, Sunny (g);
3rd Joanne McGowan, Ollies Pride (g).
League winner –Debbie McClean, Sunny (g).
Runner-up – Joanne McGowan, Ollies Pride (g).
Prelim 12:
1st Sam Taylor, Star (g);
2nd Janet Craig, Ollies Pride (g);
3rd Debbie McClean, Sunny (g);
4th Joan Gibson, Megan (m).
League winner – Janet Craig, Ollies Pride (g).
Runner-up – Debbie McClean, Sunny (g).
Novice 22:
1st Louise Cleland, Maverick (g);
2nd Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m).
League winner – Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m).
Elementary 40
1st Nicola Tann Greenans, May (m);
2nd Victoria Mccandless, Koolstyle (g);
3rd Jacqui Lewis Dunore, Fast and Furious (g).
League winner – Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).
Runner-up – Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m).
Third place – Victoria Mccandless, Koolstyle (g).
Medium 61
1st & league winner – Julie Dauncey, Molly (m).
Advanced Medium 92
1st & league winner – Jill Hobson, Furisto Seven for a Secret (m).